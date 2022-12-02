Read full article on original website
Related
How Teamfight Tactics Set 8 Augments work
Riot Games has made Augments a permanent mechanic within Teamfight Tactics, showcasing over 160 evergreen Set Eight Augments in conjunction with 118 Hero Augments. Augments were first introduced to TFT through Gizmos & Gadgets as the main mechanic. They stuck around for Set Seven Dragons due to how well Augments were received as a secondary mechanic. And for starting with TFT Set Eight, Augments became a permanent evergreen mechanic within the auto-battler.
Best Fiora build in League of Legends
The League of Legends pre-season has officially started, but despite the changes, there are some champions that continue to be a menace across all levels of play. One of these is Fiora, who has been among the best-performing top laners in the last patch. According to u.gg, she has been the second most popular top lane pick globally, with a whopping 52.15 percent win rate at Diamond and above.
The best champions to use Heartsteel in League of Legends
Ever since the 2023 League of Legends preseason started, one item has taken over Summoner’s Rift and beyond: Heartsteel. This new tank item is becoming a major talking point in the community, especially with how durable champions can become over the course of a game. It is a brutal scaling item that has some champions reaching new heights of tankiness.
Chamber’s not alone: Nearly every VALORANT agent receives a change in the 5.12 patch
The highlight of the upcoming VALORANT 5.12 patch is certainly the sweeping changes affecting Chamber, but those changes won’t be the only ones made by Riot. VALORANT‘s community manager published the 5.12 patch notes for the Public Beta Environment tonight, detailing a huge list of agent changes that players in PBE will test over this upcoming weekend. Alongside the agent ability updates are some “significant game system updates” and a small update to the Spectre.
New NA VALORANT Challengers League info points to a cutthroat season fans won’t want to miss
The North American VALORANT Challengers League, one of more than 20 regional Challengers leagues making up the second tier of the VALORANT Champions Tour, will feature 12 competing teams comprised of up to six direct invites and at minimum six open qualifier teams. The NA Challengers League will represent “the...
Final piece of the puzzle: Team Secret completes Dota 2 roster with BOOM
Team Secret has finalized its series of announcements with the last member of their Dota 2 squad today, Miroslav “BOOM” Bičan. The position one player will be moving to the team from Gaimin Gladiators to take up the mid-lane from Nisha. BOOM has been an incremental part...
How VALORANT’s new 2023 map pool will alter the pick/ban meta of the world’s best teams
A huge shift in the VALORANT meta is coming in January 2023 when the map rotation is changed yet again. With the arrival of Patch 6.0, both Breeze and Bind will be removed while Split is being restored, with potentially a new map joining it. One of the most important...
Fortnite players left toasting marshmallows as they wonder why Fortnite is down right now
Fortnite players have once again found themselves asking if they can even play the game right now. The end of Chapter Three has come and gone, and the island has been torn apart and put back together. Now, players who log into the game find themselves floating through space with nothing but a campfire to keep them warm. The good news is that they are drifting toward the all-new island, and they have plenty of time to toast their marshmallows before they get there.
OpTic H3CZ says Cloud9 ‘backing out’ led to Halo Invitational getting postponed
One of esports’ most well-known figures in OpTic Gaming founder Hector “H3CZ” Rodriguez said last night that Cloud9 “backing out” was one of the reasons why the OpTic Halo Invitational was postponed, raising more concerns about C9’s long-term involvement in the HCS and Halo esports.
Falco fresh: Mang0 takes down iBDW to win 2022’s final Smash Melee Major
Even with one of the biggest cancelations in Super Smash Bros. history resting on the shoulders of Mainstage, the Melee looked just as good as it ever has—with Mang0 defeating iBDW 3-2 after an incredible weekend of bird-only matches. In what will be the final Major, non-invitational style event...
Fan creates amazing version of CS:GO’s Dust II in VALORANT—but you can’t play it
Dust II, a staple map of the Counter-Strike video game series, has been created in VALORANT by a fan and map maker called Archmeton with the usage of Uaiana, an Unreal Engine plugin for creating content for Riot Games’ FPS. Archmeton claims his version of Dust II in VALORANT...
Here are all the confirmed and reported imports headed to NA for the 2023 LCS Spring Split, ranked
Another year has passed by, an incredible World Championship has concluded, and now another offseason is underway in the competitive League of Legends scene. Teams are scrambling to build the best rosters possible, and in North America, organizations are quick to tap into the international leagues to grab the most talented people at their disposal—for the right price.
All active League world champions and where they are playing in 2023
A new year brings another two splits of League of Legends action with tons of teams gearing up their rosters to compete for that coveted Summoner’s Cup. League has now crowned a team as world champions 12 times to date. With a couple of players winning multiple titles, that’s nearly 60 pros who are known as the best of the best League has to offer.
Fortnite players spot Prisoner Jonesy in the Chapter 4 waiting room, hinting at his return
Fortnite‘s Chapter Three, season four event, Fracture, has ended with the island piecing itself back together slowly. After helping the Zero Point recover from its destruction at the hands of Chrome, many players are now waiting for the game to come back online while watching the typical waiting screen. While watching this screen, it seems that players have spotted a familiar character.
All the object coordinates and codes for Fortnite Chapter 4
Fortnite Chapter Three is in the books after the Fracture event and servers have closed their doors for the Chapter Four maintenance. While Epic Games will focus on getting the game ready ahead of Chapter Four, fans have been treated to a plethora of leaks, some of which were handed out by Epic on a silver platter.
How to play Vayne in TFT Set 8
The Teamfight Tactics Set Eight Monsters Attack! brought Vayne to players as part of the Anima Squad to face the threats against Spatopolis. A unit that can be used as the main carry, especially if you can make it reach three stars with the best items and comps. Trait synergies...
All leaked skins and weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4, season one
Fortnite has managed to be one of the top live-service games in the world thanks to its constant influx of new content. Over the last five years, Epic Games has become known for introducing all kinds of new concepts and franchises into the battle royale. Now, as Chapter Three draws to a close, many leaks about the upcoming skins and weapons in the game’s next Chapter have begun to surface.
Liquid acquires World Champion jungler, goes full Korean with revamped LCS roster for 2023
After back-to-back seasons of disappointment, one of the best organizations in North American League of Legends has rebuilt itself into a contender over the offseason. Liquid has revealed its new starting LCS roster for 2023 today, including a combination of veteran stars and rookie prospects. There are two new members...
Panda responds to Smash World Tour allegations, community calls out lack of substance
Esports org and tournament organizer Panda has officially responded to all of the drama surrounding its handling of Panda Cup, Nintendo’s involvement, and the cancelation of the Smash World Tour with a statement today that echoes existing comments and doesn’t actually address any of the more serious concerns.
Fortnite Chapter 3 Fracture Event roundup: Chapter 4 coordinates, leaks, and story teasers
Whenever a Fortnite season or chapter ends, another one follows. Each iteration is as unique as it gets, as the ending live event dictates the future course of the game’s storyline. Considering Fortnite’s Chapter Four is due for a Dec. 4 release, fans are counting down the minutes to...
