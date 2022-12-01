Read full article on original website
Financial Literacy Workshops Offered by African American Heritage Trail of Martha’s Vineyard
The African American Heritage Trail of Martha’s Vineyard is partnering with 5D Ventures, a Black financial coaching business, to offer financial literacy workshops on the Island. Chris Edgerly, founder of 5D Ventures, will focus on the basics of personal finance and shopping for a loan. The partnership between the...
MVC Approves North Bluff Project in Oak Buffs
A sweeping redesign, complete with roundabout, for the North Bluff ferry dock and parking lot in Oak Bluffs got a green light Thursday from the Martha’s Vineyard Commission. In response to public testimony during the project’s MVC hearing last month, the project’s final design relocates taxi stands closer to the arrival area and moves tour bus parking to the opposite side of the lot from the dock.
First Friday Kicks Off the Season in Vineyard Haven
A special December edition of First Friday kicked off the holiday season at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum in Vineyard Haven, a part of the town's 'Tis the Season events, which will be held through the end of the month.
