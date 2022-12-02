ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independent Datebook, Dec. 7

• The Tower Hill Choir, directed by Fiona Smith Sutherland, will sing favorite carols of the season by Rutter, Ives, Joubert and more at 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at Tower Hill First Presbyterian Church, 255 Harding Road, Red Bank. The choir will feature soloists Jacqueline Quirk, soprano, and Douglas Clark, tenor, singing works from Handel’s Messiah and more. All are invited to attend.
centraljersey.com

Tri-Town News Datebook, Dec. 7

• The Ocean County Society of Model Railroaders, 500 Country Club Road, off County Line Road, Kuser Hall, Pine Park, Lakewood, is inviting the public to a Christmas train show at Sheldon Wolpin Historical Museum (in Pine Park) on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy seeing modern and traditional trains, passenger and freight, dual gauge, HO, S, O gauge trains. Thomas the Tank Engine will make an appearance. Admission is free, but donations are gladly accepted. Details: Contact Ted Bertiger, president, at captnkraft@aol.com.
92.7 WOBM

A Fantastic Night in Toms River to Light the Township Christmas Tree

It was a fantastic night in Downtown Toms River, for the annual lighting of the Toms River Township Christmas tree. It was a big crowd downtown and the chilly weather made it perfect for Santa's arrival. The event was hosted by the Downtown Toms River Business Improvement District and Toms River. Toms River Mayor Mo Hill was on hand along with Bob Shea and other members of the Township council to welcome Santa and Mrs. Claus and light the big courtyard Christmas tree.
fox5ny.com

Smoke shop busts in NYC

NEW YORK - New York City Deputy Sheriff Jose Marzan geared up and joined a convoy to 86th Street in Bay Ridge Brooklyn. He’s part of a new Joint Task Force that includes the Office of Cannabis Management, the NYPD and DCWP - the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection.
Jersey Shore Online

The Grinch Arrested Again In Southern Ocean County

STAFFORD – The Grinch is back at it again trying to steal Christmas, this time he was caught green-handed at Southern Regional High School. The Grinch was seen making his way into the halls until Officer Stanziano and Officer Woodring came to the rescue. In a video posted on the Stafford Police, officers were able to capture him before he could steal Christmas.
New Jersey 101.5

Popular Mexican restaurant chain expands in NJ

A Mexican restaurant known for its scratch kitchen and margaritas announced a franchise agreement that will include existing restaurants in Toms River and Metuchen add three new locations by 2028. Margaritas Mexican Restaurants got started in 1986 with colorful atmosphere that attempts to be authentic while serving up Mexican dishes...
rew-online.com

Treetop Acquires 112,000 SF Office Building and Two Adjacent Land Parcels on Route 22 E in Bridgewater, NJ for $27 Million

CBRE today announced it has arranged the $27 million acquisition of three properties—1200, 1210 and 1220 Route 22 E in Bridgewater, NJ. Treetop, a leading real estate investment and development firm, acquired the properties from Bridgemark Hospitality. The CBRE Tri-State Investment Properties team of Elli Klapper, Charles Berger, Jeremy...
CBS New York

DSNY announces new trash pickup times start April 1, 2023

NEW YORK -- The New York City Department of Sanitation has officially announced new rules to reduce the amount of time trash can be left on the street for pickup. Starting April 1, 2023, garbage can be taken out after 6 p.m. and must be in a secure container. Currently, garbage can be left out after 4 p.m. Bundled cardboard can be left next to the secure containers, and garbage bags can be left directly on the curb only after 8 p.m. Buildings with nine or more residential units can opt to put the garbage out between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. The changes are meant to reduce the amount of rats and garbage bag eyesores. 
Daily Voice

Tractor-Trailer Flips, Blocks Exit On I-287 Central Jersey: NJSP

A tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 287 in Middlesex County, halting traffic, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 12:35 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2 on the I-287 northbound ramp to southbound Exit 2 in Edison, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. All lanes were closed for a couple of hours,...
New Jersey 101.5

Aldi grocery store announces opening date in Brick, NJ

A supermarket chain is announcing the opening date of its new location in Brick Township. Aldi will be relocating the current operations at their location on Van Zile Road to the new Route 70 West commercial development where a sports complex also will be built. Aldi said that the new...
