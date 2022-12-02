Read full article on original website
Independent Datebook, Dec. 7
• The Tower Hill Choir, directed by Fiona Smith Sutherland, will sing favorite carols of the season by Rutter, Ives, Joubert and more at 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at Tower Hill First Presbyterian Church, 255 Harding Road, Red Bank. The choir will feature soloists Jacqueline Quirk, soprano, and Douglas Clark, tenor, singing works from Handel’s Messiah and more. All are invited to attend.
Retired for 3 years, this NYC employee is back to work via Silver Stars program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Word of mouth can often be a better way to get a job than answering an advertisement. And for Cynthia Murray, word of mouth from a friend got her back to work after being retired for three years. Murray’s friend, a fellow retiree, told her...
Tri-Town News Datebook, Dec. 7
• The Ocean County Society of Model Railroaders, 500 Country Club Road, off County Line Road, Kuser Hall, Pine Park, Lakewood, is inviting the public to a Christmas train show at Sheldon Wolpin Historical Museum (in Pine Park) on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy seeing modern and traditional trains, passenger and freight, dual gauge, HO, S, O gauge trains. Thomas the Tank Engine will make an appearance. Admission is free, but donations are gladly accepted. Details: Contact Ted Bertiger, president, at captnkraft@aol.com.
A Fantastic Night in Toms River to Light the Township Christmas Tree
It was a fantastic night in Downtown Toms River, for the annual lighting of the Toms River Township Christmas tree. It was a big crowd downtown and the chilly weather made it perfect for Santa's arrival. The event was hosted by the Downtown Toms River Business Improvement District and Toms River. Toms River Mayor Mo Hill was on hand along with Bob Shea and other members of the Township council to welcome Santa and Mrs. Claus and light the big courtyard Christmas tree.
A weekend of ‘royalty’ is just 1 hour from Mercer County, NJ
All of us have dreamed of living in a castle and being royalty at some point, right? Now if you just drive a little over an hour, you’ll be able to feel like a medieval queen or king. I saw this Airbnb pop up on the website while looking...
Long-awaited $2.4M sidewalk project coming to busy Staten Island street
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Before leaving office following two decades in the state legislature, Assemblyman Michael Cusick (D-Mid-Island) was able to secure one more major victory for the residents of the borough’s Mid-Island. On Friday, Cusick joined the city’s Department of Transportation (DOT) to announce a $2.4 million sidewalk...
Short Christmas Movie Filming In North Jersey Casting For Parents, Daughter, Creepy Uncle
A production company filming a short Christmas movie in North Jersey is casting for three different roles.The untitled film follows a dysfunctional family during its Christmas Eve dinner, and is set to shoot on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Roxbury, Morris County, according to the description on Backsta…
Food service pros take notice: Restaurant Depot stakes a claim on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Food service operators of the borough who learned of a soon-in-coming Restaurant Depot rejoiced over the news. The grocer to the industry has leased the building at 1801 South Avenue in Travis. That address is home to the former location of Asian Foods which is...
Extremely frustrating and outrageously expensive road work in NJ
If you travel around Montclair on Route 46 or through Cherry Hill on Route 70 you may wonder how long this endless construction is going to take. In the case of the 8.8 miles of Route 70, the answer is five more years. FIVE MORE YEARS!. It started late last...
fox5ny.com
Smoke shop busts in NYC
NEW YORK - New York City Deputy Sheriff Jose Marzan geared up and joined a convoy to 86th Street in Bay Ridge Brooklyn. He’s part of a new Joint Task Force that includes the Office of Cannabis Management, the NYPD and DCWP - the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection.
The Grinch Arrested Again In Southern Ocean County
STAFFORD – The Grinch is back at it again trying to steal Christmas, this time he was caught green-handed at Southern Regional High School. The Grinch was seen making his way into the halls until Officer Stanziano and Officer Woodring came to the rescue. In a video posted on the Stafford Police, officers were able to capture him before he could steal Christmas.
Popular Mexican restaurant chain expands in NJ
A Mexican restaurant known for its scratch kitchen and margaritas announced a franchise agreement that will include existing restaurants in Toms River and Metuchen add three new locations by 2028. Margaritas Mexican Restaurants got started in 1986 with colorful atmosphere that attempts to be authentic while serving up Mexican dishes...
rew-online.com
Treetop Acquires 112,000 SF Office Building and Two Adjacent Land Parcels on Route 22 E in Bridgewater, NJ for $27 Million
CBRE today announced it has arranged the $27 million acquisition of three properties—1200, 1210 and 1220 Route 22 E in Bridgewater, NJ. Treetop, a leading real estate investment and development firm, acquired the properties from Bridgemark Hospitality. The CBRE Tri-State Investment Properties team of Elli Klapper, Charles Berger, Jeremy...
roi-nj.com
Restaurant entrepreneurs purchase two Margaritas Mexican locations with plans to expand more in N.J.
Margaritas Mexican Restaurants on Wednesday said it signed a multiunit franchise agreement that includes two existing New Jersey restaurants located in Toms River and Metuchen, plus three new locations to open in the state by 2028. Behind the multiunit agreement are seasoned restaurant entrepreneurs Agam Vaidya, Sanjay Patel and Dipak...
DSNY announces new trash pickup times start April 1, 2023
NEW YORK -- The New York City Department of Sanitation has officially announced new rules to reduce the amount of time trash can be left on the street for pickup. Starting April 1, 2023, garbage can be taken out after 6 p.m. and must be in a secure container. Currently, garbage can be left out after 4 p.m. Bundled cardboard can be left next to the secure containers, and garbage bags can be left directly on the curb only after 8 p.m. Buildings with nine or more residential units can opt to put the garbage out between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. The changes are meant to reduce the amount of rats and garbage bag eyesores.
Yet another NJ location shuttered — A sad goodbye to Friendly’s
As Dino Flammia wrote in his article on New Jersey 101.5 back in November, the classic ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. This news was so sad. I consider the slow demise of Friendly’s to be the end of a wonderful...
This Amazing New Jersey Christmas Town is Like a Norman Rockwell Painting
Something April and I love to do is simply take "road trips" right here in the Garden State. Pick an event or a place of interest and then hop in the car and go. It's cost-effective and it's fun. There are so many great places for "day trips" in New Jersey and now at Christmas, it's better than ever.
Tractor-Trailer Flips, Blocks Exit On I-287 Central Jersey: NJSP
A tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 287 in Middlesex County, halting traffic, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 12:35 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2 on the I-287 northbound ramp to southbound Exit 2 in Edison, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. All lanes were closed for a couple of hours,...
Aldi grocery store announces opening date in Brick, NJ
A supermarket chain is announcing the opening date of its new location in Brick Township. Aldi will be relocating the current operations at their location on Van Zile Road to the new Route 70 West commercial development where a sports complex also will be built. Aldi said that the new...
3-Alarm House Fire In Toms River
December 3, 2022 TOMS RIVER, NJ (OCEAN)–Yesterday, around 5:10 a.m., November 2, 2022 Toms River Police Department received several 9-1-1…
centraljersey.com
