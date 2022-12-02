Read full article on original website
One injured, two arrested after a shooting in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department have taken two people into custody following a shooting that left one person with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Humboldt Road around 1:45pm on Saturday for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found one person had been shot and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Woman dead, children safe after domestic shooting in Marinette
Police: Two people arrested, one injured in Green Bay east side shooting
The Green Bay Police Department has taken two suspects into custody following a shooting on the 2600 block of Humboldt Road, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries of one person.
Woman out on bond faces new drug charges following search of Wrightstown home
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – Less than two weeks after a Wrightstown woman was arrested after a ‘significant’ amount of drugs was found at her home, she was arrested again while out on bond. In a Facebook post by the Wrightstown Police Department, officers state that they were...
Green Bay Murder Victim’s Family Frustrated by Continued Delays
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The mother and sister of a murder victim expressed frustration at another delay Friday in case against suspect Jeremiah Robinson. Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a 31-year-old man Feb. 18 outside the Walgreens store on the corner of Oneida and Mason streets. The victim has not been identified.
Multiple Dog Biting Reports Lead to Charges for Oconto County Woman
OCONTO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A town of Spruce woman was charged Friday with second-degree recklessly endangering safety after her dogs allegedly bit people on three different occasions. Heidi Dorow, 39, is also charged with felony intimidation of a victim for allegedly trying to convince one victim to report...
Green Bay man charged with human trafficking, other crimes
Human trafficking investigation started with mother's phone call.
Psychiatric Exam Ordered for Man Accused of Killing Relatives
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A psychiatric exam will be performed to see if there is support for the so-called insanity plea by a man charged with killing two of his relatives. Oscar Lemus-Franco, 31, faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for the Sept. 28, 2020, incident at...
One injured and displaced following fire at Green Bay apartment building
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire at a Green Bay apartment building resulted in roughly $10,000 in damages while sending one person to the hospital with injuries. A release from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD) states that crews received reports of smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story apartment building in the 1200 block of Lore Lane around 3 a.m. on Saturday morning.
Police find Menards fraud suspect hiding in Ashwaubenon drainage pipe, accused of incidents across Wisconsin
(WFRV) – A man from Texas was taken into custody after allegedly using worthless checks at stores across Wisconsin and driving on the train tracks to flee from police in West De Pere. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 41-year-old Nathaniel Rogers is facing seven charges...
Daily Arrest Records - November 30, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Wednesday, November 30, 2022.
Green Bay Police Look for Help in Identifying Individual Involved in Retail Theft
The Green Bay Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual who was involved in a recent retail theft. Details of the theft were not released, but the individual was captured on surveillance footage wearing a maroon and blue jacket, ripped blue jeans, and white shoes.
A men's addiction treatment center is coming to Brown County
Adult and Teen Challenge Northeast Wisconsin is preparing to open their doors and residential program to men struggling with addiction in Brown County.
Delta County community members hold fundraiser for Escanaba woman
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Delta County Community members hosted a spaghetti lunch benefit for an Escanaba woman Sunday afternoon. The fundraiser was held at the Highland Golf Club in Escanaba for Kara Morehouse. She began having various medical issues earlier this year and has been unable to work for the last three months.
15 Best Things to Do in Shawano, WI
The city of Shawano and Shawano Lake were all named after Sawanoh, the Menominee Chief, who led the tribe living near the lake east of Green Bay. The lumber industry in this city in Shawano County was the primary source of growth for the town in its early years, and the waterways became the means of efficient transport of logs back then.
Oconto's Cruisers Yachts owner K.C. Stock dies at 84
OCONTO (WLUK) -- An Oconto business man and longtime owner of Cruisers Yachts, has died. Kenneth Charles (K.C.) Stock passed away on Nov. 28 at the age of 84. Stock was born in Oconto in 1938. He bought his first company, a contractor yard, in 1971 and named it Stock Lumber, eventually expanding to 11 yards across Wisconsin and Minnesota.
