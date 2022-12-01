Read full article on original website
U.S. Rail Strike More Likely After Workers Reject Biden Deal
We might have a massive work stoppage after all.
Buttigieg insists congressional intervention to prevent rail strike is 'best way forward'
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says congressional intervention is the "best way forward" to prevent a looming rail strike that would cripple the American economy.
Biden and Democrats Are Walking a Tightrope With Rail Worker Union Allies
When Democrats secured a trifecta in the 2020 elections—winning control of both chambers of Congress and the White House—labor advocates rejoiced. Their allies, including a devout pro-union president, would be at the helm. Visions of paid leave, organizing reforms, and more worker-friendly initiatives seemed within reach.But one by one, those dreams began to crumble.Throughout the protracted, deeply negotiated process of crafting the Build Back Better (BBB) bill— which, in essence, later became the Inflation Reduction Act—Democrats fought tooth and nail to include expanded paid parental and medical leave. But those proposals were cut before passage.Democrats’ other sweeping labor package, the...
Biden praises Congress for passing bill to avert rail strike
President Biden on Thursday praised Congress for passing legislation that will avert a rail strike, implementing a labor agreement between freight rail carriers and unionized workers. “Congress’ decisive action ensures that we will avoid the impending, devastating economic consequences for workers, families, and communities across the country,” Biden said in...
Marco Rubio slams Biden's shutting down a rail strike for workers who want more paid sick leave: 'I will not vote to impose a deal that doesn't have the support of the rail workers'
Rail workers are demanding more paid leave, but the agreement Biden wants to pass includes just one day off.
Congress votes to avert rail strike amid dire warnings
WASHINGTON — Legislation to avert what could have been an economically ruinous freight rail strike won final approval in Congress on Thursday as lawmakers responded quickly to President Joe Biden’s call for federal intervention in a long-running labor dispute. The Senate passed a bill to bind rail companies and workers to a proposed settlement that was reached between the rail companies and union leaders in September. That settlement had been rejected by four of the 12 unions involved, creating the possibility of a strike beginning...
Congress considers stepping in to avoid railroad strike that could devastate economy
Lawmakers are trying to stop a railroad strike that could devastate the country's economy.
Rail Union Bosses Warn of Election Consequences as Senate Approves Labor Deal to Prevent Strike
Rail union presidents representing more than half of all rail workers tell CNBC there will be election consequences for politicians who don't support them now. The Senate approved legislation to prevent a rail strike on Thursday afternoon, but failed to find enough votes to pass a separate measure to add seven days of paid sick leave.
Democrats Prepare To Impose A Rail Union Contract That Many Workers Rejected
The party of paid family leave finds itself in a very awkward position.
Indiana Congressman unsure if rail worker deal will get enough support
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Republican member of Indiana’s Congressional delegation on Tuesday said it’s unfortunate Congress is being asked to force a labor deal. The U.S. House could vote as early as Wednesday on a measure to force the nation’s rail unions to accept a deal brokered in September. The deal would give rail workers a major boost in pay but would not provide them with paid sick leave, something most employers now offer but rail workers currently lack. Four of the nation’s 12 rail unions have rejected the deal. If their objections are sustained, the nation’s rail workers could go on strike Dec. 9.
Biden signs bill to avert rail shutdown
President Biden on Friday signed a bill that will avert a rail strike, just days before the deadline for an agreement to have been reached and amid fears that such a halt in railroad operations would cripple the U.S. economy. The bill implements the labor agreement between freight rail carriers and unionized workers that Biden […]
Retailers warn of 'self-inflicted economic disaster' after largest rail union rejects labor deal
The nation's leading retailers warned Monday that Congress may need to step in to avert a devastating freight rail strike they fear could spoil food, interrupt the delivery of goods bought online and worsen inflation.
Senate votes to impose Biden rail deal on unions, avoiding Dec. 9 strike
WASHINGTON — The Senate overwhelmingly voted Thursday to prevent a national rail strike from kicking off next week by imposing a collective bargaining agreement negotiated by the Biden White House. The Senate voted 81-15 to enshrine the terms of a tentative deal unveiled in September that would give 115,000 members of 12 rail unions 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses retroactive to 2020. It also would require that workers pay a larger share of their health insurance costs, but their premiums would be capped at 15% of the total cost of the plan. The House passed the same bill a day earlier...
U.S. Senate passes legislation to aver national rail strike-- without sick leave
The U.S. Senate passed legislation Thursday to avert a national U.S. rail strike, but did not include sick leave sought by the workers in the bill.
US House approves bill to avert freight rail strike
Lawmakers in the US House of Representatives voted Wednesday to prevent a potentially catastrophic freight rail strike, stepping in to break an impasse between workers and executives during a critical pre-holiday period. His call was endorsed by numerous business groups and resonated with leading congressional Republicans, including Representative Sam Graves of Missouri, who called the prospect of a strike a "catastrophic economic disaster."
Some rail workers say Biden "turned his back on us" in deal to avert rail strike
Farmers, manufacturers and retailers around the country are relieved this weekend now that there won't be a rail strike. President Biden has signed into law a measure that averts any strike. The bill imposes a five-year contract deal that his administration helped to broker. Who's not happy are some of the workers who had voted down that very deal because it did not include paid sick days. NPR's Andrea Hsu has more.
Biden signs bill to force labor agreement on rail workers, averting a legal rail strike
On Friday, President Joe Biden signed into law an agreement that ends the chance for a legal rail strike. A strike would cost Americans an estimated $2 billion a day, potentially threatening manufacturing, agriculture, and even access to clean drinking water. Railroad workers now do not have the option to...
