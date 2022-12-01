INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Republican member of Indiana’s Congressional delegation on Tuesday said it’s unfortunate Congress is being asked to force a labor deal. The U.S. House could vote as early as Wednesday on a measure to force the nation’s rail unions to accept a deal brokered in September. The deal would give rail workers a major boost in pay but would not provide them with paid sick leave, something most employers now offer but rail workers currently lack. Four of the nation’s 12 rail unions have rejected the deal. If their objections are sustained, the nation’s rail workers could go on strike Dec. 9.

INDIANA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO