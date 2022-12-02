Read full article on original website
KULR8
Carroll's Brendan Temple anchoring Saints' 5-1 start with career performances
HELENA — Brendan Temple, Carroll’s 6-foot-8 technician in the low block, has come a long way since his days as a 5-foot-8 freshman at Douglas County High School in Colorado. Heck, he’s come a long way since stepping foot on Carroll’s campus as a 185-pound freshman who hadn’t...
KULR8
Bridger Guys, Girls get wins over Frazer in Class C tip off
LOCKWOOD--Class C basketball tipped off Friday and Saturday at Lockwood High School's Tip Off tournament, and both the Bridger Scout boys and girls teams took home wins against Frazer Saturday. The Lady Scouts came off of a tough loss Friday night but came back ready to play Saturday. Seniors Mya...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
WIAA 1B football state championship: Liberty Bell crunches Neah Bay, 50-12
TACOMA - Newcomer Liberty Bell played the best competition it could find, and it helped the program reach a height it had never seen - a Class 1B championship. Sparked by an opportunistic defense that forced five turnovers, the fifth-seeded Mountain Lions halted No. 2 seed Neah Bay, 50-12, in the ...
Folsom vs. De La Salle live stream: How to watch, get live score updates online
Watch and follow live as one of California's best rivalries continues in a rematch of last year's CIF Northern California Division I-AA Bowl championship
