KULR8

Carroll's Brendan Temple anchoring Saints' 5-1 start with career performances

HELENA — Brendan Temple, Carroll’s 6-foot-8 technician in the low block, has come a long way since his days as a 5-foot-8 freshman at Douglas County High School in Colorado. Heck, he’s come a long way since stepping foot on Carroll’s campus as a 185-pound freshman who hadn’t...
KULR8

Bridger Guys, Girls get wins over Frazer in Class C tip off

LOCKWOOD--Class C basketball tipped off Friday and Saturday at Lockwood High School's Tip Off tournament, and both the Bridger Scout boys and girls teams took home wins against Frazer Saturday. The Lady Scouts came off of a tough loss Friday night but came back ready to play Saturday. Seniors Mya...

