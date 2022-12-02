Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 05:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-05 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up around one tenth of an inch. These higher ice accumulations will fall in a very narrow band along and just north of the Highway 18 corridor. * WHERE...Northeast Iowa and Southwest Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CST this morning. * WHEN..Beginning between 5 and 6 AM, persisting until late morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The greatest impacts will likely fall in a narrow west to east corridor not more than 20 to 30 miles wide while locations outside of this corridor may see little to no impacts.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, O'Brien, Plymouth by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 03:27:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-05 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Clay; Dickinson; O'Brien; Plymouth; Sioux WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain, transitioning to more of a wintry mix toward sunrise. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Iowa and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
