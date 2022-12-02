ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mynbc5.com

Police investigate early morning murder in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington Police are investigating the murder of a man, allegedly stabbed at Piesanos Restaurant on Main St early Sunday morning. On Sunday, Burlington Police identified the victim of Sunday morning's stabbing as 23 year old, Abubakar Sharrif, of Burlington. Police responded to calls of a disturbance...
VTDigger

Man stabbed to death in fifth Burlington homicide of the year

According to the Burlington Police Department, 23-year-old Abubakar Sharrif was found bleeding from apparent stab wounds early Sunday morning at a restaurant downtown. He was pronounced dead at a hospital later that morning. Read the story on VTDigger here: Man stabbed to death in fifth Burlington homicide of the year.
WCAX

BREAKING: Burlington stabbing leaves one dead

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating a fatal stabbing downtown overnight. Police say just after 3:00 a.m. they received several calls of a disturbance and assault at Piesanos Restaurant on Main Street. When officers arrived, they say they found a man with stab wounds. Police have not released...
mychamplainvalley.com

Potential person of interest in Eden homicide case

Potential person of interest in Eden homicide investigation. A St. Johnsbury man arrested on Friday on unrelated charges may be a person of interest in Thursday night’s deadly shooting in Lamoille County. Shawn Rich, 44, has not been named a suspect. However, the Caledonian-Record reports that court documents link...
WCAX

Vermont firefighters have exceptionally busy weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a busy few days for fire departments around Vermont. From Brattleboro to Swanton, there were several major fires, resulting in two deaths. Here’s what we know:. A fire broke out at a home on Grinka Road at 3 a.m. on Friday. Fire...
WCAX

“One Church Rutland” opened this weekend

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - “We want to help everyone experience and share the love of god. One of the best ways we can do that is pray for one,” said One Church Leaders Braden & Lindsey Etcheson. This is Braden and Lindsey Etcheson. They moved here from Kansas...
mynbc5.com

Afternoon fire in Sunday leaves 4-apartment unit inhabitable

WINOOSKI, Vt. — The Winooski Fire Department called out for mutual aid after a fire traveled through an apartment building on 72 East Allen St. in the city. This fire closed the area road of East Allen Street area for several hours as fire crews from multiple surrounding cities and towns worked to put the fire out.
WCAX

Plattsburgh Police investigate stabbing

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh city police are investigating a stabbing happening inside a popular night club. They say it happened in the Retro Live Dance Club on Margaret Street around 1 a.m. Police say there does not appear to believe a threat to the public. Anyone with information is...
newportdispatch.com

Fatal shooting in Eden

EDEN — The Vermont State Police is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred late last night in Eden. The investigation began at about 10:20 p.m. when police received a report of shots fired at a home on Griggs Road. Responding troopers located a deceased 66-year-old man at the scene.
compassvermont.com

Frozen Falafel Recalled from Aldi Stores Including Three In Vermont

E. coli outbreak linked to frozen falafel is over. But check your freezer for recalled Earth Grown brand frozen falafel sold at ALDI stores. If you have recalled frozen falafel, throw it away or return it. Don’t eat it. Join our free news email list - cancel anytime. Vermont...
WCAX

Free clothing bin sparks feud among Burlington businesses

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A free clothing bin in Burlington is causing conflict between neighbors in the city’s downtown. For many years, Battery Street Jeans’ free clothing bin on College Street has been a haven for people looking for more clothes to help layer up. But due to increased violence and problems outside of the store, some neighbors are pushing back.
VTDigger

Williston Selectboard member pleads not guilty to stalking

Gordon St. Hilaire was in Chittenden County court Thursday to face charges that he vandalized an ex-girlfriend’s vehicle on multiple occasions beginning in October. Read the story on VTDigger here: Williston Selectboard member pleads not guilty to stalking.
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Meet Cody

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a shy but sweet and spirited dog, meet Cody!. Cody is a three-year-old neutered male. He’s very playful and cuddly, yet tentative, so he may take some time to warm up to his new family. To learn more about...
The Valley Reporter

About Town with Huguette Viens Abbott

Kathleen Mehuron gave me the perfect topic of Valley history with her article about St. Patrick Church in Moretown. That was our church – all 26 members of my extended family which included the nine of us, Uncle Paul and Aunt Gertrud3e Viens and six children; cousins Phillip and Fleaurette Lareau and three children; Phillip’s sister Marie Blanch Lareau Marble, husband Carl, and two boys. All of the children, except for me, were baptized and made their first Holy Communion in that church. I was born in Canada and baptized in the town of Rougemont, Quebec. I believe all the parents were from Canada, except for Uncle Carl, he was from Fayston.
newportdispatch.com

Trailer with tools stolen from job site in Westford

WESTFORD — A utility trailer was stolen from a job site located on Vermont Route 15 in Westford yesterday. The incident occurred sometime between the overnight hours. Police say the trailer, owned by Dylan Walford, 50, of Charlotte, contained several thousand dollars worth of tools when it was stolen.
sevendaysvt

Underground Snax Opens on College Street in Burlington

Snack fiends, rejoice! Underground Snax, a new shop selling rare candy, chips, drinks and other treats, will host its grand opening in the former Bento space at 197 College Street on Saturday, December 3. The shelves are stocked with more than 340 products, including Japanese Kit Kats and Hi-Chews, ketchup-flavored...

