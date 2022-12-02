Read full article on original website
Ronald McDonald House holds annual toy drive in Bakersfield
The Ronald McDonald House held its thirteenth annual toy drive here in Bakersfield, and it featured some fun events like face painting, Zumba, and show cars on display.
Bakersfield Californian
Smuckers identified as tenant at huge Shafter warehouse
A Fortune 500 food and beverage manufacturer best known for its fruit preserves, the J.M. Smucker Co., has leased a 1 million-square-foot warehouse in Shafter that it plans to use for sorting and shipping goods across the western United States, according to two people briefed on the transaction. The lease...
ridgeviewpacknews.net
Dave and Busters Makes its Way to Bakersfield
As you might or not know, Dave N Busters is in town! Dave N Busters is usually opened in bigger cities such as Los Angeles which is known for its entertainment and restaurant service. Bakersfield doesn’t have a lot of fun places for teens and families to attend much as other cities do, so for Dave N Busters to come into town it should attract more people coming out and enjoying themselves. Knowing the arrival of Dave N Busters, we decided to go around asking teenagers at Ridgeview High School and see what their opinions are on the new opening.
Family, community gathers for prayer vigil for oil worker severely injured in Bakersfield blast
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More than a hundred people joined hands and prayed for an oil worker who was injured in a blast Friday that sent him flying off a platform. He’s had extensive surgery and has more to come. Family, friends and even strangers all came out to Kern Medical to pray for Leo Andrade’s […]
Merry and Bright: Bakersfield celebrates 'A Hometown Christmas'
More than 100 Kern County organizations, agencies, and businesses took part in Thursday night's parade, sponsored by Hall Ambulance and 23ABC.
Bakersfield Californian
Dedication of Kern County World War II Veterans Memorial promises to be big — and proud
When Kathleen Grainger-Schaffer arrived at Jastro Park on Saturday with her father, World War II veteran Walter Grainger, the two of them couldn't hide their emotions. Father and daughter have been working well more than a year to plan, raise funds and bring to fruition the Kern County World War II Veterans Memorial at the park in downtown Bakersfield. And when they saw the 4-ton slabs of carved black granite that had been installed that morning, the tears came as they took it all in.
Bakersfield Californian
Couple survive illness and struggle, will marry at Bakersfield's Christmas Parade
Nicholas Pappas and Stephanie Brewer have known for nearly two years that they would someday marry. But it was only a few days ago that the Lake Isabella couple learned they will tie the knot at Thursday night's Christmas Parade atop a festive float slow-rolling through downtown Bakersfield.
Bakersfield Channel
TGIF everyone we have a strong system moving in bringing rain and snow to SoCal
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Kern County get ready for a wet and cold weekend ahead. A strong storm system is continuing to move over head heading Eastward. This will bring intermittent showers to California. These conditions will stick around into early next week. Mountain areas could see snow...
New revitalization efforts could change the way downtown Bakersfield looks
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — You may notice some new changes to the downtown area in the next coming years with recent efforts being made by the city to revitalize downtown. According to Councilmember Andrae Gonzales, the plan is to revitalize the downtown area’s 18th and 19th streets, starting with improvements between L and N streets. […]
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Bakersfield. The crash happened close to South Real Rd on White Lane around 9:45 p.m. The crash involved a pedestrian and a vehicle.
Bakersfield Californian
Annual Snow Bash heads to Outlets at Tejon
The rain came to Bakersfield this week, but if you want a sprinkling of snow via holiday magic, head to the Outlets at Tejon for its third annual Snow Bash. Starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, visitors to the 320,000-square-foot outdoor shopping center can experience a faux snow show every half-hour until 7 p.m.
Taft Midway Driller
Lineup for Monday's Taft Christmas Parade
Here is the lineup for the annual Taft Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade. The parade will follow the traditional route east on Center Street froM Eighth to Second then disband at the West Side Health Care Facility on East Center. Divisions will lineup behind their signs on Main Street. The...
One town, one team, one goal: Shafter rallies behind Valley Champs
SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — Two words have echoed through the city of Shafter for the past week. As the trains roll in, as neighbors pass each other on the street, the city whispers: Valley Champions. “This town loves its football program,” Shafter High School head coach Jerald Pierucci said. High school football runs deep in […]
Bakersfield Now
Police searching for driver following deadly hit-and-run in southwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was killed following a hit-and-run crash in southwest Bakersfield Friday night. Officers were called to the 3800 block of White Ln. around 9:45 P.M. for a pedestrian down in the street. The driver of the vehicle drove away before the police arrived. The...
City of Bakersfield sued by conservation groups for diverting Kern River
The City of Bakersfield is being sued by multiple conservation groups for diverting the Kern River for its own benefit and the benefit of multiple water districts.
In-N-Out launches own ugly Christmas sweaters
'Tis the season for some holiday cheer, fast-food style.
Bakersfield Channel
Clear Saturday, but rain comes back Saturday night into Sunday morning
Well rain is the big story of the day and Kern County has got it!. Here in Bakersfield, Saturday has a 60% chance of rain, however those rain chances are really going to be in effect overnight and not too much during the day. The high today in Bakersfield is...
Expect a wet weekend in Kern County
More rain on tap for Kern County through the weekend. An atmospheric river winter storm is expected to impact the region this weekend bringing rain and snow to the Sierra Nevada. A Winter Storm Warning will remain in effect until Monday. Colder temperatures are expected for most of the next workweek with several days of […]
23ABC Bakersfield Christmas Parade
This unique free community event inspires delight and wonders for the young and young at heart and there is something for absolutely everyone!
Bakersfield Californian
BPD looking for car burglar
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help to find a suspected car burglar. A Hispanic man in this 30s with a medium build is suspected to have burglarized a vehicle Nov. 7 in the 1000 block of McDonald Way.
