Meet the new captain of the 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team: Florida State’s Dillan Gibbons

NORTHBROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- Florida State University graduate offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons is the captain of this year’s Allstate AFCA Good Works Team ®. Gibbons was selected from 22 players for his remarkable commitment to community service. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005239/en/ Dillan Gibbons, 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team captain (Photo: Business Wire)
Missouri Is Reportedly Refusing To Play Kansas In The Liberty Bowl

Apparently, Missouri is being a little bratty about their Liberty Bowl matchup. Per Action Network... The Border War between Missouri and Kansas has been dormant since 2011, but there was an opportunity for the iconic rivalry to resume in the Liberty Bowl this month. There was just one problem: Missouri...

