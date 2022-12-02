Read full article on original website
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Live Blog: Follow No. 5 Purdue's Big Ten Opener vs. Minnesota in Real Time
No. 5 Purdue basketball (7-0) tips off against Minnesota (4-3) on Sunday at Mackey Arena to open Big Ten play for the 2022-23 season. Here is our live blog, which will keep you up to date on all the news and views in real time, so follow along below.
Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh Reacts to 43-22 Win Over Purdue in Big Ten Championship
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has led the Wolverines to back-to-back Big Ten Championships after defeating Purdue 43-22 on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. No. 2 Michigan moves to 13-0 on the season with a trip to the College Football Playoff on its way. Here's the full...
Sporting News
What channel is Michigan vs. Purdue on today? Time, TV schedule for 2022 Big Ten football championship
No. 2 Michigan has, on paper, the easiest path to the College Football Playoff among the top four teams playing on Saturday. That means a loss to 8-4 Purdue, however, could be devastating to the Wolverines' chances of making the Playoff for the second time in as many years. It's arguable the team has already done enough to secure a berth in the CFP after upending then-No. 2 Ohio State during Rivalry Week ... but Jim Harbaugh is unlikely to let his team sleepwalk through a chance for another Big Ten title.
College basketball Power Rankings: Team of the Week Maryland enters, Gonzaga drops out
Big Ten teams showed their teeth in Week 4 of the 2022-23 men's college basketball Power Rankings but Gonzaga might have lost its chance for another 1-seed in March.
Five takeaways: Michigan football defeats Purdue
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — For the second season in a row the Michigan Wolverines are the Big Ten champions. Last season, the Wolverines beat Iowa in Indianapolis, and this season the maize and blue took care of the Purdue Boilermakers. Michigan defeated the Boilermakers, 43-22, on Saturday night to improve to 13-0.
GoldandBlack.com videos: Purdue's Devin Mockobee, Mitchell Fineran, Sanoussi Kane talk B1G title game loss
INDIANAPOLIS — Devin Mockobee, Mitchell Fineran and Sanoussi Kane discuss the 43-22 Big Ten title game loss to No. 2 Michigan.
Michigan football announces uniform combination against Purdue
Michigan football is hoping to see all of its fans in Indianapolis wearing maize on Saturday night. But the Wolverines announced on Friday they would be wearing blue — all blue against the Boilermakers. For the fourth time this season, the maize and blue will come out wearing all...
