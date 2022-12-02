ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What channel is Michigan vs. Purdue on today? Time, TV schedule for 2022 Big Ten football championship

No. 2 Michigan has, on paper, the easiest path to the College Football Playoff among the top four teams playing on Saturday. That means a loss to 8-4 Purdue, however, could be devastating to the Wolverines' chances of making the Playoff for the second time in as many years. It's arguable the team has already done enough to secure a berth in the CFP after upending then-No. 2 Ohio State during Rivalry Week ... but Jim Harbaugh is unlikely to let his team sleepwalk through a chance for another Big Ten title.
Five takeaways: Michigan football defeats Purdue

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — For the second season in a row the Michigan Wolverines are the Big Ten champions. Last season, the Wolverines beat Iowa in Indianapolis, and this season the maize and blue took care of the Purdue Boilermakers. Michigan defeated the Boilermakers, 43-22, on Saturday night to improve to 13-0.

