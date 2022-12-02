Read full article on original website
Patty J
2d ago
Great Job Dad!! Protecting your children at all costs!
fox9.com
Charges: Burnsville shooting suspect thought victim was 'talking' to his girlfriend
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The man wanted in a shooting last week in Burnsville apparently shot his former friend in an apparent paranoid rage because he believed his former friend was carrying on an affair with his now ex-girlfriend. Forty-one-year-old Ronald Nielsen II was charged by warrant with attempted...
Hero dad who stopped carjacker who fled with his kids identified
A fundraiser has been launched for a Burnsville man after he stopped a carjacker who had left with his four children in the car. Derek Gotchie was dropping off gifts at a friend’s house on the 800 block of Russell Avenue North in Minneapolis on Wednesday. As Gotchie was...
Man shot dead inside Minneapolis bar Saturday night
A man was fatally shot inside The Spring Street Tavern in Minneapolis late Saturday night. According to police, there was an altercation inside the bar around 11:38 p.m. between a man in his 30s and someone he knew. The fight escalated to gunfire, with the man in his 30s suffering "at least one life-threatening gunshot wound."
Police records show 53 disturbance calls to vacant Minneapolis apartment building that burned down
MINNEAPOLIS – WCCO is digging into the suspicious background of a condemned apartment building that caught fire in Minneapolis Saturday.The four-story apartment was on Lyndale Avenue in the Lowry Hill East neighborhood.Police records show that officers were called to the building 53 times over the last year for various reasons, including trespassing, burglary, narcotics use and in one case, they had found someone had died in the building in November.The privately-owned apartment building was condemned back in July. James Groethe is the owner of Leaning Tower of Pizza, which is next door. Groethe says in the last year especially, he's...
Police: Man shot while driving in north Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating after a man was shot in his car early Saturday morning.Officials say that around 5 a.m., the man was driving near 3rd Street and Lowry Avenue North. The man said he heard a gunshot and then felt pain, but didn't see who may have fired the shot.He was taken to a nearby hospital.
Man fatally shot inside Spring Street Tavern in northeast Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS – A deadly shooting inside a popular neighborhood bar in northeast Minneapolis has left many people shaken, as they try to process the events of Saturday night. It happened inside Spring Street Tavern at about 11:30 p.m."When something like this happens, it's a really scary experience, even if it's an isolated thing," said neighbor Sarah Scott.A sign on the door, next to one indicating guns are banned on the premise, announced Spring Street Tavern's closure Sunday. Police said the violence began when two men, who knew each other, started fighting. That's when police say one of the men pulled out...
Charges: Coon Rapids man had 25 pounds of cocaine from Mexico
A Coon Rapids man has been charged after he was allegedly found to have been in possession of more than 25 pounds of cocaine with the intent to sell it. Luis Zamier Avila-Lopez, 38, was charged on Friday in Anoka County Court with one count of a first-degree aggravated controlled substance crime and one count of a first-degree controlled substance crime.
Burnsville man chases his own stolen vehicle–with his kids strapped inside–and crashes into it to stop thief
A Burnsville man said he made the quick decision to chase after a man who’d stolen his SUV and four small children and then ram into it with another stolen vehicle in order to stop him this week in Minneapolis.
Man kidnaps 2-year-old daughter, crashes after pursuit in Minneapolis
A non-custodial father kidnapped his two-year-old daughter, threatening to harm both himself and the child in the Twin Cities on Thursday. St. Paul police received a report of the kidnapping at 2:48 p.m., and found the suspect by pinging his cellphone location. Police in Minneapolis spotted the suspect's vehicle near...
Charges: Plymouth man shot girlfriend in head after birthday party
A 26-year-old Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head after a birthday party at his home, and then attempting to flee to Wisconsin. Austin Robert LeClaire's 23-year-old girlfriend remains in critical condition as of Friday, with "permanent, serious, life-threatening injuries" following the shooting on Nov. 25. according to an update from the Plymouth Police Department.
Burnsville father called hero after saving his kids from carjacker: "I'm a dad doing dad things"
BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- A Burnsville father is being called a hero after saving his kids from a carjacker. Derek Gotchie chased down his stolen SUV that had his four children inside, all of them under the age of five.Derek Gotchie was on the 800 Block of Russel Avenue North dropping gifts off to a friend.His wife, Deanah, had taken the last item out and asked him to shut the trunk to keep their four kids inside warm."I'm shutting the trunk this guy jumps out of this taxi minivan, runs to my truck. I run to the door of my truck...
Charges: Armed man made death threats at Minneapolis LGBTQ bar
A 29-year-old man has been charged with making threats at a Minneapolis LGBTQ bar, allegedly brandishing a gun during the incident. Police said Conell Harris, of Minneapolis, was allegedly in possession of a stolen gun when he made threats with it at the 19 Bar, located in the Loring Park neighborhood, just after 11 p.m. on Nov. 28.
Boys aged 15, 16 arrested after shooting of teen in Woodbury
Two teenage boys have been arrested following the shooting of another teenager in Woodbury, which sparked a shelter in place in the area on Nov. 21. Police said a 15 and 16 year old were arrested after two search warrants were executed Thursday. According to Woodbury police, 911 dispatch received...
MN Police Department Cited Driver For Being More Than 3x Legal Limit
Don't 'kill' the holiday spirit this season by driving impaired on Minnesota roads. That's the message from the Office of Traffic Safety. The Office of Traffic Safety recently Tweeted about a DWI traffic stop in Elk River that featured a driver behind the wheel at more than 3 times the legal limit!
arizonasuntimes.com
Minneapolis to Award $600,000 to Rioters Who Sustained Injuries During 2020 Riots
On Wednesday, a federal court gave approval to a plan by the city of Minneapolis, Minnesota to reward 12 Black Lives Matter rioters with a collective total of $600,000 over injuries they sustained during said riots. The Daily Caller reports that the court’s decision settled a lawsuit originally filed by...
‘Leave Your Lights On’ Minnesota Sheriff Shares Tips During The Holiday Season
A Minnesota Sheriff has offered up a few tips for those vacationing or leaving their home this holiday season. While the tips seem like common sense, the tips do offer a look into what would-be criminals are looking for when it comes to picking the homes to break into. Ramsey...
fox9.com
Minneapolis man sentenced to 10 years for threatening to kill Hennepin Co. officials
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis man was sentenced to 10 years behind bars for making threats against Hennepin County employees and illegally owning firearms, according to the Department of Justice. Peter Robert Berry, 60, was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday after pleading guilty in June to one count...
Police seek suspect involved in two armed robberies in south metro
SAVAGE, Minn. — Local officials are teaming up with federal investigators to identify a person connected to two armed robberies in the south metro on Nov. 29. According to information from the Savage Police Department, officers from Savage and Prior Lake Police, along with the Scott County Sheriff's Office, were called to the 1400 block of Highway 13 South on Tuesday just after noon for a report of a robbery.
Two former Hennepin County employees charged with stealing IT equipment, falsifying timecards
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two former Hennepin County employees face charges for their role in a massive scheme which included selling millions of dollars worth of the county's IT equipment and falsifying timecards.Charges say that Nguyen Cong Le, a former IT Network Enterprise Manager, took network switches from the county and sold them to buyers in Oklahoma starting in 2012. By 2020, he'd sold roughly $3.9 million in equipment. Network switches cost the county anywhere between $1,170 and $15,210 depending on the model. It was Le's job to maintain an appropriate number of switches and ordering them from the vendor. His partner, Samantha Marks,...
fox9.com
Family, loved ones say goodbye to 17-year-old killed while trying to buy sneakers
On Saturday morning, hundreds packed into Elim Lutheran Church in Robbinsdale to say goodbye to a life tragically cut short. 17-year-old Yaseen Johnson was fatally shot outside an apartment complex in Plymouth on Nov.14. He thought he was going to buy a pair of high-end sneakers, but instead was killed in cold blood in a robbery scheme.
