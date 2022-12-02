Effective: 2022-12-05 05:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-05 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up around one tenth of an inch. These higher ice accumulations will fall in a very narrow band along and just north of the Highway 18 corridor. * WHERE...Northeast Iowa and Southwest Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CST this morning. * WHEN..Beginning between 5 and 6 AM, persisting until late morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The greatest impacts will likely fall in a narrow west to east corridor not more than 20 to 30 miles wide while locations outside of this corridor may see little to no impacts.

2 HOURS AGO