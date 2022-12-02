ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Monday Morning News Roundup

The Contra Costa Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will consider an ordinance allowing the sale and delivery of non-flavored cannabis vaping products. County staff is recommending passage and to direct the county health services department to develop a program designed to raise awareness about the dangers of youth cannabis vaping and curtail the illegal market, and return to the board with a recommended program with funding by the cannabis industry.
Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area

The National Weather Service forecast for Monday for the greater San Francisco Bay Area calls for a chance of rain before 10 a.m., before clearing and becoming partly sunny with highs in the 50s. Parts of the North Bay could see thunderstorms and a chance of more rain in the afternoon..
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 3, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is expected to continue due to excessive. rainfall this evening resulting in hazardous travel conditions. along Highway 1 south of Point Lobos....
One Of Two Suspects In Laundromat Robbery At Large

One of two brothers said to have robbed and assaulted two people at a San Mateo laundromat in October has been arrested, announced police on Thursday. San Mateo Police Department officers first responded to reports of a battery in progress at the Shoreview Laundromat at 6:37 a.m. on Oct. 16.
Update: BART station reopens after closure prompted by man's fall onto tracks

HAYWARD (BCN) BART's Hayward station has reopened after a man fell into the trackway as a train approached Friday morning, a spokesperson for the transit agency said. At about 9:15 a.m., the man suffered some sort of medical episode and fell onto the tracks as a train approached, BART spokesman Chris Filippi said.
CA Marine Warning and Forecast

The National Weather Service in The San Francisco Bay Area has issued. * Special Marine Warning for... Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point California out to. * At 302 AM PST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing. waterspouts was located 10 nm northwest of Pillar Point, or 93...
Police Arrest Chronic Shoplifter After Incident At Grocery Store

EL CERRITO (BCN) Police arrested a man at an El Cerrito grocery store after he attempted to take merchandise and leave without paying, but not before pushing a store employee to the ground and punching him for trying to prevent him from leaving. The incident occurred at the Lucky store...

