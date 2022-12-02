ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DC News Now

Community gathers to bid farewell to Jayz Agnew

HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — There were hugs, tears and — most of all — love on Sunday, all in honor of 13-year-old Jayz Agnew. “It was very peaceful. I sense that everything was in order and it was a true reflection of who Jayz is. So yeah, it was the outpour of […]
WTOP

Prince George’s Co. hospital receives $800K to help trafficking victims

Maryland’s second busiest trauma center is receiving federal funding to help identify and aid victims of sex and labor trafficking. The University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center hospital (UM Capital) in Prince George’s County will get nearly $800,000 from the Department of Justice to go toward screening, identifying and supporting victims in medical settings.
Hoya

Disability Groups Sue DC Over Bike Lanes

Disabled individuals sued Washington, D.C., on Nov. 21 for allegedly violating the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) with the construction of new protected bike lanes. The Nov. 21 lawsuit filed in federal court alleges that D.C.’s redesigned bike lanes, which lie between sidewalks and parking spots throughout the District, prevent wheelchair users from safely accessing curbside parking, using sidewalk ramps and crossing streets. The D.C. Center for Independent Living (DCCIL), a nonprofit organization that assists disabled D.C. residents, is one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit.
WUSA9

Families may remain displaced for a year after condo explosion

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A community meeting was held for the residents of Potomac Oaks Thursday night. The meeting was supposed to be an opportunity for the victims of the Potomac Oaks explosion to ask questions. About 100 people were on the Zoom call, including residents, representatives of the police...
fox5dc.com

Officials propose DC Housing Authority board overhaul after HUD report

WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser wants to dissolve the D.C. House Authority's (DCHA) governing board after a federal report from the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), pointed out the agency's inadequate management and poor oversight. On Thursday, Bowser proposed legislation alongside D.C. Council Chairman Phil...
fox5dc.com

DC leaders not aligned on OUC director position

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowers and top fire and police officials held a news conference Friday morning on holiday safety. That event quickly turned into a rally, showing support for Karima Holmes, the DC 911 call center’s interim director. The praise for Holmes arrives at a pivotal time for the agency. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez breaks it all down.
WJLA

DC police find missing man Daniel McCarthy in ICU with head injury

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced Sunday that a missing man Daniel McCarthy has been located and is safe. McCarthy, 45, was taken to the hospital and remains in the intensive care unit, according to Kenny Jarels, of The AWARE Foundation. No other details were...
Georgetown Voice

Delta Phi Epsilon Fraternity embroiled in drama and litigation

A once-prominent fraternity at Georgetown, Delta Phi Epsilon Professional Foreign Service Fraternity (DPE), and an associated nonprofit charity organization are the center of a recent civil suit. Terrence Boyle (SFS ’63, LAW ’72), the former general secretary-treasurer and treasurer of both organizations, is embroiled in civil litigation relating to his oversight of the organizations and their assets, though Boyle denies all allegations.
thermtide.com

The fight over Black cemeteries

For the last several years, there has been debate over the fate of historic Black cemeteries, such as the Moses Macedonia African Cemetery. The cemetery, located in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of America’s oldest Black cemeteries. Now, it has been threatened by efforts to replace it with new development.
WJLA

As DC considers free bus service, Alexandria touts success of its 2021 move to 'fare-free'

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — This week, some D.C. Council members announced they are introducing legislation that would make Metro bus service free in the District. But when D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson tweeted that D.C. will be "the first major city in the US to provide free bus service", Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson was quick to respond.
Detroit News

Accused Proud Boys leader wants D.C. police officer to testify in his defense

Attorneys for Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio and his co-defendants on Friday said federal prosecutors threatened to charge a D.C. police lieutenant with obstruction of justice to prevent him from testifying as a key defense witness at their upcoming seditious conspiracy trial in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

