'No homicides for the holidays' | Organizers push for peace in December
WASHINGTON — Frustrated with the violence that has become all too common in recent years, a group of DMV activists is asking for peace for the holidays. Organizer Kenneth Barnes Sr. knows the pain of losing a loved one firsthand. In 2001, his son Kenneth Barnes Jr. was shot...
Virginia teens create a ‘period pantry’ for free pads, tampons
“We are girls and we can totally understand. That’s honestly awful that people wouldn’t have (period products),” Ariyanna Ghala said. “These are so important, so vital.”
Community gathers to bid farewell to Jayz Agnew
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — There were hugs, tears and — most of all — love on Sunday, all in honor of 13-year-old Jayz Agnew. “It was very peaceful. I sense that everything was in order and it was a true reflection of who Jayz is. So yeah, it was the outpour of […]
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. hospital receives $800K to help trafficking victims
Maryland’s second busiest trauma center is receiving federal funding to help identify and aid victims of sex and labor trafficking. The University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center hospital (UM Capital) in Prince George’s County will get nearly $800,000 from the Department of Justice to go toward screening, identifying and supporting victims in medical settings.
popville.com
Massive Fire on St. Elizabeths Campus Saturday afternoon destroys historic “large wooden barn”
Photo by DC Fire and EMS 4:14pm Saturday: “Images from 2nd Alarm 2700 block King Ave SE. An exterior attack continues using heavy duty water streams from aerial ladders & other master stream devices. Collapse appears imminent”. The Washington Post reported: “The fire blazed on the campus of St....
Hoya
Disability Groups Sue DC Over Bike Lanes
Disabled individuals sued Washington, D.C., on Nov. 21 for allegedly violating the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) with the construction of new protected bike lanes. The Nov. 21 lawsuit filed in federal court alleges that D.C.’s redesigned bike lanes, which lie between sidewalks and parking spots throughout the District, prevent wheelchair users from safely accessing curbside parking, using sidewalk ramps and crossing streets. The D.C. Center for Independent Living (DCCIL), a nonprofit organization that assists disabled D.C. residents, is one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit.
Families may remain displaced for a year after condo explosion
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A community meeting was held for the residents of Potomac Oaks Thursday night. The meeting was supposed to be an opportunity for the victims of the Potomac Oaks explosion to ask questions. About 100 people were on the Zoom call, including residents, representatives of the police...
AdWeek
Yamiche Alcindor Discusses Importance of Socioeconomic and Geographic Diversity in National Newsrooms
NBC News Washington correspondent and PBS Washington Week moderator Yamiche Alcindor was honored with Duquesne University’s Award for Ethics and Integrity in Journalism Thursday evening at the National Press Club in Washington. The award is reserved annually “for a nationally respected female journalist whose career exemplifies the highest standards...
fox5dc.com
Officials propose DC Housing Authority board overhaul after HUD report
WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser wants to dissolve the D.C. House Authority's (DCHA) governing board after a federal report from the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), pointed out the agency's inadequate management and poor oversight. On Thursday, Bowser proposed legislation alongside D.C. Council Chairman Phil...
fox5dc.com
DC leaders not aligned on OUC director position
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowers and top fire and police officials held a news conference Friday morning on holiday safety. That event quickly turned into a rally, showing support for Karima Holmes, the DC 911 call center’s interim director. The praise for Holmes arrives at a pivotal time for the agency. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez breaks it all down.
fox5dc.com
Overwhelming demand at Bread for the City's turkey giveaway highlights city's hunger crisis
WASHINGTON - Staffers at Bread for the City, a venerable charity in the nation’s capital, thought they were prepared for this year’s annual pre-Thanksgiving Holiday Helpers food giveaway. The pandemic had faded, but inflation was high, so they budgeted to give out 12,000 meals, 20% higher than normal pre-pandemic levels.
WJLA
DC police find missing man Daniel McCarthy in ICU with head injury
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced Sunday that a missing man Daniel McCarthy has been located and is safe. McCarthy, 45, was taken to the hospital and remains in the intensive care unit, according to Kenny Jarels, of The AWARE Foundation. No other details were...
Georgetown Voice
Delta Phi Epsilon Fraternity embroiled in drama and litigation
A once-prominent fraternity at Georgetown, Delta Phi Epsilon Professional Foreign Service Fraternity (DPE), and an associated nonprofit charity organization are the center of a recent civil suit. Terrence Boyle (SFS ’63, LAW ’72), the former general secretary-treasurer and treasurer of both organizations, is embroiled in civil litigation relating to his oversight of the organizations and their assets, though Boyle denies all allegations.
thermtide.com
The fight over Black cemeteries
For the last several years, there has been debate over the fate of historic Black cemeteries, such as the Moses Macedonia African Cemetery. The cemetery, located in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of America’s oldest Black cemeteries. Now, it has been threatened by efforts to replace it with new development.
Large fire destroys empty building in Southeast DC
DC Fire and EMS is trying to find out what sparked a massive blaze Saturday inside an empty barn at the St. Elizabeth's Campus in Southeast.
Baltimore Times
The ‘Wright’ Medicine for Treating Diabetes and other Diseases Baltimore Native To Open New Medical Practice
Baltimore native Dr. Letitia J. Wright has made it her “practice” to treat people with diabetes, COPD, and other diseases. The Seton Keough High School graduate’s medical career include working at Johns Hopkins Community Physicians’ East Baltimore Medical Center and MedStar. On Saturday, December 3, 2022,...
WJLA
As DC considers free bus service, Alexandria touts success of its 2021 move to 'fare-free'
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — This week, some D.C. Council members announced they are introducing legislation that would make Metro bus service free in the District. But when D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson tweeted that D.C. will be "the first major city in the US to provide free bus service", Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson was quick to respond.
GOODProjects, Ari Lennox and Long Live GoGo Team Up for Party with a Purpose
When D.C.-based nonprofit GOODProjects decided to partner with singer Ari Lennox and Long Live GoGo for the GOOD Holiday Ball, the goal was to host the biggest toy drive D.C. has ever seen. The post GOODProjects, Ari Lennox and Long Live GoGo Team Up for Party with a Purpose appeared first on The Washington Informer.
bethesdamagazine.com
Despite low coronavirus numbers, Montgomery County health officials urge residents to be vigilant for holiday season
COVID-19 levels remain low, according to recent county metrics — but health officials are still advising people to be vigilant in the coming weeks, as holiday gatherings occur and the risk of illnesses increase at indoor events. According to the weekly county Department of Health and Human Services’ pulse...
Detroit News
Accused Proud Boys leader wants D.C. police officer to testify in his defense
Attorneys for Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio and his co-defendants on Friday said federal prosecutors threatened to charge a D.C. police lieutenant with obstruction of justice to prevent him from testifying as a key defense witness at their upcoming seditious conspiracy trial in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
