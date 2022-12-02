Read full article on original website
prestigeonline.com
6 Best hand-carry luggage for every type of trip and traveller
6 Best hand-carry luggage for every type of trip and traveller. Whether it’s a short weekend out of town or a trip abroad, the right hand carry luggage will put you at ease instantaneously. If you’ve spent any amount of time on the internet, then you may have heard...
Frugal Frequent Flyers Share Money Saving Travel Tips
Traveling is expensive, especially when you are often flying. But just because someone can afford to fly tens of thousands of miles a year does not mean they enjoy spending. A few frequent frugal flyers have found a few travel hacks.
Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership
A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
What airports, airlines lose the most luggage?
A recent report shows that 55% of U.S. airline passengers have lost their bags, but which airlines and airports lose the most luggage?
Last-minute holiday travel deals on flights, hotels and more
Snag seasonal savings ahead of your trip.
Singapore Airlines’ best first-class seat is now flying to the US — here’s how to book it for almost nothing
Fly one of the best first-class seats in the world for almost nothing, thanks to Singapore Airlines' top-notch frequent flyer program and any of several credit cards that you may already have in your purse or wallet — or can easily get.
Airport worker goes to hotel to do passenger’s make up after airline lost her luggage
A woman received a special act of kindness from an airport worker after her luggage was lost while transferring flights.Hana Sofia Lopes, a Luxembourg-born Portuguese actor, was traveling from the European country to Montreal, Canada – with a brief stay in New York City – when she lost all her bags, days before she was beginning production on a movie.When she landed in New York City, Lopes was left only with the clothes she was wearing during her flight from Luxembourg. “Here I am in New York, with no clothes other than those I was wearing during the flight....
travelawaits.com
A New Survey Says These Are The Best Layover Airports — Our Experts Weigh In
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Layovers can really put a damper on your travel plans. But a recent study suggests there are some airports where you might actually want a long layover! ParkSleepFly recently released a survey of the busiest U.S. airports to enjoy a layover. Their criteria included food and beverages, hygiene, service, customer satisfaction, shopping, and hotel availability.
IHOP and General Mills Partner to Turn the Brand’s Iconic Pancakes into Cereal
GLENDALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- Today, IHOP® announced the new IHOP Mini Pancake Cereal – Blueberry & Syrup, a surprise innovation coming to shelves starting this month. The brand listened to guests and fans to create this collaboration with General Mills, partnering together to bring something joyful and delicious from IHOP right to your breakfast table. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005023/en/ IHOP Mini Pancake Cereal – Blueberry & Syrup (Photo: Business Wire)
Why booking directly with airlines can be more expensive
Booking directly through airlines involves navigating a maze of fees, add-on offers and confusing seat selection choices.
CNBC
Delta is making it harder to get into its airport lounges after they were flooded by travelers
Delta is clamping down on access to its airport lounges starting next year. The airline is raising the prices for lounge access memberships and adding other restrictions. Some travelers have encountered long lines to get into clubs. Next year, the airline will increase the prices and requirements to gain access...
Passengers Fight Over Overhead Bin Space – Is The Space Above Your Seat Yours?
A pair of passengers in India engaged in a shouting match over who had rights to the a certain overhead bin on a flight. I believe that access to overhead storage in your cabin of service if purely on a first-come, first-served basis. Is The Space Above Your Seat Yours?...
frommers.com
Alaska Airlines Launches Electronic Bag Label: See How it Works
Alaska Airlines has started rolling out a new electronic bag tag that eliminates the need for printed destination labels for checked luggage. The new devices, which were announced earlier this year, are now available for about 2,500 of the airline's most loyal travelers. The tags will be available for purchase by any passenger starting in 2023.
Delta Comfort Plus: Tips Before You Book
As one of the world’s leading commercial carriers in terms of fleet size, passengers flown, and destinations serviced, Delta Airlines is able to offer its customers a wide range of options to upgrade flights and access additional travel perks. One such experience is Delta Comfort Plus, an affordable way...
