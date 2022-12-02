Read full article on original website
Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Diagnosed with a concussion
Voracek's upper-body injury is a concussion and Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen doesn't expect him to return in the near future. Voracek hasn't been medically cleared to engage in hockey activities. He has a history of head injuries and his doctors want him to take some time off in the hopes that will cause his symptoms to go away. When Voracek's healthy, he's one of the Blue Jackets' top forwards and a pillar of their first power-play unit. The 33-year-old last played on Nov. 4.
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Reaches 20-point mark
Kane provided a goal and two assists in Chicago's 5-2 win against the Rangers on Saturday. Kane has been held off the scoresheet only once in his last six games. Through 23 contests this season, he's contributed four goals and 20 points. The 34-year-old is still one of the league's top forwards, and he's a mainstay on Chicago's first line and top power-play unit.
Jets' Elijah Moore: Quiet in Week 13 loss
Moore caught two of six targets for seven yards and added a 10-yard rush in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Vikings. Moore had room to get his second foot down on an attempted sideline catch late in the first half, but he failed to do so on a play that would have put the Jets in field-goal range. A seven-yard gain by Ty Johnson on the ensuing play followed by a 60-yard Greg Zuerlein field goal made Moore's blunder inconsequential, but that play was emblematic of the second-year wide receiver's struggles in 2022. Moore's a distant third on the Jets' wide receiver depth chart behind Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis heading into a Week 14 trip to Buffalo.
Vikings' Akayleb Evans: Evaluated for concussion Sunday
Evans was evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's 27-22 win over the Jets, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Evans was making his return from a two-game absence due to a previous concussion. The 23-year-old recorded six tackles and a pass defended before exiting in the second half, and it's unclear if he was ever officially diagnosed with a concussion before the end of this Week 13 contest. It will be worth monitoring Evans' status heading into next Sunday's divisional matchup against Detroit.
Titans' Robert Woods: Another disastrous performance
Woods recorded one reception on five targets for six yards in Sunday's 35-10 loss to the Eagles. Woods finished tied for the team lead in targets, but he had a disastrous performance. His lone catch of the day came late in the second quarter in the short area of the field. Woods now has 16 or fewer receiving yards in four of his last five games.
Packers' Christian Watson: Continues scoring spree
Watson caught three of six targets for 48 yards and a touchdown, and rushed once for 46 yards and another score in Sunday's 28-19 win over the Bears. Watson is one of the league's hottest playmakers, as he's now scored eight times in his last four games. The rookie's first touchdown Sunday came on a crucial, 14-yard catch on fourth down to close the first half. Watson then sealed the game by going untouched on a 46-yard jet sweep with under two minutes left. With great size and blazing speed, the North Dakota State product has come into his own over the last month, but as the Packers now embark on their bye, he'll have to wait until Week 15's Monday night matchup versus the Rams to make his next appearance.
Jets' Corey Davis: Clear WR2 after Wilson in Week 13
Davis caught five of 10 targets for 85 yards in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Vikings. Davis was the intended receiver on Mike White's first-quarter interception, which came after the ball was tipped up in the air. The veteran wide receiver also failed to come up with the ball on a 4th-and-2 target late in the first half, but he made amends in the fourth quarter, coming down with a contested catch and turning up the field for a 31-yard gain on a 4th-and-10 play. Garrett Wilson led the team in both targets (15) and receiving yards (162), but Davis finished second in both categories, and White has shown that he's capable of feeding multiple receivers effectively heading into a Week 14 trip to Buffalo.
Rams' Bryce Perkins: Not starting Sunday, but may play
Coach Sean McVay named John Wolford the Rams' starting quarterback for Sunday's game versus the Seahawks, but Perkins also has "a chance" play, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports. While L.A.'s nominal No. 1 QB Matthew Stafford (neck) has cleared the concussion protocol, McVay ruled him out for...
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Leads team from deep in loss
Murray chipped in 18 points (6-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 33 minutes during Sunday's 121-106 loss to New Orleans. Murray tallied his 16th straight game in double figures and has now score 15 or more points 12 times this season. After missing all of last year, Murray looks to be finding his comfort zone. The Kentucky product is shooting nearly 40 percent from three and essentially replicating his 2020-21 contributions in rebounds, assists and steals.
Eagles' Quez Watkins: Slated for MRI
Watkins will undergo an MRI on Monday after he suffered an AC joint sprain during Sunday's win over the Titans, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Watkins hurt his left shoulder near the end of the third quarter Sunday but doesn't expect to miss significant time after receiving his initial diagnosis. A better idea of his status should come into focus once the results of his MRI are known, but Zach Pascal will likely see an increased role if Watkins misses any games.
Titans' Derrick Henry: Limited by game script
Henry rushed the ball 11 times for 30 yards in Sunday's 35-10 loss to the Eagles. He added two receptions for eight yards. Henry saw seven of his 11 rushes in the first half, as the Titans were down multiple scores for the entirety of the last two quarters. He was limited to a season low in carries as a result and was held to under 40 rushing yards for the second consecutive game. Henry has also failed to reach the end zone in three of his last four contests, which, combined with his lack of involvement as a pass catcher, has highlighted his relatively fragile floor.
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Not returning Sunday
Walker (ankle) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's contest at the Rams, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports. Walker was examined in the middle of the second quarter and eventually was deemed to have a right ankle injury, which won't allow him to log any more Week 13 action. Prior to his exit, he had three carries for 36 yards and didn't haul in his only target. With Travis Homer (illness) inactive and Rashaad Penny (ankle/fibula) on injured reserve, the Seahawks backfield has been whittled down to DeeJay Dallas and Tony Jones.
Bills' Jamison Crowder: May return before season's end
Crowder (ankle) said this week that he's targeting a return to action in late December, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports. "It's just all about how I'm feeling at that point and how well the rehab has gone," Crowder noted. Crowder has been sidelined since breaking his ankle Week 4,...
Bears' Trevor Siemian: To undergo season-ending surgery
Coach Matt Eberflus said Friday that Siemian will undergo season-ending surgery on his oblique, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Siemian was slated to fill in for an absent Justin Fields (shoulder) this past Sunday at the Jets, but he injured his oblique in warmups and suddenly was a game-time decision. He ended up playing through the pain and logged all 56 offense snaps in the loss while completing 14 of 25 passes for 179 yards, one touchdown and one interception. In the wake of the performance, Siemian was unable to practice during Week 13 prep and now will be sidelined for the rest of the campaign. Fields is in line to return Sunday against the Packers, and Eberflus noted practice-squad member Nathan Peterman will be the backup quarterback, even with the Bears signing Tim Boyle of the Lions' practice squad Wednesday.
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Could return for playoffs
Penny (ankle/fibula) said Sunday that there's a "decent chance" he could return if the Seahawks make the playoffs, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports. Penny underwent surgery to repair his left ankle and fractured fibula in October and has been ruled out for the remainder of the regular season, but he's apparently made good progress in his recovery and is in the mix for a return during the playoffs. Kenneth Walker sustained an ankle injury during Sunday's win over the Rams, and the severity of the issue isn't yet known. Regardless of Walker's status down the stretch, Penny's potential availability for the playoffs would provide Seattle's backfield with a fresh set of legs during the postseason. The 26-year-old logged 57 carries for 346 yards and two touchdowns while securing four of five targets for 16 yards over five appearances prior to sustaining his injury.
76ers' Joel Embiid: Call in reinforcements
Embiid notched 35 points (13-26 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and one steal over 40 minutes during Friday's 117-109 loss to the Grizzlies. For the second time in his past four games, Embiid supplied 30-plus points in a loss. Although his booms aren't always translating to Philadelphia wins, the impending return of James Harden (foot) should make life easier for Embiid.
