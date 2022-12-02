Al Strobel, most famous for starring in David Lynch’s cult classic “Twin Peaks,” died Friday. He 83 years old. “Peaks” producer and longtime Lynch collaborator Sabrina Sutherland confirmed the actor’s passing in a statement. “Through the darkness of future past and much sadness we say goodbye to Al Strobel,” she wrotein a statement on behalf of his family, according to TVLine. “He is an irreplaceable human being and will always be an important part of our ‘Twin Peaks’ family.” As of yet, Strobel’s official cause of death has not been revealed. Born in 1939 in Seattle, Washington, the dramatist is best known for playing the...

