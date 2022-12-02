Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Marvel's Armor Wars star Don Cheadle addresses Arnold Schwarzenegger's rumoured MCU debut
Marvel's Armor Wars star Don Cheadle has cast doubt on Arnold Schwarzenegger appearing in the film. Originally planned as a Disney+ series, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige recently announced Cheadle will be getting a solo movie based on the classic comics storyline of the same name. There was subsequent speculation...
digitalspy.com
Disney confirms original Indian princess story from Bend It Like Beckham director
Bend It Like Beckham director Gurinder Chadha is set to develop a musical over at Disney. Deadline reports that Chadha is reuniting and co-writing with Paul Mayeda Berges, the duo having worked together on movies including Bend It Like Beckham and Blinded by the Light. The film will focus on...
digitalspy.com
The Office star joins Jennifer Garner in Netflix comedy
The Office star Ed Helms will join Jennifer Garner for a new comedy from Netflix. As reported by Variety, the actor, who played Andy Bernard in the long-running sitcom, has joined Garner for Family Leave, a new body-swap comedy from the streaming service. The pair will play two parents, Bill...
digitalspy.com
1899 star Gabby Wong shares her theory on that season 1 ending
1899 major spoilers follow. Netflix's 1899 is full of twists and turns, the kind of show where we recommend turning on the subtitles so you don't miss anything. What starts off as a story about passengers on a boat quickly descends into horror and then does a 180 degree turn and goes full-on science-fiction. If you need to remind yourself of what happened in the season 1 ending, we don't blame you, and we've also got you covered.
digitalspy.com
Snowpiercer star lands next movie role
Snowpiercer might be coming to an end, but fans of Mickey Sumner have a brand new opportunity to see her on the big screen. Sumner plays Bess Till in the hit Netflix show based on Bong Joon-ho's 2013 film, and is now set to star alongside Elizabeth Banks in A Mistake.
iheart.com
TikTok Star Megha Thakur Dies At 21 After Mysterious Final Post
A TikTok star with nearly one million followers has died at the age of 21. Canadian Megha Thakur passed away "suddenly and unexpectedly," according to a post from her parents on her Instagram. The news comes just days after Thakur shared a video on TikTok of herself walking the streets...
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
digitalspy.com
Walking Dead star Norman Reedus teases "reset" in Daryl spinoff
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is said to be a complete "reset". After 12 years of (mostly) solid post-apocalyptic storytelling, where fans were introduced to a carousel of survivors and villains, this could prove tricky for Walking Dead loyalists, but allow Daryl actor Norman Reedus to explain why it's actually a great thing.
digitalspy.com
Slow Horses star teases new direction for season 2
Slow Horses star Gary Oldman has teased a new direction for the second season of the Apple TV+ series. The actor, who plays Jackson Lamb in the spy thriller, spoke with RadioTimes about the latest batch of episodes, which premiered on the streaming service on Friday (December 2). The newest...
digitalspy.com
Daisy Ridley joins Essex Serpent writer's mystery series
Star Wars' Daisy Ridley has signed on to star in a new mystery series The Christie Affair. The show, which is based on Nina de Gramont's best-selling novel of the same name, which reimagines the unexplained eleven-day disappearance of author Agatha Christie in 1926. Ridley will also be an executive producer on the Miramax TV project.
Prince Harry says there’s a ‘war against Meghan’: ‘It’s a dirty game’
It’s shaping up to be a royal smackdown. A brand new trailer was released Monday for the forthcoming Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix docuseries and it’s chock full of family drama. The trailer features the former royals saying several stories about Markle, 41, were “planted.” “There’s a hierarchy of the family,” said Prince Harry, 38, in the video. “You know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories.”
New trailer for 'Harry & Meghan' released: Everything to know about the docuseries
Netflix announced the Sussexes' docuseries "Harry & Meghan" will air on Dec. 8 and Dec. 15. A new trailer was released for it.
digitalspy.com
Casualty star Arin Smethurst reveals Jan twist in improvised episode
Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty star Arin Smethurst has opened up on the show's upcoming improvised episode. The BBC medical drama will be breaking away from its usual format for a special edition in December, which focuses on the paramedic team and the pressures they deal with on a day-to-day basis.
digitalspy.com
Hawkeye director and Keke Palmer team up for Amazon movie
Hawkeye director Bert (of Bert and Bertie, real name Amber Templemore-Finlayson) and Nope star Keke Palmer have teamed up for a brand new movie at Amazon. According to Deadline, Amazon Studios has bought the rights for Moxie. The film is being directed by Bert, while Heather Quinn is writing the script. Quinn, like Bert, also has Marvel roots as she wrote on Hawkeye as well as the Marvel Halloween special Werewolf by Night.
digitalspy.com
His Dark Materials star Amir Wilson opens up about fandom pressure
His Dark Materials will soon be back with its third and final season. According to all sources, this will likely be the most intense season yet, and is based on the third book (The Amber Spyglass) of Philip Pullman's trilogy. Amir Wilson, who plays the brave and principled Will Parry...
Hallmark and Great American Media’s Cameron Mathison and Wife Vanessa’s Relationship Timeline: Model Meet-Cute to Married With Kids
No soap operas here! Cameron Mathison and his wife, Vanessa Mathison (née Arevalo), found love while working as models in the late ‘90s — and they’re still going strong. The Hallmark Channel star first crossed paths with Vanessa in 1998 at a gym in New York City, but it wasn’t until the following year that […]
digitalspy.com
The Witcher: Blood Origin announces fan-favourite will return with new trailer
The Witcher: Blood Origin spoilers follow. The Witcher prequel Blood Origin is right around the corner, and Netflix has a last-minute announcement to make: the return of a fan-favourite from the parent series. The streaming giant announced at CCXP (Comic-con Experience) in Brazil today (December 3) that Joey Batey will...
digitalspy.com
Love Is Blind star Iyanna McNeely breaks down as she discusses her divorce
Love Is Blind star Iyanna McNeely broke down in tears while discussing her divorce from Jarrette Jones on social media. The pair tied the knot at the end of season two of Love Is Blind and celebrated their first wedding anniversary earlier this year, but they announced in August that they were "beginning the process of divorcing".
‘Twin Peaks’ star dead at 83: Al Strobel was ‘The One-Armed Man’
Al Strobel, most famous for starring in David Lynch’s cult classic “Twin Peaks,” died Friday. He 83 years old. “Peaks” producer and longtime Lynch collaborator Sabrina Sutherland confirmed the actor’s passing in a statement. “Through the darkness of future past and much sadness we say goodbye to Al Strobel,” she wrotein a statement on behalf of his family, according to TVLine. “He is an irreplaceable human being and will always be an important part of our ‘Twin Peaks’ family.” As of yet, Strobel’s official cause of death has not been revealed. Born in 1939 in Seattle, Washington, the dramatist is best known for playing the...
digitalspy.com
Haunting of Hill House and Bly Manor boss to leave Netflix for another streamer
The Haunting of Hill House and Bly Manor duo Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy are set to leave Netflix and head over to another streamer. The pair have signed an overall deal with Amazon Studios, in which they'll create and produce new projects though their Intrepid Pictures company (via Deadline).
