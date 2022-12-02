Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Gonzales, Morris lead No. 22 Texas women in rout of Southern
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales scored 22 points, Sonya Morris added 20 points, and No. 22 Texas routed Southern 92-43 on Sunday. Aaliyah Moore scored 11 points and DeYona Gaston had 10 for the Longhorns (4-4). Rori Harmon had nine points and 10 rebounds.
Post Register
Olivari scores 30, Rice beats Texas State 83-71
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Quincy Olivari recorded 30 points as Rice beat Texas State 83-71 on Sunday night. Olivari also had five rebounds for the Owls (6-2). Cameron Sheffield scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds. Mekhi Mason added 13 points.
Comments / 0