AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales scored 22 points, Sonya Morris added 20 points, and No. 22 Texas routed Southern 92-43 on Sunday. Aaliyah Moore scored 11 points and DeYona Gaston had 10 for the Longhorns (4-4). Rori Harmon had nine points and 10 rebounds.

14 HOURS AGO