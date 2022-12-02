Read full article on original website
Related
WSET
Woman dead in Rockbridge Co. wreck on I-81
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police said one woman died late Sunday night after a wreck on I-81 in Rockbridge County. VSP said the crash happened around 11 p.m. when a tractor trailer and a vehicle hit each other. The woman in the vehicle was killed. No...
WSET
None injured after tractor trailer crashes on US-29 ramp in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Everyone walked away from a tractor-trailer crash on the north exit to US-29 from 460 East. In scene photos, the truck is flipped completely over with a crushed cab, but Virginia State Police said there were no injuries. According to officials, the north exit...
WSLS
Portion of southbound lanes on Peters Creek Road SW blocked off
ROANOKE, Va. – A portion of southbound lanes are blocked off on Peters Creek Road SW in Roanoke. Authorities say a crash early Sunday caused damage to a pole, creating a hazard to drivers. Southbound lanes are closed from the area of Aerial Way Drive to the intersection at...
WDBJ7.com
Rockbridge Co. vehicle fire along I-81N cleared
ROCKBRIDGE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The vehicle fire was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A Rockbridge Co. vehicle fire at mile marker 175 along I-81N is causing delays Friday night, according to VDOT. The right lane, shoulder and exit ramp are closed.
WSET
Crash at the intersection of 460 in Concord: Firefighters
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — The Concord Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Friday. This incident happened at the intersection of 460 and Oxford Furnace. Units arrived to find one vehicle in the guardrail of the westbound lane, firefighters said. There were no entrapment or...
WSET
Gas leak shuts down Lynchburg road
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A popular road in Lynchburg is now reopened after a gas leak shut down part of it Sunday afternoon. This happened at the intersection of Lakeside Drive and Forest Brook Road. Crews closed one lane of traffic for a couple of hours to fix the problem.
WDBJ7.com
Man reported missing out of Augusta Co.
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WDBJ) - Martin “Marty” Eugene Lampkin Sr., 52, was reported missing Sunday by a friend after he was last seen at this Waynesboro residence at around 6 p.m. on Saturday. Lampkin is six-feet-five-inches tall and weighs 215 pounds. He was last seen with a red and...
wakg.com
Virginia State Police Identify Man Killed in Officer Involved Shooting After Shooting at Vehicles
Shortly before 3 pm Friday, a white 1999 Buick LeSabre stopped on the northbound Rte. 220 on-ramp and its driver exited the vehicle armed with a hunting rifle. The driver, Donald W. Hodges, 57, of Bassett, then began shooting at a vehicle as it drove past him. The vehicle was...
WSET
Vehicle fire at local apartment complex in the Town of Bedford: Firefighters
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — There was a vehicle fire on Friday in the Town of Bedford. The Bedford Fire Department said they responded to a vehicle fire at a local apartment complex. According to firefighters, the small engine compartment was quickly extinguished. There were no injuries reported.
WSET
Domestic disturbance on Taylor Street: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) said the Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services received a call from an out-of-state parent reporting a possible domestic disturbance. According to LPD, this incident occurred on Saturday at 11:24 p.m. at a home in the 1500 block of Taylor Street.
WSLS
Late night visitor, a bear in Roanoke damages fence
ROANOKE, Va. – Unwelcomed guests are not always pleasant, especially when an animal gets close to your home. One lady in the Star City got one that damaged the fence. Mary Riles, who lives near the Roanoke Academy of Math and Science, said the incident happened Friday night around 8:30.
q101online.com
Name of pedestrian killed released
Virginia State Police released the name of the pedestrian who was struck and killed last week on Interstate 81 in the Staunton area. Spokesperson Corinne Geller reported that 36-year-old Bradley O’Brian Reid of Lynchburg died when he was hit by a passenger shuttle bus while walking in the northbound travel lane of I-81 at mile marker 225 during the late night hour of November, 21st.
WSET
Danville Life Saving Crew receives new rescue tools
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Life Saving Crew sends its heavy rescue operation teams to respond to accidents and other industry incidents about 30 times each month, which on average is one usage per day, according to Deputy Chief of Operations for Danville Life Saving Crew Bryan Fox. Now,...
WSLS
Roanoke nightclub raises money for Colorado shooting victims
ROANOKE, Va. – “It doesn’t matter if it’s three blocks away or 500 miles away, we’re all part of the same family,” Joe Sachenbacher, The Park special events coordinator said. Several weeks ago, a gunman opened fire in a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs.
WSET
Traffic alert: Temporary lane closure on Lynchburg Expressway at Main Street Bridge
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There will be a temporary lane closure on Lynchburg Expressway at the Main Street Bridge. According to the Public Works Department, this temporary closure will begin Monday and continue through Friday from 9:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. daily and weather permitting. "A portion of the...
wfxrtv.com
Three cats rescued in Franklin Co. house fire
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– The Franklin County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a house fire that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 29. According to a Facebook post from, Franklin County Public Safety several crews responded to a house fire early Tuesday morning. They say everyone in the home was able to evacuate without any injuries. Firefighters were able to rescue three cats from the fire.
WSLS
Encouragement cards for UVA shooting survivors in Salem
SALEM, Va. – WSLS 10 chats with Lindsay Gill a lady collecting cards for UVA shooting survivors Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan. Gill has strong ties to the university, and the players. Saturday at the Old Salem Brewing from 12 p.m. to 2p.m. Gill is asking for positivity cards.
WSET
LIST: Christmas parades happening in the Heart of Virginia
(WSET) — There will be four Christmas parades across the viewing area on Saturday. This parade kicks off on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. The theme for this parade is "The Spirit of Christmas." The parade is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The Appomattox Christmas Parade. This parade is...
WDBJ7.com
Five local U.S Army soldiers reunited with five puppies they rescued during deployment in Kenya
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sarabi, Recce, Marco, Avery, and Modi – Five puppies who were rescued from Kenya by five local U.S Army National Guard soldiers who were in the same unit. Six months later, they were reunited with their rescuers, and now owners, thanks to Paws of War.
WDBJ7.com
Danville woman killed in expressway crash
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman was killed in a crash Monday afternoon on the Route 29 Danville Expressway. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. November 28, south of the Holland Road overpass in the northbound lanes, according to Danville Police. Miriam Gonzalez Pacheco, 25, was the only...
Comments / 0