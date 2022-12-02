ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC News Now

Community gathers to bid farewell to Jayz Agnew

HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — There were hugs, tears and — most of all — love on Sunday, all in honor of 13-year-old Jayz Agnew. “It was very peaceful. I sense that everything was in order and it was a true reflection of who Jayz is. So yeah, it was the outpour of […]
WUSA9

Police investigating homicide in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A man is dead after he was shot Sunday night in Southeast D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the report of a shooting in the 4200 block of 4th Street Southeast around 11 p.m. Responding officers found a man shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WJLA

DC police find missing man Daniel McCarthy in ICU with head injury

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced Sunday that a missing man Daniel McCarthy has been located and is safe. McCarthy, 45, was taken to the hospital and remains in the intensive care unit, according to Kenny Jarels, of The AWARE Foundation. No other details were...
WTOP

Hyattsville makes thousands available in emergency relief

The city of Hyattsville, Maryland, has opened its emergency relief application to residents and businesses who seek to access COVID-19 American Rescue Plan funds. The city council said that it set aside $1 million of its more than $17.9 million award to establish its Household Emergency Relief Program, managed by the community development corporation.
mocoshow.com

Tacos Don Perez to Open a Kensington Location

Tacos Don Perez will be taking over the location that was home to K-Town Bistro at 3784 Howard Ave in Kensington for the last 12 years. Tacos Don Perez took over in early November and plan to open to the public late Spring 2023 (possibly sooner) with a taqueria quick-service concept. Photos of the food available below.
WUSA9

Man found dead in car in Potomac River

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police in Montgomery County found a man dead inside a car in the Potomac River Sunday morning. Police and firefighters responded to the 15200 block of Edwards Ferry Road in Poolesville just after 10:30 a.m. for a report of a car in the river, according to a public information officer with the Montgomery County Police Department.
mocoshow.com

Two Injured in Gaithersburg Collision on Sunday Evening

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a collision with entrapment on Quince Orchard Road and Sioux Lane in Gaithersburg at approximately 5:20pm on Sunday evening, according to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. Upon arrival crews found two vehicles involved in the collision with...
WUSA9

Howard student helping her classmates with nonprofit | Get Uplifted

WASHINGTON — Even with a college workload, one Howard University student carves out time to give back to her classmates, and her community back home in Philadelphia. Sophomore Akayla Brown has been running Dimplez 4 Dayz in Philly since she was 13. Her goal was to give resources and...
DC News Now

3 townhouses damaged in Frederick fire

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A fire in Frederick County tore through three townhomes on Friday evening. First responders were called to 575 Primus Court in Frederick around 6:47 p.m. They said that when they arrived, there was already a heavy fire from the back of a townhouse. Crews searched the affected buildings and […]
WTOP

Northern Va. garbage collector shutters, residents left to clear trash strewed streets

A Northern Virginia trash company has unexpectedly shut down, leaving thousands of customers scrambling to dispose of piles of trash on their streets. Haulin’ Trash recently sent letters to residents across Fairfax and Loudoun counties, saying it would halt operations and shut down permanently, effective Dec. 1. Residents have...
DC News Now

Passenger killed after SUV hits tree in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police troopers said they were investigating a crash that killed a passenger in an SUV Sunday and left the driver hurt. Troopers said they and members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were in the area of Rohrersville Road (MD Rt. 67) and Park Hall Road […]
NBC Washington

‘Sad Thing': Seat Pleasant Volunteer Fire Company Closing

The need to find and retain volunteer firefighters has gotten so bad for one station in Prince George's County, Maryland, that it's now closing. "Our members are starting to clear out their lockers," said Marcus Jones, a board member of the Seat Pleasant Volunteer Fire Company. The fire company was...
