West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Friday, December 2nd 2022

The Walden Galleria announcing extended hours for the Christmas season. Beginning Saturday, December 17th, the Galleria will be open daily from 9am to 9pm through Friday, December 23rd. The Galleria will be open Christmas Eve from 9am to 5pm. it will be closed Christmas Day , except for select restaurants that will be open for dining and takeout.

For a reported purchase price of $500,000, Iskalo Development Co. bought a former law office building at 40 North Forest Road in Amherst. A company spokesman telling Business First there are no immediate plans for the site, other than some minor renovations.

Also from Business First: 7220 Old Lake Shore Road LLC, with a listed address corresponding to the executive office of West Herr Automotive Group, purchased a home on Old Lakeshore Road for $1.2 million. It's the fourth Hamburg home to sell for more than $1 million this year.