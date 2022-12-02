ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBEN 930AM

West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Friday, December 2nd 2022

By Randy Bushover
WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K8YSr_0jUsMw4K00

The Walden Galleria announcing extended hours for the Christmas season. Beginning Saturday, December 17th, the Galleria will be open daily from 9am to 9pm through Friday, December 23rd. The Galleria will be open Christmas Eve from 9am to 5pm. it will be closed Christmas Day , except for select restaurants that will be open for dining and takeout.

For a reported purchase price of $500,000, Iskalo Development Co. bought a former law office building at 40 North Forest Road in Amherst.  A company spokesman telling Business First there are no immediate plans for the site, other than some minor renovations.

Also from Business First: 7220 Old Lake Shore Road LLC, with a listed address corresponding to the executive office of West Herr Automotive Group, purchased a home on Old Lakeshore Road for $1.2 million.  It's the fourth Hamburg home to sell for more than $1 million this year.

Comments / 0

Related
2 On Your Side

Code Blue issued for Buffalo, southern Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cold weather continues for Western New York, and a Code Blue 32 has been issued for Buffalo and southern Erie County for Sunday night and during the day Monday for the City of Buffalo as well as southern Erie County. The following overnight shelters will be...
96.1 The Breeze

A New Fried Chicken Restaurant Will Be Spicing Up North Buffalo Soon

North Buffalo will be getting a 'hot' new friend chicken joint soon. Just like how our chicken wings put Buffalo on the map, hot fried chicken put Nashville on the map. We'll soon be able to enjoy some spice from the south when Hen House Nashville Fried Chicken opens up at 690 Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo. Sal Andolina, the founder of Hen House, told WKBW,
wnypapers.com

A big slice of success: John's Pizza & Subs marks 40 years in business

The Dispatch checked in on John’s Pizza & Subs owners Gene Mongan and Kurt Raepple as their business was coming off a giant lake-effect snowstorm and into a busy holiday week. The holiday and the weather brought in a blizzard of customers, too, for the business partners who are...
News 4 Buffalo

Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting postponed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Due to the high wind warning on Saturday, the Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting scheduled for Saturday night has been postponed. Organizers are working to reschedule the event for Saturday, December 10. Details will be shared when available. The event is still set to be held at the Rotary Rink at Fountain […]
WBEN 930AM

PHOTOS: Let's go surfing on Lake Erie in December!

Pictures were sent to WBEN from WNY Photos showing a surfer on the shore of Lake Erie on Saturday afternoon in Hamburg. Wind gusts were up to 60 miles-per-hour with the average wind speed around 30 miles-per-hour. Read more here:
Lite 98.7

Good News For a Potential White Christmas in New York State

We're officially in December, which means that we are now fully into then holiday spirit. There are Christmas lights everywhere, holiday goodies in the stores and Christmas music in stores and on the radio. The good part about all of that holiday cheer is that it transports you into a...
wutv29.com

Western New Yorkers enjoy high winds at Lake Erie

HAMBURG, N.Y. -- Strong winds today brought some attraction to Lake Erie. Residents and visitors stopped by Hamburg Beach to watch and go in the water. “It’s awesome! We like when it’s windy,” said surfers, Brendon Lutnick and Brian Rohr. A chilly and high windy Saturday at...
chautauquatoday.com

City of Jamestown Aims to Hold Crawford Furniture Building Owner Accountable for November Blaze

Jamestown city officials are working to hold the owner of the former Crawford Furniture building, which was destroyed in a massive fire on November 16th, accountable for what happened. The former factory building at 1061 Allen Street had been closed off by the city earlier in the year due to a partial roof collapse, and the recent fire leveled the rest of the structure. Mayor Eddie Sundquist says the city is keeping an eye on the pile of rubble...
News 4 Buffalo

One killed in Lang, Ericson Avenue shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was killed in a shooting on Lang and Ericson Avenues early Saturday morning, according to police. Officers responded to the call just after 2 a.m. Saturday, where the 25-year-old male victim was shot multiple times. He was declared dead at the scene. The incident is still under investigation. Anyone […]
WGRZ TV

Gordie Harper's Bazaar to remain open in Newfane as buyer steps forward

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gordie Harper’s Bazaar will not close after all, with a buyer emerging to keep the longtime Newfane business operating. Gordon Harper opened the restaurant/shop 25 years ago at 3333 Lockport-Olcott Road. Now 88, Harper announced in September he was ready to retire and listed the property for sale at $849,000, including the restaurant, country store, a pub and rental stalls for independent vendors.
96.1 The Breeze

The Western New York Chick-fil-A Hack We Love

Nobody loves to sit in long lines at the drive thru, right? Fast food is supposed to be just that...fast! If that is the case, how do you explain the long lines at Chick-fil-A that seem to be in place all day-everyday?. From Hamburg to Lancaster to Cheektowaga, the local...
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: December 2 - December 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This weekend is the first weekend of December and several holiday-related events are taking place across Western New York. Due to the recent snowstorm, the start of The Fairgrounds Festival of Lights was delayed but it officially opens on Friday at 5 p.m. Organizers say admission must be purchased online, you can reserve your night here. There are a limited number of tickets available per night. You can find more information here.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints

After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
WBEN 930AM

WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local news from Buffalo, NY.

 https://www.audacy.com/wben

Comments / 0

Community Policy