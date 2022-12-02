Read full article on original website
Wyman & Bob react to Mariners trading Winker and Toro for Wong
The Mariners have made their third notable trade of the offseason, this time acquiring two-time Gold Glove second baseman Kolten Wong from the Milwaukee Brewers. Going from Seattle to the NL Central are outfielder Jesse Winker and infielder Abraham Toro. Wong comes to Seattle on the last year of his...
Drayer: What Mariners are getting in Kolten Wong, what’s next in offseason
Scratch second base off the offseason checklist for Jerry Dipoto and Justin Hollander as Friday afternoon the Mariners completed a trade with the Brewers sending a player they needed to move – Jesse Winker – and a player they really didn’t have a position for – Abraham Toro – to Milwaukee for a player they tried to acquire before the 2021 season – Kolten Wong.
Mariners acquire 2B Wong from Brewers for Winker and Toro
Middle infield was a top priority for the Mariners entering the offseason and that has been addressed via trade. The Mariners have traded for Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong in exchange for outfielder Jesse Winker and utility man Abraham Toro. The Mariners are also getting cash considerations from the Brewers in the trade, the team said in a press release.
Brewers writer shares insight into new Mariners 2B Kolten Wong’s play
The Mariners have a new second baseman and it’s Kolten Wong, a two-time Gold Glove winner who made his MLB debut in 2013 and spent the last two seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers. Wong isn’t a superstar infielder like many were hoping the Mariners would get, but he’s an...
