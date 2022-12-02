Read full article on original website
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (12/2/22)
WWE SmackDown will air live tonight on FS1 from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY, following the Survivor Series. Tonight’s SmackDown will feature the World Cup Tournament finals, as well as a segment with The Bloodline. Drew McIntyre, Liv Morgan, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Solo Sikoa, and Undisputed WWE...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Urges Randy Orton To Do The ‘Right Thing’ After Injury
Teddy Long has said that he hopes Randy Orton does the ‘right thing’ regarding a return after Orton’s injury. Randy Orton has been out of action since May due to a serious back injury. He recently underwent surgery, however, his future in the squared circle is uncertain.
wrestlinginc.com
Stevie Ray: 'Harlem Heat Is Dead'
For years, Harlem Heat — comprised of Booker T and Stevie Ray — wreaked havoc on WCW's tag team division to the tune of 10 World Tag Team Championship reigns. They ultimately entered the WWE Hall of Fame together in 2019, and their last match, dubbed "The Final Heat," saw them win the Reality of Wrestling Tag Team Championship in Booker T's promotion one last time together. But if fans are hoping for one more Harlem Heat reunion, Stevie Ray is here to throw cold water on the idea entirely. Well, almost.
PWMania
Photo: Lacey Evans Shows Off Her Patriotic Swimsuit
Lacey Evans is known for taking on a variety of personas during her WWE run. The 32-year-old superstar recently revealed her patriotic side on social media with a photoshoot reveal. Evans looks to be returning to her Marine roots on SmackDown soon. We’ll have to wait and see if she...
PWMania
More Trouble Within The Bloodline Teased on WWE SmackDown (Video)
WWE appears to be hinting at more trouble within The Bloodline. During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa celebrated their Survivor Series victory. Jimmy and Jey Uso honored Zayn for his effort and loyalty at Survivor Series. The camera then focused on...
Boxing Scene
Chisora: I Cannot Talk Sh!t About Fury, A Man Who Puts Food On The Table For Your Kids
Derek Chisora drew applause during a press conference Thursday in London for his honest expression of respect toward Tyson Fury. Chisora and Fury haven’t really talked trash during the promotion of their heavyweight title fight Saturday night because they genuinely respect one another. Fury’s challenger explained, too, that it’s tough to belittle the undefeated Fury when it was the champion who delivered on his promise to secure Chisora a seven-figure payday for a fight that has been consistently criticized as an unnecessary mismatch.
bodyslam.net
Former Women’s Star Set To Return To WWE
Another return is on the way. We’ve seen a lot of returns to WWE recently under the Triple H regime. Now, another one is seemingly in line for a big return. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has reported that Tegan Nox is set to return to WWE and the deal to bring her in is “done.” You can see the full report below.
diva-dirt.com
Dana Brooke Hints Character Change After Recent Match Loss
Dana Brooke may be heading towards a different character. Brooke started showing signs of frustration following her recent loss to NXT’s Zoey Stark on WWE Main Event. Stark is the most recent member of NXT to have a showing on the program. In the past several weeks there have been several NXT Superstars that have had matches on Main Event against Dana Brooke, Tamina, and Asuka.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – December 2, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. – The show opened with The Bloodline making their entrance for Sami Zayn’s match. As they reached the ring, a video package recapping their War Games match aired. Sami started putting over the Usos, but Jimmy stopped him to declare that Sami was the MVP at War Games. Jey admitted that he didn’t like Sami, but by sticking with his family he earned his respect. Jimmy asked Sami how he was feeling, so he could respond that he felt very ucey. The Brawling Brutes interrupted with Sheamus saying that it’s fight night before entering the ring for their match.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Hardy Will Never Forget The Undertaker’s Reaction To Chris Benoit’s Death
Chris Benoit was one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. He made his mark all over the world in various pro wrestling companies. Sadly, the tragic way his life ended soured any legacy he left in the ring. Even Matt Hardy recalled how The Undertaker reacted to his death, and he will never forget it.
wrestleview.com
WWE Superstar undergoes spinal fusion surgery
WWE Superstar Robert Roode announced on his Instagram Friday that he underwent spinal fusion surgery. He noted he had surgery on his cervical spine fusing the C5/C6 vertebrae. The 46-year old Roode has been out of in-ring action since June of this year. Roode noted in his post that Dr....
tjrwrestling.net
Cody Rhodes Update On Returning From Injury
The WWE return of Cody Rhodes is likely coming soon as a new update has provided some more insight. When Cody Rhodes returned at WrestleMania 38, it was a surprise to some while others expected it since it was reported for weeks going into it. Cody beat Seth Rollins in spectacular fashion in his WWE return match after spending the last three years in AEW. The next night on Raw, Cody made it clear that his goal was to become the WWE Champion.
Popculture
Ronda Rousey Requested Controversial WWE Alum's Return, Report Claims
A controversial WWE alum was at Survivor Series WarGames, and Ronda Rousey could be the reason for it. It was reported that Brian Kendrick was at the event to be a producer for some matches. He was recently fired by All Elite Wrestling (AEW) over anti-Semitic comments he made in a 2011 video that surfaced shortly after he was announced for a match against Jon Moxley, as mentioned by Cageside Seats. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Kendrick was trying out as a backstage producer, and Rousey asked WWE to bring him back since he was her trainer.
bodyslam.net
Former WCW Announcer Criticizes Charlotte Flair’s Looks
Some people should just not talk. Chris Cruise is a former WCW ring announcer, but these days, he’s just more of a nuisance. Usually, you’ll get the occasional dumb Facebook post from old timers and this is just another case of that. Chris took to his Facebook yesterday to post a link to a photo of Charlotte Flair back in the ring training. During the training session, Charlotte is not wearing makeup and Chris had the audacity to say “why post a picture looking like this? I don’t get it.”
Michael Bisping concerned that Paddy Pimblett may be “underestimating” Jared Gordon ahead of UFC 282
Michael Bisping is concerned that Paddy Pimblett may be ‘underestimating’ Jared Gordon ahead of UFC 282. It will be Paddy Pimblett (19-3 MMA) vs Jared Gordon (19-5 MMA) in the co-headliner lightweight match-up on UFC 282 on Saturday December 10th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. It is to be ‘Baddy’s’ first pay-per-view event.
wrestlinginc.com
Solo Sikoa Acknowledges Ricky Starks
Earlier this week, AEW star Ricky Starks shared that he was a fan of Bloodline member Solo Sikoa on social media. In response, during an interview with "Superstar Crossover," Sikoa returned the favor, highlighting what he sees as Starks' strengths in professional wrestling. "Shout out to Ricky Starks," Sikoa said....
PWMania
Big Reveal Planned for New WWE Tag Team Title Belts for The Usos
According to reports, new WWE Tag Team Title belts are in the works. WWE Tag Team Champions Forever The Usos recently passed the 500-day mark in their SmackDown Tag Team Title reign, and now multiple sources are claiming that the brothers will be getting new belts soon. It was rumored...
PWMania
WWE Main Event Results – December 1, 2022
Match starts off with a lock up to start and Zoey Stark gets a go behind and shoves Dana Brooke across the ring. Another go and Stark backs Brooke into the corner and shoves her. Another go and Dana gets a side headlock and takes it to the mat. Shoulder tackle gets a one count. Stark begs off in the corner and wants a time out. Brooke charges and Stark pulls her face first into the buckle.
WWE is contemplating a move into boxing, co-CEO Stephanie McMahon says
WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon says the pro wrestling company is looking to expand and may consider infiltrating the boxing business.
tjrwrestling.net
Ronda Rousey-Shotzi At Survivor Series Trashed As “Single Worst Match I’ve Seen” By Former Writer
The Smackdown Women’s Championship match between Ronda Rousey and Shotzi at Survivor Series was criticized heavily by a former WWE writer. At WWE Survivor Series, there were only two championship matches on the Premium Live Event from Boston. One of those matches saw Ronda Rousey defending the Smackdown Women’s Championship against Shotzi, who earned the title shot on Smackdown in the weeks leading up to the show.
