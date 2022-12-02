Read full article on original website
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Garner Makes Rare Public Appearance With Lookalike Daughter Violet at White House Dinner
One stylish mother-daughter duo! Jennifer Garner brought her lookalike daughter Violet as her plus-one to a White House state dinner on Thursday, for a rare public appearance together. The event -- which was held in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron -- marked Violet's first state dinner event, and served...
Keke Palmer is going to be a mom! The 29-year-old actress announced she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson on “Saturday Night Live.” “There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight — I am,” the actress said as she opened her blazer to reveal her baby bump. As the crowd cheered, the “Hustlers” star continued, “You know, I gotta say though. It is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct.” “But honestly...
New trailer for 'Harry & Meghan' released: Everything to know about the docuseries
Netflix announced the Sussexes' docuseries "Harry & Meghan" will air on Dec. 8 and Dec. 15. A new trailer was released for it.
Clayton News Daily
Rosie O’Donnell Sparks Controversy on TikTok After Defending Casey Anthony's Innocence
Rosie O'Donnell watched Casey Anthony's new Peacock docuseries and had much to say about it. The 60-year-old comedian and TV personality took to social media over the weekend to share her thoughts on the newly released true crime series Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, which aimed to offer previously unheard details about the tragic death of three-year-old Caylee Anthony.
Bob McGrath, original Sesame Street cast member, dies at age 90
Bob McGrath, one of the original cast members of Sesame Street, has died at age 90.
Clayton News Daily
Clayton News Daily
Rosie O'Donnell Shows Off Her Annual Christmas Present From Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise sends Rosie O'Donnell the same cake for Christmas every year, and she is so proud to show it off on Instagram!. This year's gift arrived yesterday, with a note addressed to the comedian reading, "Warmest wishes to you this Holiday Season." "my tommy sent me a coconut cake...
