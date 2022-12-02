ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

E! News

Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal

Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
Page Six

Keke Palmer is pregnant, expecting first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer is going to be a mom! The 29-year-old actress announced she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson on “Saturday Night Live.” “There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight — I am,” the actress said as she opened her blazer to reveal her baby bump. As the crowd cheered, the “Hustlers” star continued, “You know, I gotta say though. It is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct.” “But honestly...
Clayton News Daily

Rosie O’Donnell Sparks Controversy on TikTok After Defending Casey Anthony's Innocence

Rosie O'Donnell watched Casey Anthony's new Peacock docuseries and had much to say about it. The 60-year-old comedian and TV personality took to social media over the weekend to share her thoughts on the newly released true crime series Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, which aimed to offer previously unheard details about the tragic death of three-year-old Caylee Anthony.
Clayton News Daily

Rosie O'Donnell Shows Off Her Annual Christmas Present From Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise sends Rosie O'Donnell the same cake for Christmas every year, and she is so proud to show it off on Instagram!. This year's gift arrived yesterday, with a note addressed to the comedian reading, "Warmest wishes to you this Holiday Season." "my tommy sent me a coconut cake...

