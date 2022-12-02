ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Disquieting England competence and insouciant genius from France

Good moaning. We were just p!ssing boy when we realised we’d gone almost 30 seconds without enjoying a “from the England camp” update. By way of penance, we have drenched ourselves in stale beer, eaten a packet of Lambert & Butler and – most painfully of all – pretended to like football, in order to recreate that special Boxpark atmosphere in the comfort of our own boxroom. That’ll show those French, what with their good food, fine wine, suave behaviour, easy adult calisthenics, and refusal to remain supine when persecuted by a cruel and corrupt government.
BBC

World Cup 2022: Best of Kylian Mbappe for France against Poland

Watch the best of Kylian Mbappe's "explosive" performance as France beat Poland 3-1 to reach the World Cup quarter-finals. MATCH REPORT: Giroud and Mbappe fire France into quarter-finals. Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users only.
SB Nation

Manchester City Women v Brighton Women: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City Women welcome Brighton and Hove Albion Women to the Academy Stadium on Sunday, eager for the three points that will keep them in touch with the top three. United’s 5-0 home win over Villa and Arsenal’s 1-0 home victory over Everton was added to as Chelsea thrashed bottom club Leicester 8-0 away from home. Chelsea are currently 9 points ahead of City, with the blues six points behind United and Arsenal,
BBC

Former Hull City owner Assem Allam dies aged 83

The former owner of Hull City FC, Assem Allam, has died aged 83. Dr Allam bought the club in 2010 and oversaw two promotions to the Premier League, an FA Cup final appearance and a League One title over 12 years. Posting on social media, his son, Ehab, paid tribute...
CBS Sports

FIFA 2022 World Cup: France's Hugo Lloris, Antoine Griezmann, and Adrien Rabiot deserve praise

France is into the FIFA 2022 World Cup quarterfinals and may well be considered favorites now after their 3-1 win over Poland on Sunday which underlined Kylian Mbappe's status as arguably the tournament's form player. The Paris Saint-Germain superstar netted two second half goals at Al Thumama Stadium to shoot to the top of the goal scoring charts with five in Qatar while Olivier Giroud opened the scoring in what had been a tight contest up until half time in Doha.
The Guardian

England 3-0 Senegal: World Cup last-16 player ratings

England (4-3-3) Jordan Pickford (GK) Responded brilliantly to keep England level during a rocky opening period. Always reliable during tournaments. 8. Kyle Walker (RB) Looked uncomfortable against Ismaïla Sarr at first. A worry before his meeting with Kylian Mbappé. 6. John Stones (CB) Crucial block denied Senegal the...
AFP

UN agency seeks FIFA deal for World Cup labour rights role

After fierce criticism of the Qatar World Cup, the head of the UN labour agency on Sunday pressed FIFA's president for a greater role scrutinizing future World Cup hosts. Houngbo said he believes "FIFA is very determined to make sure that for future World Cups, or the next attribution, the social question, the question of respect of worker standards, are critical questions in the decision".
BBC

World Cup: Reaction to England's 3-0 win & looking ahead to France match

It's fast approaching 3pm in Qatar and England's players are about to step out into the heat to train. Driving this live text to a close is my colleague Lorraine McKenna. England v France (19:00 GMT, Sat) We hear a lot about the England player’s preparation for penalties during a...
The Guardian

Uruguay leave the World Cup the same way they played in it: gracelessly

Finally the tears came. For the closing few minutes he had managed to hold them back, as the news came through and his teammates continued to chase. But the final whistle came like a life sentence and suddenly he could hold back no longer. He buried his crumpled face in his jersey. The Ghana fans caught a glimpse on the big screen and let out their largest cheer of the night. For a few seconds the world was watching Luis Suárez crying. And the world was not – shall we say – overly uncomfortable with this state of affairs.

