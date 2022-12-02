Read full article on original website
World Cup 2022: France's Kylian Mbappe upstages Olivier Giroud after goalscoring record
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Zinedine Zidane, Michel Platini, Thierry Henry, Just Fontaine. France have seen some incredible players in their...
Disquieting England competence and insouciant genius from France
Good moaning. We were just p!ssing boy when we realised we’d gone almost 30 seconds without enjoying a “from the England camp” update. By way of penance, we have drenched ourselves in stale beer, eaten a packet of Lambert & Butler and – most painfully of all – pretended to like football, in order to recreate that special Boxpark atmosphere in the comfort of our own boxroom. That’ll show those French, what with their good food, fine wine, suave behaviour, easy adult calisthenics, and refusal to remain supine when persecuted by a cruel and corrupt government.
Report: N'Golo Kante Expected To Leave Chelsea On Free Transfer
N'Golo Kante is expected to leave Chelsea next June as a free transfer.
Report: Christopher Vivell To Chelsea Is Not Completed Yet
Christopher Vivell to Chelsea is a deal that is yet to be completed.
World Cup 2022: Best of Kylian Mbappe for France against Poland
Watch the best of Kylian Mbappe's "explosive" performance as France beat Poland 3-1 to reach the World Cup quarter-finals. MATCH REPORT: Giroud and Mbappe fire France into quarter-finals. Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users only.
SB Nation
Manchester City Women v Brighton Women: Preview, Team News and Prediction
Manchester City Women welcome Brighton and Hove Albion Women to the Academy Stadium on Sunday, eager for the three points that will keep them in touch with the top three. United’s 5-0 home win over Villa and Arsenal’s 1-0 home victory over Everton was added to as Chelsea thrashed bottom club Leicester 8-0 away from home. Chelsea are currently 9 points ahead of City, with the blues six points behind United and Arsenal,
Former Hull City owner Assem Allam dies aged 83
The former owner of Hull City FC, Assem Allam, has died aged 83. Dr Allam bought the club in 2010 and oversaw two promotions to the Premier League, an FA Cup final appearance and a League One title over 12 years. Posting on social media, his son, Ehab, paid tribute...
FIFA 2022 World Cup: France's Hugo Lloris, Antoine Griezmann, and Adrien Rabiot deserve praise
France is into the FIFA 2022 World Cup quarterfinals and may well be considered favorites now after their 3-1 win over Poland on Sunday which underlined Kylian Mbappe's status as arguably the tournament's form player. The Paris Saint-Germain superstar netted two second half goals at Al Thumama Stadium to shoot to the top of the goal scoring charts with five in Qatar while Olivier Giroud opened the scoring in what had been a tight contest up until half time in Doha.
England 3-0 Senegal: World Cup last-16 player ratings
England (4-3-3) Jordan Pickford (GK) Responded brilliantly to keep England level during a rocky opening period. Always reliable during tournaments. 8. Kyle Walker (RB) Looked uncomfortable against Ismaïla Sarr at first. A worry before his meeting with Kylian Mbappé. 6. John Stones (CB) Crucial block denied Senegal the...
'One Of The Best' - Declan Rice On Mason Mount
West Ham midfielder Declan Rice offered his thoughts on Chelsea player Mason Mount.
UN agency seeks FIFA deal for World Cup labour rights role
After fierce criticism of the Qatar World Cup, the head of the UN labour agency on Sunday pressed FIFA's president for a greater role scrutinizing future World Cup hosts. Houngbo said he believes "FIFA is very determined to make sure that for future World Cups, or the next attribution, the social question, the question of respect of worker standards, are critical questions in the decision".
World Cup: Reaction to England's 3-0 win & looking ahead to France match
It's fast approaching 3pm in Qatar and England's players are about to step out into the heat to train. Driving this live text to a close is my colleague Lorraine McKenna. England v France (19:00 GMT, Sat) We hear a lot about the England player’s preparation for penalties during a...
Report: Chelsea Remain In A Good Position To Sign Josko Gvardiol
Chelsea remain in a very good position to sign RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.
Report: Chelsea Have Began Targeting Young Midfielders
Chelsea have began to look at young midfielders to help reorganise their midfield.
England v Senegal: Gareth Southgate says 'favourites' tag means nothing before last-16 tie
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Gareth Southgate says England's tag as "favourites" means nothing as they prepare for their World Cup...
Samisoni Langi: Wakefield Trinity sign versatile back after Catalans Dragons exit
Wakefield Trinity have signed versatile back Samisoni Langi from Catalans Dragons on a two-year deal. The 29-year-old can play in the halves, centre and back-row, and was part of France's Rugby League World Cup squad. Langi, who has 30 tries and 11 goals in 129 games, had previously signed with...
Uruguay leave the World Cup the same way they played in it: gracelessly
Finally the tears came. For the closing few minutes he had managed to hold them back, as the news came through and his teammates continued to chase. But the final whistle came like a life sentence and suddenly he could hold back no longer. He buried his crumpled face in his jersey. The Ghana fans caught a glimpse on the big screen and let out their largest cheer of the night. For a few seconds the world was watching Luis Suárez crying. And the world was not – shall we say – overly uncomfortable with this state of affairs.
