Volkswagen to discuss new software roadmap on Dec. 15 -Handelsblatt
BERLIN (Reuters) – Volkswagen Chief Executive Oliver Blume will present a long-delayed new software strategy for the carmaker at a supervisory board meeting on Dec. 15, Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Monday, citing company sources. The strategy will lay out how Blume aims to make the carmaker’s proprietary software competitive...
Marketmind: China reopening as volatility ebbs
(Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. A punchy U.S. jobs report and the beginnings of China’s COVID-related reopening seem to be seen more as positive soft-landing signals than another stick to rattle central bank cages. Even though news...
Bankrupt hedge fund Three Arrows’ liquidator begins taking control of assets – The Block
(Reuters) – Teneo, the advisory firm overseeing the liquidation of bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), has taken control of some of the company’s assets, the Block reported on Friday, citing a presentation. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes Gabon – EMSC
(Reuters) – An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Gabon on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said. (Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Gareth Jones)
Fuji Soft proxy fight the latest test of Japan Inc board independence
TOKYO (Reuters) – Singapore-based hedge fund 3D Investment Partners is set to get some of its nominees on the board of software developer Fuji Soft Inc on Sunday, in the latest proxy fight by activist investors seeking more independent oversight of Japanese firms. Three battles in recent months have...
