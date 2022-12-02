Read full article on original website
Related
New trailer for 'Harry & Meghan' released: Everything to know about the docuseries
Netflix announced the Sussexes' docuseries "Harry & Meghan" will air on Dec. 8 and Dec. 15. A new trailer was released for it.
Man Builds Fake Fireplace From Scratch So Wife Can Hang Christmas Stockings
Jacqueline Dunn shared the footage on TikTok after her husband Trent took her Christmas wish and "made it happen." Now the video has 1.1 million likes.
Puzzles: Printable Crossword - Issue: December 9, 2022
CROSSWORD - DECEMBER 9, 2022 The Week SUDOKU - DECEMBER 9, 2022 The Week
'Marco! Polo!' What to know about the new app
Q: A family member sent me an invite to start using the Marco Polo app, so what should I know before I get involved? A: We all have so many ways to communicate already that committing to another tool may seem pointless, but Marco Polo may be worth considering. ...
When Do New 'Willow' Episodes Come Out on Disney+? Full Release Schedule
The television series is the sequel to the 1988 fantasy film of the same name, and the new chapter in the franchise premiered on November 30.
Ukranian indie Ringlorn Saga puts a fresh twist on the '80s PC game that pioneered action-RPGs
Bringing groundbreaking Japanese action-RPG Hydlide into the 21st century.
IGN
Elden Ring Developers Compare Working at FromSoftware to Playing Dark Souls
Elden Ring is one of the biggest video game success stories of 2022, but now its developer, FromSoftware, is making headlines due to rumors of crunch and low pay at its development studio. FromSoftware's latest title earned widespread critical acclaim, and its quality has been reflected in the sales charts...
Five new Steam games you probably missed (December 5, 2022)
Sorting through every new game on Steam so you don't have to.
Hello Neighbor 2 Release Date – Gameplay, Story, and Details
Hello Neighbor 2 will attempt to right the wrongs that its predecessor had, but will it be able to give fans a second fright? Here are all of the details you need to know about Hello Neighbor 2, including release date, gameplay, features, and story. Hello Neighbor 2 Release Date:...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Gaming News: A ‘Star Wars’ classic is coming to PlayStation, and Nintendo acknowledges that ‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’ have issues
In today’s gaming news, Nintendo has officially apologized for the state of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, an old Star Wars game has somehow returned and somebody stop him as Jim Carrey has invaded The Witcher. Read about all this and more in today’s gaming news roundup....
Watch as Clever Ginger Cat Figures out How to Use Doorbell to Get Inside
Izzy the cat has worked out that if he positions himself in front of the doorbell camera and lets out a few meows his owner lets him in.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Has a New Freebie for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have a new freebie for Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet fans. Unfortunately, not every Switch Online subscriber qualifies for the offer as it's locked behind the Expansion Pack paywall. For those that don't know, the Expansion Pack version of the subscription service, the more expensive version of the subscription service, gives subscribers access to an expanded library of legacy games. More specifically, access to N64 and Sega Genesis in addition to the NES and SNES games all subscribers have access to. There are also some free perks like additional player profile icons.
Marvel's Midnight Suns Now Available Worldwide Today for Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 2, 2022-- 2K and Marvel Entertainment announced that Marvel’s Midnight Suns is now available worldwide on Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, PlayStation®5 (PS5™) and Xbox Series X|S. The PlayStation®4 (PS4™), Xbox One and Nintendo Switch™ versions of the game will be available at a later date. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221202005058/en/ 2K and Marvel Entertainment announced that Marvel’s Midnight Suns is now available worldwide on Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, PlayStation®5 (PS5™) and Xbox Series X|S. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Amnesia: The Bunker promises a 'semi-open world' with sandbox-style survival horror
The next addition to the infamous Amnesia horror series will be out in 2023.
couponingwithrachel.com
Air Fryer Disposable Non-Stick Round Papers 100 Pcs Save 58%
Save 58% over at Amazon on a pack of 100 Air Fryer Disposable Papers. Made of oil proof parchment paper, they’re perfect for fryer baskets, microwaves and more. Food Grade Material: Made of food-grade pure wood pulp, the quality is safe and reliable. Compared with other products, it adopts a thicker, high-temperature resistant design, which can be cooked in high temperature for up to 25-30 minutes.
Best-Selling Nintendo Games of All Time
Video games have been around since the 1970s but their growth was turbo-charged during the pandemic, as millions of people had to huddle in place at home and find things to do. More than 2.5 billion people play video games across the globe, according to Enterprise Apps Today. In the U.S., nearly 64% of adults […]
The Le Creuset Fry Pan Valerie Bertinelli Uses ‘Every Day’ Is On Sale on Amazon Right Now
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. In a recent Instagram video she made in collaboration with Shop TODAY, Valerie Bertinelli raved about all her favorite kitchen gadgets she thinks everyone should have in their cooking toolbox. And one of her favorite kitchen items ever is Le Creuset’s nonstick pan collection. And although they carry that highbrow Le Creuset name, these pans are currently discounted on Amazon so you can see what all the hype is about for a lot less. “These are the nonstick pans I use...
ktalnews.com
Best gifts for a best friend
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Best friends are the family that you choose. They are there for you in your happiest moments and your saddest moments. If you are looking for a way to show your best friend that you care for them, giving a gift is a great way to go.
goodmorningamerica.com
'GMA' Deals & Steals on holiday gifts
Tory Johnson has an exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on holiday gifts. You can score big savings on products from brands such as COSORI, CapaBunga, Bionica and more. The deals start at just $3 and are up to 66% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website,...
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
120K+
Post
1055M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0