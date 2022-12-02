Read full article on original website
texasbreaking.com
wtoc.com
‘We let our bikes do the talking for us:’ Get out to vote rally held Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With just over 3 days until Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff election, voter education groups are doing all they can to encourage people to head to the polls. A group of bikers is revving up its engines to encourage people to vote. “We let our bikes...
wtoc.com
Driver arrested after crashing into Georgia Southern dorm
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A driver faces charges after their car plowed into the entrance of a Georgia Southern dorm. A university spokesperson says it happened around 2am when a car struck an entrance to Centennial Place. Statesboro police say they arrested the driver and DUI and other charges are pending.
WSAV-TV
Mayor Van Johnson holds voter canvass kickoff on Saturday
Mayor Van Johnson holds voter canvass kickoff on …. Mayor Van Johnson holds voter canvass kickoff on Saturday. Bluffton Christmas Parade brings joy to the Lowcountry. Bluffton Christmas Parade brings joy to the Lowcountry. Police investigating 38th St. homicide. Police investigating 38th St. homicide. Shooting leaves man seriously injured in...
WSAV-TV
Former US soldier admits guilt in death of Fort Stewart servicemember
An investigation into the stabbing death of a former soldier led to an admission of guilt by another servicemember involved in the plot. Former US soldier admits guilt in death of Fort Stewart …. An investigation into the stabbing death of a former soldier led to an admission of guilt...
WJCL
Police: Savannah shooting leaves 3 people hurt
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Police Department on the scene of a shooting that left three people hurt. The shooting happened in the area of 38th Street and Bulloch Street Sunday evening. Two victims received non-life-threatening injuries. One received life-threatening injuries, according to SPD. The investigation into this incident...
Warnock focuses on turnout as early voting ends in Georgia runoff
Early voting closed ahead of Election Day on Tuesday.
WSAV-TV
Suspect in death of missing Beaufort County woman takes his own life
Authorities say the main person of interest in the killing of a missing Beaufort County woman, has taken his own life. Suspect in death of missing Beaufort County woman …. Authorities say the main person of interest in the killing of a missing Beaufort County woman, has taken his own life.
WMAZ
15-Year-Old Canvasser for Raphael Warnock Is Shot in the Leg
A 15-year-old boy canvassing for Democrat Raphael Warnock ahead of Georgia’s runoff election on Dec. 6 was shot in the leg, Savannah Police said Friday. Jimmy Paiz, 42, was arrested shortly after allegedly firing a single shot through the shut front door of his home at about 5: 35 p.m. Thursday. The unidentified teen was taken to a hospital but did not suffer life-threatening injuries, police said. “At this point, there is no indication the shooting was politically motivated,” Savannah Police said in a statement. Paiz was booked into the Chatham County jail on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery. A personal website and social media accounts in Paiz’s name indicate that he’s a Marine veteran and a Honduran-American writer who moved to Savannah from D.C. and writes prose about “the human condition.”Read it at Savannah Police Department
wtoc.com
‘It’s all about the runner experience:’ Savannah Bridge Run returns
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of runners laced up their shoes this Saturday morning for a Savannah tradition like no other. That’s the Savannah Bridge Run where around 4,000 people ran either a 5k or a 10k over the Talmadge Bridge, which connects Savannah to South Carolina. There was...
wgxa.tv
Statewide shooting hoax has led to FBI investigation
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- Today has been a very busy day for law enforcement and school officials across the state of Georgia after a string of hoax shooting calls took place. Earlier today a call came in about an active shooter on the Westside High School's campus, making it one of many Georgia schools victimized by the shooting hoax.
WJBF.com
Man shot Thursday night in Downtown Savannah
A man was shot in Downtown Savannah Thursday night. The shooting happened near Price and Hartridge streets. A man was shot in Downtown Savannah Thursday night. The shooting happened near Price and Hartridge streets. Downtown Augusta businesses participate in Christmas …. Your latest local headlines at 10pm. Football Friday Night...
Body of woman found in Riceboro, police say
RICEBORO, Ga (WSAV) — The body of a woman was discovered in a wooded area in Riceboro Friday afternoon. According to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), police say that hunters discovered the body around 5:30 p.m. on December 3. Maj. Quincy Melvin stated that the case is being handled as a homicide and has […]
WJCL
Talmadge Bridge Run returns to Hostess City
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Every year on the first Saturday of December, thousands from around the Hostess City and the united states come to take on the Talmadge Bridge Run. The historic bridge built in 1988 connects downtown Savannah to Hutchinson Island. More than 4,000 registered runners signed up to...
Truck driver recruiting event happening in Savannah on Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Experienced truck drivers looking for a change, recent driving school graduates or those looking to get their CDL may not have to look too much further. Schneider is hosting a truck-driving recruiting event on Saturday, Dec. 3, at their Savannah location. During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to speak to […]
