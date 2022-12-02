A 15-year-old boy canvassing for Democrat Raphael Warnock ahead of Georgia’s runoff election on Dec. 6 was shot in the leg, Savannah Police said Friday. Jimmy Paiz, 42, was arrested shortly after allegedly firing a single shot through the shut front door of his home at about 5: 35 p.m. Thursday. The unidentified teen was taken to a hospital but did not suffer life-threatening injuries, police said. “At this point, there is no indication the shooting was politically motivated,” Savannah Police said in a statement. Paiz was booked into the Chatham County jail on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery. A personal website and social media accounts in Paiz’s name indicate that he’s a Marine veteran and a Honduran-American writer who moved to Savannah from D.C. and writes prose about “the human condition.”Read it at Savannah Police Department

2 DAYS AGO