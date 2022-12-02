Read full article on original website
Israel Responds with Fire After UN Committee Passes Palestinian Authority’s Anti-Israel Resolution
Israel has fiercely rejected a resolution passed Friday by the United Nations’ Fourth Committee that called on the International Court of Justice in The Hague to issue an advisory opinion on the “legal significance of the ongoing Israeli occupation.”. It is notable that Ukraine was among those who...
Ukraine Votes to Send Israel to Hague Criminal Court, Upset Israel Rejects Ukrainian Asylum Seekers
On Friday, the UN Special Committee on Decolonization approved the draft resolution titled “Israeli practices affecting the human rights of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem,” and decided to request the International Court of Justice in the Hague to “render urgently an advisory opinion on the legal consequences arising from the ongoing violation by Israel of the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, from its prolonged occupation, settlement, and annexation of the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967.”
To the murderous regime that oppresses Iran, hear this: at home or abroad, we will never surrender | Golriz Ghahraman
Casting so many Iranians into exile is one of the worst acts of these terrorists masquerading as leaders. But it could also be their downfall
Niece of Iran's supreme leader calls on foreign governments to cut ties with Iranian regime
Farideh Moradkhani, a niece of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has called on foreign governments to cut ties with the Iranian regime in a video statement released two days after she was arrested.
Arab Killed Stealing Israeli Cop’s Gun, UN Official Condemns Israel
The United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, has condemned an Israeli police officer for shooting and killing an Arab terrorist who wrestled with him while trying to steal his weapon. Wennesland didn’t bother to check his facts before tweeting his acceptance of the Palestinian...
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
Woman Taken Hostage in Iran: Revolutionary Guard Tried to Make Me His Wife
An Australian woman held prisoner in Iran for over two years told Newsweek that the guard was a "masterful manipulator."
The largest war in the world: Hundreds of thousands killed in Ethiopia's Tigray conflict
Tigray, Eritrea and Ethiopia's 2-year-long civil war has killed more people than the war in Ukraine, yet nobody's talking about it.
Haiti prime minister ousts top officials amid US sanctions
Prime Minister Ariel Henry has dismissed Haiti’s justice minister, interior minister and its government commissioner in a fresh round of political upheaval. Former Justice Minister Berto Dorcé first fired Government Commissioner Jacques Lafontant on Henry’s orders before being ousted himself days later along with Interior Minister Liszt Quitel, according to documents that The Associated Press obtained on Monday.Quitel had previously served as justice minister.Henry did not say why the officials were removed, and his spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment.Henry has become Haiti’s interior minister while still serving as prime minister, and Emmelie Prophète Milcé was named...
El Salvador: Thousands of troops surround city in gang crackdown
Around 10,000 troops have surrounded the city of Soyapango in El Salvador as part of a massive crackdown on gangs, President Nayib Bukele has announced. All roads leading to the city have been blocked, and special forces have been searching houses for gang members. Officers have also been stopping everyone...
Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
US Ambassador to UN: ‘Deeply Concerned’ About Sharp Escalation in Violence ‘Between Israelis and Palestinians’
US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield expressed the “deep concern” of the Biden Administration over what she called a “sharp escalation in violence and tension between Israelis and Palestinians.”. Speaking at the monthly UN Security Council Briefing on the Situation in the Middle East, Thomas-Greenfield...
Iran Condemns Four to Death for Cooperating with the ‘Zionist Regime’
Four Iranians on Wednesday were sentenced to death for allegedly cooperating with Israel’s Mossad spy agency, according to a Reuters report citing Iran’s semi-official Mehr News Agency. Those accused were punished “for the crime of cooperating with the intelligence services of the Zionist regime and for kidnapping,” said...
Ukraine war: New images show Russian army facility built in occupied Mariupol
Russia is consolidating its military presence in the captured port city of Mariupol by constructing a large army facility, satellite photos released from the Earth observation company Maxar appear to show. The new, U-shaped compound sits near the centre of the city. On its roof, the red, white and blue...
Imprisoned American Paul Whelan in Russian prison hospital, says family
The family of Paul Whelan said the unjustly detained American has been transferred to a Russian prison hospital, confirming the former U.S. Marine is alive but saying they have little information about his health. David Whelan, Paul Whelan’s brother, reportedly released a statement saying the family was able to hold...
Israeli police kill Palestinian as violence surges in West Bank
Israeli police shot dead a Palestinian Friday in the occupied West Bank, in an incident described by the force as a stabbing and by a Palestinian official as a quarrel. Israeli police said its border guards were approached by several suspects in the town of Huwara when one "pulled out a knife and stabbed one of them".
Africa Live: Kenya makes public secret China deal for $3bn railway
Nigeria says top Iswap leaders killed in air strikes. The Nigerian military says two leading officials from the militant group - Islamic State West Africa Province - have been killed in air strikes in the north-east of the country. Local media have named Ali Kwaya and Bukar Mainoka as the...
Days After Jerusalem Bombings, UN Official Says ‘Palestinians’ Have ‘Right to Resist Israel’
Days after two people were killed in twin bombings of Jerusalem bus stops, a key UN human rights investigator addressing a Hamas-organized event told her audience, “you have a right to resist Israel.”. The UN’s Special Rapporteur on Palestine, Francesca Albanese, was remotely addressing a conference organized by the...
Palestinians Celebrated a GREAT Thanksgiving–Israel was the Turkey
While you were still trying to figure out how to seat 12 people at a table for 10, seven-year-old Israeli Demir Ladigin and his brother were burying their father Michael. On the same day, Tamir Avihai and Motti Ashkenazi were buried as well. Eleven children were robbed of their fathers by Palestinian terrorists.
