Ethereum Pulled Off The Year’s Biggest Blockchain Event

When the history of blockchain is written, one of its most defining moments will be the years-long process culminating in September, when Ethereum developers pulled off a massive upgrade to its protocol known as “the Merge.”. Switching the core of Ethereum’s blockchain mechanism from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS)...
Russian Banking Giant Sber Adds Ethereum And MetaMask Support

The step comes as Putin’s administration continues to face financial sanctions. Sber is targeting smart contracts and DeFi capability in the new deal. Russia’s largest bank Sber has announced support for Ethereum and MetaMask on its proprietary blockchain. The announcement was made during the first international meeting of participants in the corporate blockchain industry – organized by Sber Blockchain Laboratory.
Indonesia Central Bank All-Set to Launch Digital Rupiah

Digital banking transactions in Indonesia have grown by double digits. BI will gradually introduce the digital Rupiah for retail and everyday use. Indonesia’s Central Bank on Wednesday revealed a planned white paper for a digital rupiah currency that will utilize blockchain technology as the country experiences a spike in digital transactions since 2020.
President Putin Calls for an Independent Blockchain-Powered Global Payment Network

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for a blockchain-based international payment system in light of Western economic sanctions being imposed on his country. According to a report by Cointelegraph, President Putin made his comments at the International AI Journey Conference in Moscow. During the event, which was organized by Russia’s largest bank Sberbank, Putin criticized the Western monopoly on global financial payment systems, including the ability to impose economic sanctions on other countries.
Sam Bankman-Fried says he 'misaccounted' $8 billion after FTX customers wired money to hedge fund Alameda and the cash was counted twice

Sam Bankman-Fried showed a Bloomberg reporter a spreadsheet of company finances. He said that problems were discovered after FTX and Alameda finances were added together. The company, which had no accounting department, had double-counted $8 billion. Sam Bankman-Fried says he "misaccounted" $8 billion after some FTX customer funds were mistakenly...
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 2,800% – But There’s a Catch

Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting a meteoric ascent for Bitcoin (BTC) that could push the value of the king crypto to heights never seen before. Reminded that he predicted Bitcoin would reach $500,000 by 2025, Novogratz says in a new Bloomberg interview that he still believes BTC could hit his massive price target, but also notes that it would take more time than he originally expected as macroeconomic conditions have changed.
XRP to Be Removed from Coinbase Wallet, SHIB Accepted as Payment for Swedish Sports Cars, LBRY and SEC Fail to Reach Resolution: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Let’s take a look at the major highlights from yesterday with U.Today’s top four stories. This is why XRP is getting removed from Coinbase Wallet. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, the official Twitter handle of Coinbase Wallet announced that it will be removing support for several cryptocurrencies, such as XRP, BCH, ETC and XLM. The process will begin in January 2023, the tweet states. The reason behind Coinbase Wallet’s decision is low activity around these assets. The crypto community, and especially the members of the XRP community, had a mixed reaction to the news as it invoked memories of XRP's delisting from Coinbase itself a few years earlier, although the exchange went ahead with it then due to regulatory pressure. At the moment, XRP remains one of the largest cryptos with the eighth largest daily turnover of $1 billion, per CoinMarketCap.
Bitcoin price is on its 'last stand' as per ECB Director who warns banks against promoting it

In a strongly worded blog post, the Director General of the European Central Bank Ulrich Bindseil warns about the dangers of investing in Bitcoin now that the cryptocurrency's price seems to have stabilized after the bankruptcy of crypto's second largest exchange FTX prompted a nosedive in value. He is of the opinion that this is a dead cat bounce and Bitcoin is "on the road to irrelevance," while "big Bitcoin investors have the strongest incentives to keep the euphoria going" while they are unwinding their trades.
ECB: The End is Nigh for Bitcoin, “Rarely Used for Legal Transactions”

The European Central Bank (ECB) has published a blog post that predicts the demise of Bitcoin – the world’s most popular cryptocurrency. Authored by Ulrich Bindseil and Jürgen Schaaf, entitled “Bitcoin’s Last Stand,” the article claims that Bitcoin is in its “last gasp before the road to irrelevance.”
Hundreds of Billions of SHIB Moved as SHIB Becomes Most Wanted Coin for Whales

