Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
TikTok Star Megha Thakur Dies At 21 After Mysterious Final Post

A TikTok star with nearly one million followers has died at the age of 21. Canadian Megha Thakur passed away "suddenly and unexpectedly," according to a post from her parents on her Instagram. The news comes just days after Thakur shared a video on TikTok of herself walking the streets...
‘Twin Peaks’ star dead at 83: Al Strobel was ‘The One-Armed Man’

Al Strobel, most famous for starring in David Lynch’s cult classic “Twin Peaks,” died Friday. He 83 years old. “Peaks” producer and longtime Lynch collaborator Sabrina Sutherland confirmed the actor’s passing in a statement. “Through the darkness of future past and much sadness we say goodbye to Al Strobel,” she wrotein a statement on behalf of his family, according to TVLine. “He is an irreplaceable human being and will always be an important part of our ‘Twin Peaks’ family.” As of yet, Strobel’s official cause of death has not been revealed. Born in 1939 in Seattle, Washington, the dramatist is best known for playing the...

