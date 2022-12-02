Read full article on original website
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
TikTok Star Megha Thakur Dies At 21 After Mysterious Final Post
A TikTok star with nearly one million followers has died at the age of 21. Canadian Megha Thakur passed away "suddenly and unexpectedly," according to a post from her parents on her Instagram. The news comes just days after Thakur shared a video on TikTok of herself walking the streets...
New trailer for 'Harry & Meghan' released: Everything to know about the docuseries
Netflix announced the Sussexes' docuseries "Harry & Meghan" will air on Dec. 8 and Dec. 15. A new trailer was released for it.
Bob McGrath, original Sesame Street cast member, dies at age 90
Bob McGrath, one of the original cast members of Sesame Street, has died at age 90.
‘Twin Peaks’ star dead at 83: Al Strobel was ‘The One-Armed Man’
Al Strobel, most famous for starring in David Lynch’s cult classic “Twin Peaks,” died Friday. He 83 years old. “Peaks” producer and longtime Lynch collaborator Sabrina Sutherland confirmed the actor’s passing in a statement. “Through the darkness of future past and much sadness we say goodbye to Al Strobel,” she wrotein a statement on behalf of his family, according to TVLine. “He is an irreplaceable human being and will always be an important part of our ‘Twin Peaks’ family.” As of yet, Strobel’s official cause of death has not been revealed. Born in 1939 in Seattle, Washington, the dramatist is best known for playing the...
