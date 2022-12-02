ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyla

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

Janet Jackson opens up about being pregnant aged 50

Janet Jackson has revealed what it's like being a single working mother, having given birth to her son at the age of 50. On 3 January, 2017, the All For You singer gave birth to a baby boy named Eissa Al Mana. The birth came as a surprise to some...
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Tracey Folly

Teen bride refuses to shower or comb her hair on her wedding day: 'I just didn't feel like it'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It was an uncommonly warm day in September, and it was my last day as a single woman. I was both an adult and a child, getting married at the age of nineteen. Legal to wed, just not advisable. It was one of the worst decisions of my life, but that's the subject of many other stories.
E! News

Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal

Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
Tyla

People are just discovering how to tie a dressing gown the ‘proper’ way

Have you ever struggled to tie your dressing gown? Well, even if you haven't, you will no doubt be interested to discover that there is apparently a 'right way' to do it. Yep, according to one TikToker, if you have ever owned a dressing gown, the likelihood is that you've been tying it incorrectly.
Tyla

Love Is Blind’s Iyanna in tears as divorce to co-star gets finalised

Love Is Blind contestant Iyanna McNeely shared a heartbreaking update with her followers as her divorce from Jarrette Jones. Iyanna and Jarrette tied the knot in the second season of the hit Netflix reality show after falling in love without seeing each other in the flesh. They were one of...
New York Post

Prince Harry says there’s a ‘war against Meghan’: ‘It’s a dirty game’

It’s shaping up to be a royal smackdown. A brand new trailer was released Monday for the forthcoming Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix docuseries and it’s chock full of family drama. The trailer features the former royals saying several stories about Markle, 41, were “planted.” “There’s a hierarchy of the family,”  said Prince Harry, 38, in the video. “You know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories.”
Tyla

Sam Womack was worried she'd 'embarrass' her boyfriend during her battle with cancer

Samantha Womack has recently turned 50 and is celebrating her cancer-free status after having a successful lumpectomy and lymph node removal procedure. The former Eastenders star was previously diagnosed with breast cancer and revealed she was battling the disease in August as she paid tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John, who sadly lost her fight to the illness.
Tyla

Model Risa Hirako’s real age will leave you shocked

A model has left people stunned after revealing her real age, with many social media users begging for her to share a skin care routine because of her youthful appearance. Japanese model Risa Hirako often shares beauty and health tips with her 250,000 followers. As people beg Rina to share...
Tyla

People are convinced Ken swears at Barbie in Toy Story 3 scene

A clip of Barbie and Ken from Toy Story 3 has gone viral online after viewers think they can hear Ken swearing at Barbie. In the clip, viewers think they can hear Ken saying 'f**k' as Barbie shreds up all of his clothes when she finds out the doll has been working with the film's villain, Lotso.
Tyla

Tyla

54K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.

 https://www.tyla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy