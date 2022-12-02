Read full article on original website
Janet Jackson opens up about being pregnant aged 50
Janet Jackson has revealed what it's like being a single working mother, having given birth to her son at the age of 50. On 3 January, 2017, the All For You singer gave birth to a baby boy named Eissa Al Mana. The birth came as a surprise to some...
Woman shows how her lip fillers went badly wrong and people are shocked
Lip filler is one of the most popular cosmetic procedures around at the moment, but that doesn't mean it's not without its risks. Now, one woman has shared on TikTok the horrifying reality of what can happen when the procedure doesn't go to plan, and people are floored. In the...
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Teen bride refuses to shower or comb her hair on her wedding day: 'I just didn't feel like it'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It was an uncommonly warm day in September, and it was my last day as a single woman. I was both an adult and a child, getting married at the age of nineteen. Legal to wed, just not advisable. It was one of the worst decisions of my life, but that's the subject of many other stories.
Woman who believes she ‘manifested’ her own boyfriend is helping others do the same
If you've been anywhere near TikTok recently, you'll know that the manifestation is all the rage, and people are genuinely convinced that it's the key to your dream life. Manifestation is gloriously simple too, and now one woman has explained how the practice helped her to land her dream boyfriend.
Viewers are 'crying like a baby' to Kevin Costner film that's topping the Netflix charts
A new movie has just shot to the top of the Netflix charts and it's leaving everyone in floods of tears, so if you're looking for a good cry, Kevin Costner has got you covered. Overtaking every Christmas film that's made it to the top ten in the last few...
Woman shocked after discovering 'actual value' of her £1,080 Cartier Love Ring
A jewellery-loving TikToker's jaw was left on the floor when she discovered that her Cartier ring allegedly cost a hell of a lot more than what it was worth in gold. Savannah Mukeshi had begged her boyfriend to snag her a £1,080 Love Wedding Band for her 28th birthday last year, leaving her mum 'going beserk'.
Jennifer Garner Makes Rare Public Appearance With Lookalike Daughter Violet at White House Dinner
One stylish mother-daughter duo! Jennifer Garner brought her lookalike daughter Violet as her plus-one to a White House state dinner on Thursday, for a rare public appearance together. The event -- which was held in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron -- marked Violet's first state dinner event, and served...
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
Woman spends £400 on clip-in veneers but ends up looking like a ‘donkey’
A woman who spent £400 on clip-in veneers has been unable to use her extravagant purchase as they made her look like a ‘donkey’, admitting they’ve been sitting in the drawer for the past year. Veneers may be one of the biggest beauty trends right now,...
People are just discovering how to tie a dressing gown the ‘proper’ way
Have you ever struggled to tie your dressing gown? Well, even if you haven't, you will no doubt be interested to discover that there is apparently a 'right way' to do it. Yep, according to one TikToker, if you have ever owned a dressing gown, the likelihood is that you've been tying it incorrectly.
Love Is Blind’s Iyanna in tears as divorce to co-star gets finalised
Love Is Blind contestant Iyanna McNeely shared a heartbreaking update with her followers as her divorce from Jarrette Jones. Iyanna and Jarrette tied the knot in the second season of the hit Netflix reality show after falling in love without seeing each other in the flesh. They were one of...
Prince Harry says ‘no one knows the full truth’ in new look at bombshell Netflix series
Prince Harry has claimed ‘no one knows the full truth’ in a new advert for a revealing new documentary series set to be released on Netflix. In what is described as a 'Netflix Global Event', Harry & Meghan will offer a 'vulnerable look into the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s high-profile relationship' over the course of six episodes.
Prince Harry says there’s a ‘war against Meghan’: ‘It’s a dirty game’
It’s shaping up to be a royal smackdown. A brand new trailer was released Monday for the forthcoming Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix docuseries and it’s chock full of family drama. The trailer features the former royals saying several stories about Markle, 41, were “planted.” “There’s a hierarchy of the family,” said Prince Harry, 38, in the video. “You know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories.”
Sam Womack was worried she'd 'embarrass' her boyfriend during her battle with cancer
Samantha Womack has recently turned 50 and is celebrating her cancer-free status after having a successful lumpectomy and lymph node removal procedure. The former Eastenders star was previously diagnosed with breast cancer and revealed she was battling the disease in August as she paid tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John, who sadly lost her fight to the illness.
Molly-Mae 'heartbroken' after not being able to see baby girl's face in 4D scan
Molly-Mae Hague has shared her heartbreak when she was unable to get a 4D scan of her baby. The Love Island runner-up is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tommy Fury. She shared a pregnancy update on her Instagram Stories with her 6.8 million followers following a trip to the doctors.
Kim Kardashian called out for hiring a pianist to wake her children up every morning in December
They don't call the holiday season the most wonderful time of the year for nothing, and for some parents, this means going to some serious effort to make it magical. Obviously, if you've got a big budget, you can pull out all the stops, and this is exactly what Kim Kardashian decided to do - by hiring a pianist to wake her kids up ever day this month.
Kate Hudson reveals how she 'remains present' co-parenting 3 kids with 3 different fathers
Blended families are a reality for a lot of people in the modern world, and now actress Kate Hudson has opened up about how it works for her. The Almost Famous star, 43, has three children to three different fathers, but despite her unconventional set-up, she said her family is 'killing it'.
Model Risa Hirako’s real age will leave you shocked
A model has left people stunned after revealing her real age, with many social media users begging for her to share a skin care routine because of her youthful appearance. Japanese model Risa Hirako often shares beauty and health tips with her 250,000 followers. As people beg Rina to share...
People are convinced Ken swears at Barbie in Toy Story 3 scene
A clip of Barbie and Ken from Toy Story 3 has gone viral online after viewers think they can hear Ken swearing at Barbie. In the clip, viewers think they can hear Ken saying 'f**k' as Barbie shreds up all of his clothes when she finds out the doll has been working with the film's villain, Lotso.
