Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Lincoln, Turner, Union, Yankton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 02:27:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 07:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain, transitioning to more of a wintry mix toward sunrise. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Iowa and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, O'Brien, Plymouth by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 03:27:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-05 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Clay; Dickinson; O'Brien; Plymouth; Sioux WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain, transitioning to more of a wintry mix toward sunrise. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Iowa and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
