Effective: 2022-12-05 02:27:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 07:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain, transitioning to more of a wintry mix toward sunrise. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Iowa and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

