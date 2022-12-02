Effective: 2022-12-05 03:41:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-05 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. Target Area: Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Winnebago; Worth; Wright WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain transitioning to a wintry mix. Ice accumulations of a light glaze, though a very narrow corridor of higher ice accumulations is possible. Snow accumulations up to one inch. * WHERE...Across portions of northern Iowa. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially bridges and any untreated surfaces. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain early this morning is encountering pavement temperatures below freezing resulting in a glazing on area highways and roads.

3 HOURS AGO