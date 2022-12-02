Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Lincoln, Turner, Union, Yankton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 02:27:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 07:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain, transitioning to more of a wintry mix toward sunrise. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Iowa and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bremer, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Emmet, Franklin, Hancock by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 03:41:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-05 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. Target Area: Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Winnebago; Worth; Wright WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain transitioning to a wintry mix. Ice accumulations of a light glaze, though a very narrow corridor of higher ice accumulations is possible. Snow accumulations up to one inch. * WHERE...Across portions of northern Iowa. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially bridges and any untreated surfaces. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain early this morning is encountering pavement temperatures below freezing resulting in a glazing on area highways and roads.
