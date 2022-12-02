ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

‘You had me at Phoebe Waller-Bridge’: Fans rejoice at Fleabag star’s appearance in Indiana Jones 5 trailer

By Ellie Harrison
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lz3u9_0jUsFfUG00

The trailer has been released for the new Indiana Jones movie – and Phoebe Waller-Bridge fans are rejoicing at the first look at her starring role.

Harrison Ford is reprising his role in the film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, as the whip-cracking archaeologist, more than 40 years after first playing the character.

He appears decades younger in some scenes, thanks to de-aging technology.

Fleabag creator and star Waller-Bridge portrays his goddaughter Helena, while Mads Mikkelsen and Antonio Banderas are the other big names involved.

The trailer teases glimpses of chase sequences, Nazi baddies, giant rolling boulders, and plenty of galloping horses.

But Waller-Bridge fans have been most excited about her appearance in the trailer – the actor is seen holding onto a speeding vehicle for dear life at one point, and sprinting towards an unknown emergency at another.

“Haven’t heard enough people talk about this, but Phoebe Waller-Bridge is such a ridiculously inspired choice for an Indiana Jones movie,” one fan tweeted.

Another shared the trailer, writing: “This makes my heart so happy and my childhood feel so near AND Phoebe Waller-Bridge is freaking amazing so we’re in for an extra treat.”

“Call me crazy but I would die for Phoebe Waller-Bridge,” added another.

A fourth wrote: “EVERYONE SHUT THE F*** UP PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE IS BACK.”

While a fifth tweeted: “OK, new Indiana Jones teaser. You had me at Phoebe Waller-Bridge.”

One fan imagined what the dialogue might be like between Indiana Jones and his goddaughter in the film, given Waller-Bridge’s reputation for wry asides in Fleabag , posting: “Indy: It’s not the years, honey. It’s the mileage. Phoebe Waller-Bridge (to camera): It’s the years.”

The Dial of Destiny is due to be released on 30 June 2023, and is directed by James Mangold, the filmmaker behind the acclaimed Johnny Cash biopic Walk the Line.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Helen Mirren Praises Her ‘1923’ Co-Star Harrison Ford at Premiere: ‘He Taught Me a Great Deal About Film Acting’

Long before running Yellowstone ranch in Taylor Sheridan’s new “Yellowstone” spinoff series “1923,” Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren first played husband and wife in the 1986 Peter Weir film “The Mosquito Coast.” “When we first worked together, he was a huge movie star and I was like nobody,” Mirren told Variety with a laugh at the red carpet premiere of “1923” on Friday night. “So I was very intimidated.” By 1986, Ford had already portrayed Han Solo in the original “Star Wars” trilogy and starred in two “Indiana Jones” features. She continued, “I learned a lot from him because I hadn’t...
ComicBook

Scarlett Johansson to Star in First TV Series in Her Career

Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is set to star in her career-first television series. According to Deadline, Johansson will star in and executive produce Just Cause, based on the 1992 John Katzenbach novel of the same name. The thriller limited series is from writer Christy Hall with Johansson's Three Pictures and Warner Bros. TV. It's been given a straight to series order for Amazon's Prime Video.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Star Wars’ fans think Han Solo could appear in ‘The Mandalorian’ and MCU fans get emotional over ‘GotG Vol. 3’ being the final chapter in the saga

The Mandalorian has already done the impossible by bringing back Luke Skywalker in the second season finale, and later in The Book of Boba Fett, so Star Wars fans are wondering why the series should stop there and not get another legacy character back, especially now that deepfake technology is indistinguishable from reality.
Looper

Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor

John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Yellowstone’ star Kelly Reilly reveals why Beth Dutton is the most fascinating character she’s ever played

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for Yellowstone season five, episode four, “Horses in Heaven.”. Beth Dutton in Yellowstone is truly a one-of-a-kind character and Kelly Reilly, who plays the fearless spitfire, would know best. The drama is getting even heavier for the Duttons in season five, and Beth hasn’t let up on speaking her mind and throwing around threats.
E! News

Blake Lively Reveals She’s Watched This ‘90s Movie “Too Many Times”

Watch: Blake Lively REACTS to Ryan Reynolds' Dancing on Instagram. Blake Lively is living out her lab-coat fantasy. Named one of The Hollywood Reporter's 40 Biggest Celebrity Entrepreneurs in 2022, the actress recently got candid about her passion for "product development," saying it came from her love of an unexpected Disney film.
OK! Magazine

Drew Barrymore Tells Whoopi Goldberg She Started Dating Again After 'So Many Years': 'I'm Too Good At Being Alone'

Drew Barrymore is single and ready to mingle!On the Thursday, December 1, episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 47-year-old sat down with Whoopi Goldberg to give an update on her relationship status."The last time you were here, we both were single. You weren’t dating. Are you dating now?” the Charlie's Angels actress asked The View star before admitting she dipped her toe back in to the dating pool.MARTHA STEWART ADMITS ROMANTIC INTEREST IN PETE DAVIDSON: 'HE KNOWS HOW TO GET IN & GET OUT'“Because it had been so many years, I started to get a little worried, like I’m...
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Seemingly Shades Exes Kanye West & Pete Davidson By ‘Liking’ Cryptic Quote

Not exactly subtle. Kim Kardashian, 42, seemed to shade her ex-husband Kanye West, 45, and ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, 29, when she took to Instagram to “like” a post with an empowering message. “The right person will show you that you weren’t even asking for much,” the quote, posted on Nov 30 by user @thirdeyethoughts, read. Kim’s pointed click comes just three days after she finalized and settled her divorce from Ye after seven years of marriage and four children. The quote is also notable given that the final judgment stipulates that the rapper will pay her $200,000 per month in child support for the care of North, 9, Saint, 6, Psalm, 3, and Chicago, 4.
The Independent

‘I was terrified’: Prince Harry calls out ‘feeding frenzy’ over Meghan Markle relationship in full Netflix trailer

The full trailer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix documentary series has been released. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will share the story of their lives together in a forthcoming six-part series on the streaming platform, simply titled Harry and Meghan.After the project was announced last week, there has been considerable speculation about what the couple will reveal. In a new clip teasing the series, Prince Harry is heard suggesting that there were stories “planted” against Meghan during their time as senior members of the royal institution.“There’s a hierarchy of the family,” he says in the trailer,...
Page Six

Keke Palmer is pregnant, expecting first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer is going to be a mom! The 29-year-old actress announced she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson on “Saturday Night Live.” “There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight — I am,” the actress said as she opened her blazer to reveal her baby bump. As the crowd cheered, the “Hustlers” star continued, “You know, I gotta say though. It is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct.” “But honestly...
The Independent

‘We can’t paint a rosy picture’: Robert Downey Sr’s life of drugs, taboo-busting films and parental regrets

It’s almost weird that there aren’t more documentaries about Robert Downey Jr. There’s a very good case for the Iron Man actor being the biggest movie star on the planet for the past decade. For all the opinion pieces you see about the “death of the A-lister”, Downey Jr is just about as big-time as it gets: a performer whose seemingly effortless onscreen charm made him a star twice over. By 2018, he was reportedly making as much as $75m (£61m) for a single Marvel movie. But dive into his past, and it’s not so rosy: pain; addiction; a career on the brink of...
Variety

Lance Reddick to Reprise ‘John Wick’ Role in Ana de Armas-Led Spinoff ‘Ballerina’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Prepare to see another familiar face in “Ballerina,” the spinoff set in Lionsgate’s “John Wick” universe. Lance Reddick is reprising his role as Charon, a concierge at the pivotal Continental Hotel, in the upcoming film. “Ballerina” stars Ana de Armas as a young female assassin who seeks revenge against those who killed her family. Len Wiseman is directing the movie from a script by Shay Hatten. It’s currently in production. “Charon is an indispensable part of the world of Wick,” producer Erica Lee said in a statement. “It’s great to know that Lance will continue to make his mark on this...
The Independent

John Leguizamo says Al Pacino playing a Puerto Rican in Carlito’s Way was ‘odd’ to witness

John Leguizamo has shared his honest thoughts on Al Pacino playing a Puerto Rican in Carlito’s Way.The Latin actor appeared opposite the white American star in Brian De Palma’s 1993 film, which follows an ex-con who tries to lead a crime-free life after leaving prison.“You know, it was a thing of the times – before then he played a Cuban,” Leguizamo said, referencing Pacino’s earlier role in De Palma’s 1983 film Scarface. “Yeah, in that he’s kind of doing like a Cuban/Mexican accent,” he told Insider. “I know he’s trying, and he’s a great actor, so brilliant – he was my...
The Independent

The Independent

959K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy