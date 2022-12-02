A timeline of Kanye West's controversial Twitter account as he is banned again

Kanye West has been banned from Twitter for a second time following a series of increasingly outrageous and offensive anti-semitic comments.

The rapper, who now goes by Ye, posted a now-deleted image of a swastika over the Star of David following his car crash appearance on Alex Jones’s InfoWars .

He then posted a picture of a half-naked Elon Musk on his feed, writing: “Let’s always remember this as my final tweet.

“That is fine,” Musk replied, before adding “This is not,” on the swastika tweet.

Ye then went to Truth Social and posted a screenshot which confirmed he'd been banned for violating the site's rules.

Musk later wrote on Twitter: “I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.”

Ye has a long, sad and pathetic history with posting anti-Semitic content on the platform – here is a timeline of his Twitter account.

First banned on October 9

Ye was first official banned from Twitter after a series of anti-Semitic comments in October. He was finally booted off the platform after saying he was going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE”.

It came a week after Ye had courted huge controversy by wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt at a Paris fashion show, which the Anti-Defamation League described as a “white supremacist phrase."

Reinstated on November 21

A month and a half later, Ye became one of the high-profile accounts returned to the platform after the company was bought by Elon Musk. He would be on the site for less than two weeks before being kicked off again.

Appearance on Infowars on December 1

Ye courted controversy after being spotted with white supremacist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes, and things then came to a head with an appearance on Infowars, hosted by far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

There, Ye proceeded to praise Hitler, saying: “I see good things about Hitler … Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

Jones stepped in to say “the Nazis were thugs.”

Ye replied: “But they did good things too… We gotta stop dissing the Nazis all the time… I love Jewish people. But I also love Nazis.”

On the show, West also said he planned to allow Fuentes and Jones, who has been banned from Twitter since 2018, the details to his Twitter account.

“I got a Twitter account and today I’m gonna have Nick and Alex tweet from my account,” he said.

Banned on December 2

It didn’t take long after that for Twitter to take action after West posted a picture of a swastika on his feed. Musk tweeted that Ye had "violated our rule against incitement to violence".

"Account will be suspended," Musk wrote in a Twitter post.

Musk later tweeted appearing to mock West by writing “FAFO”, which stands for “f*** around find out”.

