They told me there were a lot of monkeys. And, of course, I’ve seen the pictures from previous years. But when I found myself amidst a ravenous troop of long-tailed macaques in a mad, The Hunger Games-esque dash to stuff their faces with as much food as possible, I was absolutely astounded. I had never seen so many monkeys in my life. Let alone ones that are the guests of honor of a lavish feast.

2 DAYS AGO