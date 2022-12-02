Read full article on original website
Explainer-Germany's Reichsbuerger: Searching for an emperor and fascinated by guns
BERLIN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The 25 suspects detained in Germany on Wednesday for allegedly plotting to overthrow the state subscribed to a mixed bag of conspiracy theories, with the Reichsbuerger and QAnon ideologies among them, authorities said.
Chechen Blogger Who Stood Up to Ramzan Kadyrov Missing and Feared Killed
Prominent Chechen dissident and blogger Tumso Abdurakhmanov is missing and feared to have been killed by unknown assailants, multiple sources in the Chechen diaspora close to his family told VICE World News. Abdurakhmanov, who has lived in Sweden for the last few years, is not known to have made any...
Inflation 2022: Pushing Your Holiday Trip Back by Two Weeks Can Save You 80%
The holiday spirit is in the air and so too are many travelers -- and the cost to fly is skyrocketing. In fact, in the last year, the consumer price index for airline tickets has surged by 25%....
Apartheid-era killer of South African icon Hani released on parole
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Janusz Walus, a far-right extremist who assassinated South African anti-apartheid leader Chris Hani nearly thirty years ago, has been released on parole, authorities said on Wednesday.
When Is Flying First Class ‘Worth It’?
There are a few guarantees that come with flying first class. There's extra leg room to stretch out and relax in a wider seat, complimentary beverages, snacks and meals to satisfy your appetite,...
£45m drug smuggling plot foiled by gangster’s photo of pet dog
A plot to smuggle £45 million worth of drugs to Australia was smashed after a gangster accidentally sent a photo of his dog on an encrypted network.The picture, spotted on Encron by National Crime Agency (NCA) investigators, showed Danny Brown‘s partner’s phone number on his pet dog’s tag.Brown‘s gang had stuffed the huge stash of MDMA in the arms of a mechanical digger, and created a fake auction to make shipping the machinery 10,000 miles from Southampton to Brisbane in Australia appear legitimate.But their attempt to reap the higher market value of drugs down under was foiled. Brown, 55,...
France Officially Bans People From Owning Themselves by Flying Instead of Taking Fast, Convenient Trains
Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. France can officially ban commercial flights along three corridors after getting European Commission approval on Friday, according to various press reports. The country is also pursuing measures to limit the usage of private jets in the country which are far more polluting on a per-passenger basis than commercial planes.
Ordinary People Are Smuggling Millions for Drug Dealers
Entering Heathrow in October 2020, Tara Hanlon, 30, checked her phone, fixed her hair and prepared to shift towards departures for the next flight out to Dubai. Those watching wouldn’t have noticed anything too unusual about the brunette, except perhaps for the five heavy-looking suitcases she pulled behind her.
Inside the Chaos of Thailand’s Annual Buffet for Monkeys
They told me there were a lot of monkeys. And, of course, I’ve seen the pictures from previous years. But when I found myself amidst a ravenous troop of long-tailed macaques in a mad, The Hunger Games-esque dash to stuff their faces with as much food as possible, I was absolutely astounded. I had never seen so many monkeys in my life. Let alone ones that are the guests of honor of a lavish feast.
