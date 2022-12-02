ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ohio State gets savagely trolled by sign spotted at MAC Championship Game

Ohio fans savagely roasted Ohio State with signs as Ohio takes on Toledo for the MAC Championship on Saturday. As the Bobcats and Rockets were trading blows on the field, cameras panned to a sign from an Ohio fan that said “The only Ohio schools playing today.” The sign was a clear jab at Ohio State, who lost to Michigan to end the regular season last Saturday.
Yahoo Sports

Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State make College Football Playoff

Georgia and Michigan are back in the College Football Playoff for a second consecutive season. The two undefeated teams in college football unsurprisingly snagged the top two spots in the final College Football Playoff rankings on Sunday. No. 1 Georgia will play No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl while No. 2 Michigan will play No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl.
Detroit News

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh defends not suspending Mazi Smith

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh defended his and the university's decision to not suspend star defensive tackle Mazi Smith following his arrest on a gun charge in October. Smith faces a felony gun charge for not having finalized paperwork for his carry permit. The charges came to light last week,...
Yahoo Sports

How would the 12-team College Football Playoff expansion affect Ohio State in 2022?

Ohio State football has a rich history in the College Football Playoff, making the playoff semifinals four times since its inception in 2014. Now, the four-team Playoff is growing to 12. The CFP Board of Trustees announced Thursday that the 12-team College Football Playoff would begin during the 2024 football...
ocolly.com

OSU football transfer portal tracker

With the conclusion of the 2022 regular season, OSU football will see players come and go via the transfer portal. Here is an up-to-date tracker of all the transfer updates. Stats: 96 tackles, 13 for loss, two sacks, one interception. Destination: TBD.
crawfordcountynow.com

Upper Sandusky goes long range to drop Wynford

HOLMES TOWNSHIP — It’s not often that a girls basketball team knocks down four two-point field goals in a game and wins, but that happened to Upper Sandusky Friday night. The Rams used a strong defensive effort and went nine-for-19 from behind the arc and dropped Wynford, 47-31.
WTOL 11

Ohio Senate bill seeks to declare Aug. 17 Gene Kranz day

COLUMBUS, Ohio — What do sugar cookies and famous Toledoan Gene Kranz have in common?. Ohio Senate Bill 287 is seeking to declare the importance of both to the state, among multiple other unrelated amendments. The bipartisan bill, which had its first reading at the statehouse Thursday, declares Aug....
thevillagereporter.com

Ohio Treasurer Sprague, Village Of Pioneer Announce OMAP Deal Savings

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Market Access Program (OMAP) administered by Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague has helped the Village of Pioneer (Williams County) enter the market to refinance outstanding debt and save an estimated $31,513.42 in interest costs over the next year. “Through OMAP, local governments can leverage the state’s...
cdrecycler.com

Ohio contractor demolishes former Rumpke MRF

Cincinnati-based Rumpke Waste & Recycling has begun demolition on its material recovery facility (MRF) in Columbus, Ohio, to construct a new MRF at that location. Rumpke says it has contracted with Columbus-based Elford Inc. to perform construction work on the site, while Marengo, Ohio-based Complete Clearing Inc. serves as the demolition contractor on the job. Complete Clearing has performed numerous demolition jobs in the Columbus area, including the demolition of the White Castle headquarters.
thevillagereporter.com

High School Sports Roundup For December 1, 2022

120 LBS … Archbold’s Jordan Rodriguez does battle with Larry Moreno of Wauseon in the season opener for both teams. Moreno took the win 19-6 as Wauseon defeated Archbold 61-12. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) WRESTLING. Wauseon 61 Archbold 12. 106lbs – Stuckey (W) d. Soles, fall (0:34);...
WTOL 11

Longtime Toledo car dealer Denny Amrhein dies in crash

TOLEDO, Ohio — Just after 10 a.m. on Friday, Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle crash on I-75 in Perrysburg Township. The victim of the crash was beloved car dealer, Denny Amrhein. Mr. Amrhein was driving his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee northbound when he veered off...
wktn.com

$10,000 in Prizes Awarded Thursday in UpSkill-A-Thon

Marion, Ohio – Community Skills Initiative Marion Technical College wrapped up its month-long UpSkill-A-Thon competition on November 16 at midnight. Marion Technical College collaborated with Microsoft Philanthropies to launch the Community Skills Initiative and to help jobseekers, professionals, and students gain new skills for in-demand roles in the digital economy.
13abc.com

Vehicle struck by gunfire on Potomac Drive

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is investigating an shooting that occurred on Sunday morning. Police responded to shots fired and multiple vehicles hit on Potomac Drive around 1 a.m. Upon arrival, officials confirmed that one white vehicle was shot at, but it was empty. Around the same...
WTOL 11

Wood County structure up in flames Friday, crews on the scene

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters responded to a property in the 13000 block of Five Point Road in Middleton Township after a structure caught fire Friday morning. The structure appeared to be a storage barn, according to a Perrysburg Public Information Officer. The Fire Chief of Middleton told WTOL...
ocj.com

Dec. 14 event to focus on farmer networking and soil health

On Wednesday, Dec. 14, farmers are invited to join several Farmer Advocates for Conservation along with soil health experts Mitchell Hora and Jeremiah Durbin, for an interactive day of learning that will focus on how to reduce production risks and costs by improving the health of their soil. “The farm...
13abc.com

Roads closed as firefighters battle Toledo house fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department battled a house fire Friday evening. TFRD responded to a call of a fire on the 1700 block of Vosper Ct. According to TFRD, a spare propane tank caught on fire, causing a loud “boom”. Glenbrier Rd. is blocked off at Eastgate Rd.

