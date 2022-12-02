Read full article on original website
MAC championship game: Dequan Finn (Detroit King) leads Toledo past Ohio, 17-7
Dequan Finn passed for a touchdown and rushed for 86 yards on 18 carries as Toledo captured its first Mid-American Conference championship since 2017 by defeating Ohio, 17-7, on Saturday afternoon at Ford Field. Finn (Detroit King) completed 16 of 25 passes for 154 yards. Jacquez Stuart rushed for 93...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State gets savagely trolled by sign spotted at MAC Championship Game
Ohio fans savagely roasted Ohio State with signs as Ohio takes on Toledo for the MAC Championship on Saturday. As the Bobcats and Rockets were trading blows on the field, cameras panned to a sign from an Ohio fan that said “The only Ohio schools playing today.” The sign was a clear jab at Ohio State, who lost to Michigan to end the regular season last Saturday.
Yahoo Sports
Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State make College Football Playoff
Georgia and Michigan are back in the College Football Playoff for a second consecutive season. The two undefeated teams in college football unsurprisingly snagged the top two spots in the final College Football Playoff rankings on Sunday. No. 1 Georgia will play No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl while No. 2 Michigan will play No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl.
Detroit News
Michigan's Jim Harbaugh defends not suspending Mazi Smith
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh defended his and the university's decision to not suspend star defensive tackle Mazi Smith following his arrest on a gun charge in October. Smith faces a felony gun charge for not having finalized paperwork for his carry permit. The charges came to light last week,...
Ohio State football star Marvin Harrison Jr’s 2-word reaction to Utah’s win over USC
The Buckeyes are alive! Heading into the final week of the college football season, Ohio State’s playoff hopes were dying. They were ranked fifth in the country, just below USC. However, in a magical final twist to the season, the Utah Utes pulled off a stunning upset of the Trojans, putting the latter’s playoff hopes in jeopardy.
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer makes case for Ohio State to get into College Football Playoff with TCU, USC loss
Urban Meyer made the case for Ohio State to reach the College Football Playoff. During the Pac-12 Championship Game’s pregame show on FOX, Meyer discussed Ohio State’s Playoff chances ahead of championship weekend. This conversation happened before USC was seemingly eliminated from Playoff contention with a 47-24 loss to Utah.
Yahoo Sports
How would the 12-team College Football Playoff expansion affect Ohio State in 2022?
Ohio State football has a rich history in the College Football Playoff, making the playoff semifinals four times since its inception in 2014. Now, the four-team Playoff is growing to 12. The CFP Board of Trustees announced Thursday that the 12-team College Football Playoff would begin during the 2024 football...
ocolly.com
OSU football transfer portal tracker
With the conclusion of the 2022 regular season, OSU football will see players come and go via the transfer portal. Here is an up-to-date tracker of all the transfer updates. Stats: 96 tackles, 13 for loss, two sacks, one interception. Destination: TBD.
crawfordcountynow.com
Upper Sandusky goes long range to drop Wynford
HOLMES TOWNSHIP — It’s not often that a girls basketball team knocks down four two-point field goals in a game and wins, but that happened to Upper Sandusky Friday night. The Rams used a strong defensive effort and went nine-for-19 from behind the arc and dropped Wynford, 47-31.
Ohio Senate bill seeks to declare Aug. 17 Gene Kranz day
COLUMBUS, Ohio — What do sugar cookies and famous Toledoan Gene Kranz have in common?. Ohio Senate Bill 287 is seeking to declare the importance of both to the state, among multiple other unrelated amendments. The bipartisan bill, which had its first reading at the statehouse Thursday, declares Aug....
thevillagereporter.com
Ohio Treasurer Sprague, Village Of Pioneer Announce OMAP Deal Savings
COLUMBUS – The Ohio Market Access Program (OMAP) administered by Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague has helped the Village of Pioneer (Williams County) enter the market to refinance outstanding debt and save an estimated $31,513.42 in interest costs over the next year. “Through OMAP, local governments can leverage the state’s...
cdrecycler.com
Ohio contractor demolishes former Rumpke MRF
Cincinnati-based Rumpke Waste & Recycling has begun demolition on its material recovery facility (MRF) in Columbus, Ohio, to construct a new MRF at that location. Rumpke says it has contracted with Columbus-based Elford Inc. to perform construction work on the site, while Marengo, Ohio-based Complete Clearing Inc. serves as the demolition contractor on the job. Complete Clearing has performed numerous demolition jobs in the Columbus area, including the demolition of the White Castle headquarters.
thevillagereporter.com
High School Sports Roundup For December 1, 2022
120 LBS … Archbold’s Jordan Rodriguez does battle with Larry Moreno of Wauseon in the season opener for both teams. Moreno took the win 19-6 as Wauseon defeated Archbold 61-12. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) WRESTLING. Wauseon 61 Archbold 12. 106lbs – Stuckey (W) d. Soles, fall (0:34);...
Longtime Toledo car dealer Denny Amrhein dies in crash
TOLEDO, Ohio — Just after 10 a.m. on Friday, Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle crash on I-75 in Perrysburg Township. The victim of the crash was beloved car dealer, Denny Amrhein. Mr. Amrhein was driving his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee northbound when he veered off...
Man in Ohio shot while at nightclubs didn’t notice until he got a ride home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man who was out at some Northland area clubs was shot early Friday morning but didn’t realize it until he was on his way home. Columbus police arrived at Grant Medical Center after a report of a man with a gunshot wound arrived. Officers discovered a 36-year-old man had been […]
wktn.com
$10,000 in Prizes Awarded Thursday in UpSkill-A-Thon
Marion, Ohio – Community Skills Initiative Marion Technical College wrapped up its month-long UpSkill-A-Thon competition on November 16 at midnight. Marion Technical College collaborated with Microsoft Philanthropies to launch the Community Skills Initiative and to help jobseekers, professionals, and students gain new skills for in-demand roles in the digital economy.
13abc.com
Vehicle struck by gunfire on Potomac Drive
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is investigating an shooting that occurred on Sunday morning. Police responded to shots fired and multiple vehicles hit on Potomac Drive around 1 a.m. Upon arrival, officials confirmed that one white vehicle was shot at, but it was empty. Around the same...
Wood County structure up in flames Friday, crews on the scene
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters responded to a property in the 13000 block of Five Point Road in Middleton Township after a structure caught fire Friday morning. The structure appeared to be a storage barn, according to a Perrysburg Public Information Officer. The Fire Chief of Middleton told WTOL...
ocj.com
Dec. 14 event to focus on farmer networking and soil health
On Wednesday, Dec. 14, farmers are invited to join several Farmer Advocates for Conservation along with soil health experts Mitchell Hora and Jeremiah Durbin, for an interactive day of learning that will focus on how to reduce production risks and costs by improving the health of their soil. “The farm...
13abc.com
Roads closed as firefighters battle Toledo house fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department battled a house fire Friday evening. TFRD responded to a call of a fire on the 1700 block of Vosper Ct. According to TFRD, a spare propane tank caught on fire, causing a loud “boom”. Glenbrier Rd. is blocked off at Eastgate Rd.
