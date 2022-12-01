Read full article on original website
Related
aeroroutes.com
Air Canada NS23 Toronto – Tel Aviv Aircraft Changes
Air Canada in mid-November 2022 filed operational aircraft changes on Toronto – Tel Aviv route, currently scheduled with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. From 16JUN23 to 27OCT23, the daily service will switch to Boeing 777-200LR aircraft. AC080 YYZ1630 – 1005+1TLV 77L D. AC081 TLV1155 – 1645YYZ 77L D. The...
aeroroutes.com
PLAY Adds Warsaw Scheduled Service in NS23
Icelandic low-cost carrier PLAY in Northern summer 2023 is adding new regular scheduled service to Poland, as the airline schedules Reykjavik Keflavik – Warsaw inaugural on 03APR23. This route is scheduled twice weekly with 180-seater A320neo aircraft (selected dates 174-seater). OG504 KEF1450 – 2055WAW 32N 15. OG505 WAW2155...
aeroroutes.com
Air Canada NS23 Osaka Aircraft Changes
Air Canada in Northern summer 2023 season plans to increase capacity on Vancouver – Osaka Kansai route, set to resume on 02JUN23. Planned 4 weekly service with 787-8 is unchanged initially, but this will switch to -9 from 16JUN23. AC023 YVR1310 – 1610+1KIX 789 x246. AC024 KIX1750 –...
aeroroutes.com
WestJet NS23 European Operation Changes – 04DEC22
WestJet during the weekend of 04DEC22’s schedule update filed following service adjustment for Europe, as the airline strengthens operation to/from Calgary during Northern summer 2023 season. Calgary – Dublin Service operates from 30APR23 instead of 07MAY23. 30APR23 – 07MAY23 Increase from 1 to 2 weekly. 10MAY23 –...
aeroroutes.com
Iraqi Airways Begins A220 Service in mid-4Q22
Iraqi Airways in November 2022 launched Airbus A220-300 scheduled operation, which the inaugural on 06NOV22 on Baghdad – Cairo IA101/102 service. For the month of December 2022, the carrier’s A220 general operational network as follows. Baghdad – Amman. Baghdad – Basra. Baghdad – Beirut. Baghdad...
aeroroutes.com
Conviasa Schedules Nonstop Caracas – Doha Flight in Dec 2022
Conviasa in the first half of December 2022 schedules nonstop service to Qatar for the World Cup, with 2 round-trip flights scheduled. First Caracas – Doha flight will depart today (03DEC22), with Airbus A340-600 aircraft. V03830 CCS1300 – 1030+1DOH 346. 03DEC22. V03830 CCS2000 – 1730+1DOH 346. 11DEC22.
aeroroutes.com
Air India Files ex-Delta 777-200LR Schedule From mid-Dec 2022
Air India in recent OAG schedule update filed schedules operated by ex-Delta 777-200LR aircraft, with configuration C28Y260. The 288-seater aircraft is scheduled to operate on following service to/from Mumbai. Mumbai – Newark eff 26MAR23 3 weekly. Mumbai – San Francisco. 15DEC22 – 25MAR23 3 weekly. On Mumbai...
aeroroutes.com
Air New Zealand NS23 Singapore Operations – 04DEC22
Air New Zealand in Northern summer 2023 season intends increase Auckland – Singapore service, where the airline to resume 2nd daily flight, effective 26MAR23. All 2 daily flights will be operated by Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Schedule below effective 03APR23 – 24SEP23. NZ282 AKL0005 – 0640SIN 789 D.
aeroroutes.com
WestJet NS23 Calgary International Network Expansion
Canadian carrier WestJet in Northern summer 2023 season is launching various new routes from Calgary, including service to Spain, Japan and the UK. Subject to government approval, planned new routes include the following. Calgary – Barcelona eff 06MAY23 1 weekly 787-9 (3 weekly 18MAY23 – 07OCT23, 2 from 12OCT23)...
aeroroutes.com
CEIBA Intercontinental Resumes Madrid Service in late-Nov 2022
Equatorial Guinea’s CEIBA Intercontinental last month resume scheduled regular service to Spain, last served until 2020. First Malabo – Madrid flight was operated on 24NOV22 with 2 weekly flights scheduled, by leased Wamos Air Airbus A330-300 aircraft. C2500 SSG1600 – 2200MAD 333 47. C2501 MAD0800 – 1400SSG...
aeroroutes.com
Delta Adds Seasonal Detroit – Reykjavik Service in NS23
Delta in Northern summer 2023 season plans to add new route to Iceland, as the Skyteam member schedules seasonal Detroit – Reykjavik Keflavik route. From 15MAY23, this route will be served 4 times weekly, with Boeing 757-200. DL236 DTW1955 – 0620+1KEF 752 x256. DL237 KEF0805 – 1055DTW 752...
aeroroutes.com
American Airlines NS23 Doha Aircraft Changes – 04DEC22
American Airlines in October 2022 filed changes to New York JFK – Doha service for Northern summer 2023 season, effective 26MAR23. The daily service is now scheduled with Boeing 777-300ER, instead of initially filed 777-200ER. This revised filing remains unchanged as of 04DEC22. AA120 JFK0100 – 2030DOH 77W D...
aeroroutes.com
JAL Tentatively Files 777-300ER Helsinki Service in NW23
JAL during Northern winter 2023/24 season tentatively filed aircraft changes for Finland, which would see the airline operates Boeing 777-300ER aircraft on Tokyo Haneda – Helsinki route, effective 29OCT23. Operational frequencies also lists 1 daily, although this is likely to change. The 777-300ER service on this route is scheduled...
North Korea fires more artillery shells into sea in response to South Korea drills - KCNA
SEOUL, Dec 6 (Reuters) - North Korea said on Tuesday it had ordered military units to fire more artillery shells into the sea, the North's official KCNA news agency reported, in response to South Korea's ongoing drills across the border.
aeroroutes.com
Turkish Airlines NW23 316-seater A350 Operations – 04DEC22
Turkish Airlines last week began filing schedules for Northern winter 2023/24 season, effective 29OCT23. As of 04DEC22, preliminary listing for the 316-seater (C28Y288, previously scheduled to be delivered to Aeroflot) A350-900XWB aircraft operation as follows. Istanbul – Atlanta 5 weekly (7 from 04DEC23) Istanbul – Cape Town 1 daily...
Comments / 0