Predators visit the Islanders after Johansen’s 2-goal game

 3 days ago

Nashville Predators (11-9-2, fifth in the Central Division) vs. New York Islanders (15-9-0, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Islanders -154, Predators +131; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit the New York Islanders after Ryan Johansen’s two-goal game against the New Jersey Devils in the Predators’ 4-3 overtime win.

New York has an 8-3-0 record in home games and a 15-9-0 record overall. The Islanders are ninth in league play serving 10.2 penalty minutes per game.

Nashville has an 11-9-2 record overall and a 4-6-0 record on the road. The Predators are 8-3-1 when scoring at least three goals.

The matchup Friday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Predators won 5-4 in the previous matchup. Johansen led the Predators with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson has 11 goals and 12 assists for the Islanders. Mathew Barzal has two goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Johansen has scored seven goals with seven assists for the Predators. Juuso Parssinen has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.6 penalties and 13.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Predators: 6-3-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: Cal Clutterbuck: day to day (undisclosed), Josh Bailey: day to day (upper body), Kyle Palmieri: out (upper-body).

Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body).

