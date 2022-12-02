Read full article on original website
Related
WKRC
Rare lion fossil found in Mississippi River
OXFORD, Miss. (WKRC/CNN/CNN Newsource) - A rare fossil of a species of lion that went extinct thousands of years ago was recently uncovered in Mississippi. A man found the fossilized fragment of a jaw bone and tooth sticking out of a sandbar in the drought-stricken Mississippi River in Oxford in late October. Experts confirmed that the jaw and tooth belonged to a Panthera atrox, or a large American lion, which went extinct about 11,000 years ago.
WKRC
Megachurch leader accused of torturing, murdering adopted daughter
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (WKRC) - The leader of a megachurch in California is accused of torturing her three adopted daughters, killing one of them. Leticia McCormack, 49, and her husband, Brian McCormack first fostered the three girls in 2017 before adopting them in 2019. Police say the pair, as well...
WKRC
Dog recovering from severe injuries after fending off 10 coyotes
ATLANTA, Ga. (WKRC/WANF/CBS Newspath) - A Great Pyrenees livestock dog named Casper is still recovering after a violent encounter with a pack of coyotes nearly a month ago in Georgia. This very good boy isn't out of the woods just yet, but his owner says he's a survivor. “I can’t...
WKRC
Driver allegedly hits Asian man, drags him 200 yards before pushing him into ditch
QUINCY, Mass. (WKRC) - A Massachusetts man is facing several charges after he allegedly hit an Asian man with his car, in what reports say was a racially-motivated attack. The victim's sister, Desiree Thien, says the two of them, along with her three children, were outside the post office Friday morning when it happened.
WKRC
Women gives birth and wins lottery the same day
CONCORD, N.C. (WKRC/CNN Newsource) - A North Carolina woman recently had a day she'll never forget. On Nov. 9, Brenda Gomez Hernandez delivered her baby girl. Just hours later, she won a $100,000 Powerball lottery drawing. She says her new baby brought her luck, because she uses her children's birthdays...
WKRC
Police capture man accused of killing, dismembering infant daughter
WATERBURY, Conn. (WKRC/WFSB/CNN Newsource) - After two weeks of searching, Connecticut police have captured a man accused of brutally killing his baby daughter. Officials say 31-year-old Christopher Francisquini had been on the run since Nov. 18, the day of the alleged murder. According to court documents, the baby, Camilla, died...
WKRC
5 arrested after deputies find woman beaten, locked in cage
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WKRC/WRDW/CNN Newsource) - Several people were arrested in Georgia after deputies discovered a woman who had been badly beaten and locked in a cage in a mobile home. She was reportedly discovered by the previous resident Tuesday, who came back to get something he'd left there. The...
WKRC
Hamilton County aims to revitalize suburb with demolition of school, other aid
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Lincoln Heights long has been a nearly all-Black Cincinnati suburb that has struggled, facing the lack of a grocery store, the shut down of its police department in 2014 and a land-grab by white suburbs in the 1940s that denied the village a major industrial tax base.
WKRC
Bill allows poor readers to 'pass' from 3rd to 4th grade
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Thousands of children in Ohio who cannot read well enough to move to fourth grade may soon get to move on anyway. Kathy Baker is the mother of a third Grader. She testified to an Ohio House Committee that her little boy woke up recently from a nightmare.
WKRC
Local American Legion post holds day of remembrance ahead of Pearl Harbor anniversary
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor is just days away. Sunday morning, a local American Legion honored those who lost their lives on that infamous day. People gathered at Post 534 on River Road for a day of remembrance. It began with a flag retirement,...
WKRC
Saint Bernard holds 7th annual holiday lights competition and canned food drive
SAINT BERNARD, Ohio (WKRC) - The lights were shining bright in Saint Bernard Saturday night. The community held its seventh annual holiday light contest called "Will Light for Food." Homes were judged by spectators who voted by putting canned foods in containers outside their favorite houses. The contest usually brings...
WKRC
One of region's largest malls closed due to public safety hazards
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Forest Fair Village's businesses have been forced to halt operations after multiple public safety concerns were discovered in the mall during an inspection, according to Forest Park city officials. The Forest Fair Fire Department conducted a fire and life safety inspection of Forest Fair Village,...
WKRC
NKU defeats Robert Morris 60-56
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) - Trevon Faulkner had 14 points in Northern Kentucky's 60-56 win against Robert Morris on Saturday night. Faulkner also added five rebounds for the Norse (5-4). Marques Warrick scored 13 points and was 7 of 9 from the free throw line. Xavier Rhodes recorded 12 points and was 5-of-8 shooting (2 for 3 from distance).
Comments / 0