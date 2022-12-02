NASA's Artemis I mission has sent back some spectacular images of the moon and the Earth while breaking new ground in space travel. Artemis launched on Nov. 16, 2022, on a nearly monthlong mission to circle the moon and return home. There are no astronauts on board, but the trip is intended to pave the way for future crews to land on the lunar surface.In this photo, guests watch the launch of NASA's Space Launch System, or SLS, rocket carrying the Orion space capsule, on the Artemis I mission at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Orion...

