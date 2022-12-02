ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Verge

How to block a phone number on Android

When a number that is obviously spam hits your phone, Android will almost always warn you and allow you to immediately block that number (and report it as spam). But what if a number is not immediately recognized as spam? Or what if you’re dealing with a harasser who won’t stop calling? You can still block the number quickly and easily.
Android Police

How to change ringtone on an Android phone

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Using the same ringtone as your co-workers, employees, friends, or family members can be confusing. Or maybe you find that the default ringtone on your budget Android phone isn't for you. Android allows you to change the ringtone and assign a custom tune for a specific contact. When the default ringtone on your Android phone is too basic, is the same as everyone else's, or is just something that doesn't fit your personality, change it. You can either pick one of the built-in ringtones or select a custom tune from the file manager.
iheart.com

If You See This USB Charger In A Hotel Or Airbnb, Get Out & Call The Police

Most people don't think twice about the amenities offered by a hotel room or an Airbnb, they just appreciate that they are there and drink complimentary coffee from the coffee maker or binge watch something on an already-paid-for streaming service, but some guests might not realize that one convenience provided by their accommodations isn't as it seems - a USB charging cube.
shefinds

It’s Worse Than We Thought! This Charging Mistake Is Ruining Your Phone’s Battery

Your phone’s battery is only ever as good as the charger you use to power it up. If you’ve purchased an (expensive) iPhone and continue to cut corners by scoring deals on chargers and accessories that may not be the best fit for your phone, you could be making the biggest mistake of all: committing charging errors that can result in ruining your iPhone’s battery.
technewstoday.com

How to Find Hidden Cameras Using Mobile Phones

Whether you are in a hotel room or a changing room, someone might be using hidden cameras to keep an eye on you. It’s a clear privacy violation that you can not overlook. Luckily, the smartphone in your pocket comes in handy to find those hidden cameras and prevent any possible mishaps. From using the built-in camera and flashlight on your phone to using applications, you can easily uncover them.
Android Authority

How to tell if your phone has been cloned

With our ever-increasing reliance on smartphones, a lot of personal and private information is stored on them. From pictures and messages you don’t want others to see to important banking and other financial info, there isn’t much we don’t store on our phones. Keeping our devices safe and secure is essential, and while device makers have made it harder for malicious actors, vulnerabilities pop up surprisingly often. Here’s how to tell if your phone has been cloned.
CNET

Please Don't Forget to Clear Your iPhone Cache

Your iPhone is just like every other piece of technology -- it needs a little routine maintenance. And while you should definitely keep it in good physical condition, like regularly cleaning its screen, some of it should happen digitally, too. Even behemoths like the new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max can get bogged down if you're not keeping them optimized. One of the simplest pieces of upkeep is clearing your iPhone cache every month.
CNET

3 Places You Should Never Put a Home Security Camera

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. The appeal of security cameras is simple: You can set them and forget them until you really need them. With a few well-placed cameras, you can keep a good, remote eye on most of your home. As wireless technology has improved, security cameras have become more accessible. It's now possible to set up a wired or wireless security camera system that fits the needs of your home and your budget.
TechRadar

A fake Android app is turning victims' phones into SMS relays

Researchers recently discovered a malicious Android application that turns the devices into SMS relays used to verify various accounts on the internet. At press time, the app has more than 100,000 downloads on the Google Play Store, and can still be downloaded. Oftentimes, when people create online accounts, they need...
Android Authority

Is your Android phone showing a "No SIM card" error? Here's what to do

Get back your network connection quickly. You need a SIM card to make phone calls, send and receive text messages, and connect to the Internet while out and about. Unfortunately, the network connection can fail on your phone because of hardware and software issues. If you see a “No SIM card” error on your Android phone, here’s what you can do to fix it.
Digital Trends

Sunbird looks like the iMessage for Android app you’ve been waiting for

The idea of iMessage for Android sounds like a pipe dream, and for the most part, it is. Apps like AirMessage and Bleeper do make it possible to get iMessage on your Android phone today, but they often require complicated networking and Wi-Fi port forwarding, plus a Mac or iPhone to run in the background 24/7.
makeuseof.com

Should You Always Put Tape Over Your Laptop Camera?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Putting tape over your laptop camera may seem like overkill to you, but there are plenty of reasons you should employ this easy and cheap method to protect your privacy. The more you consider its benefits, the more it makes sense to cover up your camera.

