Lebanon-Express
Measure 114: Mid-Willamette Valley law enforcement leaders give their takes
On Dec. 8, law enforcement leaders in the mid-Willamette Valley and the rest of Oregon will be faced with a choice: whether to enforce the state’s newest gun law. Oregon voters narrowly passed Measure 114 in the Nov. 8 General Election with 50.7% voting yes and 49.4% voting no, state Secretary of State records show.
philomathnews.com
Mini-Gallery: PYAC Annual Fund Dinner (Dec. 2, 2022)
Brad Fuqua has covered the Philomath area since 2014 as the editor of the now-closed Philomath Express and currently as publisher/editor of the Philomath News. He has worked as a professional journalist since 1988 at daily and weekly newspapers in Nebraska, Kansas, North Dakota, Arizona, Montana and Oregon.
kezi.com
Cottage Grove Post Office changing hours due to criminal activity
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- Cottage Grove residents might need to start looking elsewhere to receive their mail, as their local post office has closed its lobby access to PO boxes after hours. The next nearest post office is eight miles away in Creswell. People in Cottage Grove say the situation...
philomathnews.com
PYAC’s Annual Fund Dinner shines spotlight on importance of youth activities
Back in the 1980s, Philomath resident Dena Smith was a single parent with three young children living in a timber town that had fallen on hard times. Not much existed at the time for youth — the days of a local movie theater and roller rink were gone. So,...
klcc.org
Springfield weighs changes to homeless-directed camping ban
Springfield’s camping ban does not comply with a new state law protecting the homeless, according to city officials. Sleeping on public property is currently punishable by a civil fine in Springfield. But on Monday, city attorney Mary Bridget Smith told the city council that this creates legal risk. The...
philomathnews.com
Inclusivity Committee to meet Tuesday evening
The Philomath Inclusivity Committee plans to meet at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday with an agenda that includes discussions on the committee’s structure, project priorities and proclamation and resolution procedures. The meeting agenda also includes an item labeled “urgent business” but the packet as published online does not indicate the topic...
kezi.com
Gun store owners prepare as Measure 114 faces multiple legal challenges
EUGENE, Ore. -- A hearing was held for the first of three lawsuits filed against Measure 114 Friday morning. A judge heard hours of testimony in relation to a preliminary injunction aimed at delaying the measure's start date. The judge did not rule on that motion Friday, but a decision...
kezi.com
Settlement reached in wrongful death lawsuit of 19-year-old under care of Looking Glass
EUGENE, Ore.-- A $2,475,000 settlement has been reached between the family of 19-year-old Brett Bruns and the State of Oregon and Looking Glass. Three years ago, Bruns died in custody of the Oregon Youth Authority, an agency of the State of Oregon, under the care of Looking Glass Community Services in Eugene, a nonprofit contracting with OYA to provide treatment for juvenile offenders.
kptv.com
Train strikes, kills 17-year-old Woodburn student
WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) - A 17-year-old boy and Woodburn high school student was struck and killed by a train on Friday morning, according to Woodburn police. Just before 8 a.m., the high school junior was walking north on the railroad tracks along the Front Street overpass when he was struck from behind, police said.
philomathnews.com
Philomath boys crush preseason No. 1 Junction City, 59-33
Ranked No. 1 in the Class 4A boys basketball preseason coaches poll, Junction City had the appearance of a team that could give Philomath everything it could handle and more when the two teams clashed Saturday night in their respective season openers. But instead of a back-and-forth basketball battle that...
oregontoday.net
Wrong Way Driver I-5, Marion Co., Dec. 2
On November 30, 2022, at approximately 10:20 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers were in a short pursuit of an SUV that was driving recklessly on Interstate 5 southbound at milepost 253 around Jefferson, Oregon. The SUV made an erratic U-turn and began to travel northbound in the southbound lane before intentionally ramming an OSP Patrol car. The driver identified as Garrett W. Hall (50) from Portland was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. He was subsequently arrested and lodged in jail for Reckless Driving, Felony Elude, and the Assault of a Public Safety Officer. The OSP Trooper was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The interstate was closed for over an hour for the investigation and to clear the scene. OSP was assisted at the scene by Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Salem Police Department, and Linn County Sheriff’s Office. We are grateful that the Oregon State Police Troopers were in the right place at the right time to intervene for the public’s safety.
kezi.com
Lane County public health officials urge caution on RSV as holidays near
EUGENE, Ore.—It's being called the triple-demic; cases of RSV, the flu, and COVID are climbing across the country, and now the Oregon Health Authority is requiring all hospitals to report RSV deaths in anyone under 18 years old. The new rule is in effect until May 29, 2023. Jason...
kezi.com
Hundreds turn out for 70th Annual Springfield Christmas Parade
SPRINGFIELD, Ore.-- One of the oldest and coldest Christmas traditions returned to Springfield Saturday. Hundreds, if not thousands, turned out for the 70th Annual Springfield Christmas Parade. Parade organizers spent months planning for the event. Preparations have been underway since April. It cost nearly $10,000. People who came out said...
philomathnews.com
Warrior wrestlers 7th at Perry Burlison Invite
A half-dozen Philomath High wrestlers placed among the top six on Saturday at Cascade’s Perry Burlison Invitational. As a team, the Warriors settled for seventh place out of the 21 schools that sent teams to the season-opening tournament. Competing without a full lineup, Philomath placed in six weight divisions....
klcc.org
ODOT official says Oregon drivers need to adapt quickly to early and intense winter conditions
Winter conditions have taken some drivers off guard, already. A transportation official is sharing motorist basics to avoid icy accidents. Thursday night, police and emergency personnel from Eugene and Springfield responded to a multi-car pileup on Franklin Boulevard, under I-5. Authorities noted that snowmelt during the day refroze after sunset, creating black ice.
kezi.com
Crash that closed River Road between Junction City and Eugene fatal, deputies say
EUGENE, Ore. -- A stretch of River Road between Junction City and Eugene was closed Wednesday afternoon after a single-vehicle crash that the driver did not survive, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office reports. According to the LCSO, they responded to a reported crash between Bishop Lane and Lone Pine...
philomathnews.com
Warriors come out on top in relays swim meet
The Philomath High School boys and girls swim teams combined their squads on Friday for the Highlander Relay Meet at North Eugene. The Warriors found strength in numbers to win the three-school event. The results revealed a fairly even matchup with each of the three schools winning four events. The...
kptv.com
2 injured, 1 airlifted to hospital in Yamhill Co. crash
YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were injured, one seriously, in a crash in Yamhill County on Saturday afternoon. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said around 1 p.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to a crash on Highway 219 near Hash Road. Two people were injured. One had to be pulled from a vehicle and was taken by air to a hospital with serious injuries. Another person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Help a family amid tragedy
Cousin of the Woodburn High School junior who was killed by a train sets up GoFundMe pageA GoFundMe page for the family of Jesus Garcia Santiago, a 17-year-old Woodburn High School student who was hit and killed by a train Friday, has been established by his cousin, Nayelly Gonzalez, at https://gofund.me/5951cde8. Gonzalez wrote: "Yesterday my family got the worst news anyone would dread to hear. My cousin who I saw like a brother had passed away. My little brother who just turned 17 last month, who still had lots to accomplish in life was no longer with us. My parents who have the biggest heart brought my cousin from Mexico to Oregon when he was about 8 years old. They wanted to provide him with the resources and with the opportunity for him to prosper in life since Jesus came from a family with little to no resources." Click here to visit the page. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Oregon Humane Society reduces adoption fees for large dogs
From Friday, Dec. 2, to Sunday, Dec. 4, OHS will reduce adoption fees for dogs at or above 50 pounds by 50%. This offer is available at both the Portland and Salem campuses.
