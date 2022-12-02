Read full article on original website
Eater
Eugene-Based Ice Cream Brand Cosmic Bliss Is Opening Its First Scoop Shop in Portland
The Eugene-based ice cream brand Cosmic Bliss — formerly known as Coconut Bliss — is opening its first scoop shop in Portland’s Pearl District next week. The brand, which sells both dairy-free and dairy ice creams, will offer scoops, shakes in flavors like s’mores and cold brew, and ice cream sandwiches dipped in chocolate.
kezi.com
Hundreds turn out for 70th Annual Springfield Christmas Parade
SPRINGFIELD, Ore.-- One of the oldest and coldest Christmas traditions returned to Springfield Saturday. Hundreds, if not thousands, turned out for the 70th Annual Springfield Christmas Parade. Parade organizers spent months planning for the event. Preparations have been underway since April. It cost nearly $10,000. People who came out said...
Did Anyone Say Hawaiian? Cafe 235 in Toledo, Oregon
Did Anyone Say Hawaiian? Cafe 235 in Toledo, Oregon. If you are looking for a delicious, unique, and authentic Hawaiian food experience in Toledo, Oregon, look no further than Cafe235!
GoDucks.com
Oregon To Play In Holiday Bowl
SAN DIEGO — Oregon has accepted an invitation to play in the 2022 SDCCU Holiday Bowl on Wednesday, December 28, at Petco Park. The Ducks will take on North Carolina (9-4, 6-2 ACC) at 5 p.m. PT (FOX). The Ducks finished the regular season at 9-3 overall and 7-2...
klcc.org
ODOT official says Oregon drivers need to adapt quickly to early and intense winter conditions
Winter conditions have taken some drivers off guard, already. A transportation official is sharing motorist basics to avoid icy accidents. Thursday night, police and emergency personnel from Eugene and Springfield responded to a multi-car pileup on Franklin Boulevard, under I-5. Authorities noted that snowmelt during the day refroze after sunset, creating black ice.
kptv.com
Beavers headed to Las Vegas Bowl, Ducks to Holiday Bowl
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The bowl destinations for the University of Oregon and Oregon State University football teams were announced Sunday afternoon. The No. 14 Beavers will play in the Las Vegas Bowl against Florida on Dec. 17 at 4:30 p.m. The game will be held at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Raiders. It’s Oregon State’s first invitation to the Las Vegas Bowl since 2009.
kezi.com
Springfield's "Oldest and Coldest" Christmas Parade to kick off Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The 70th annual Springfield “Oldest and Coldest” Christmas Parade is set to kick off Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. The Christmas Parade is being put on by the Oregon Riders Society to raise money to help families with food drives, dinners and toys. Organizers say they have 90 floats already registered, and more will be submitting their registrations and donations on the day of the parade. For dedicated paradegoers, organizers say there will be some new faces and fenders this year.
kqennewsradio.com
FLORENCE LOGGING FIRM NAMED OPERATOR OF THE YEAR FOR SOUTHWEST OREGON
A Florence logging firm has been named Operator of the year for Southwest Oregon by one of three regional advisory committees of the Oregon Board of Forestry. They selected R and R Logging, which is owned by Bobby King. A release from the Oregon Department of Forestry said the award...
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Roseburg
If you are seeking for the hospital perfect in the Roseburg area, you have reached the proper home. You are going to get a hospital perfect details in Roseburg. Also, a directional link from your home, and Web Address data, approximate internet users ratings, Contact Number, details direction, has been added. From these hospital ‘ official page, this data has been taken.
oregontoday.net
California Drug Trafficker Arrested in Southern Oregon, Dec. 2
U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – EUGENE, Ore.—A California man with multiple prior felony drug trafficking convictions over more than two decades was sentenced to federal prison after he was arrested transporting nearly two kilograms of methamphetamine from California to Oregon. Jose Baldemar Izar, 42, of Lancaster, California, was sentenced to 84 months in federal prison. According to court documents, in October 2020, investigators from the Douglas Area Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) received a tip that Izar was trafficking drugs from California to Oregon for distribution in the Roseburg, Oregon area. Further investigation revealed that Izar was in frequent contact with several suspected methamphetamine dealers in the Roseburg area and that he was known to drive vehicles rented under another name. On March 17, 2021, DINT officers learned Izar would be traveling from California to Douglas County. The same day, they stopped a rented vehicle in which Izar was a passenger. Investigators searched the vehicle and located more than 1,700 grams of methamphetamine, a small quantity of heroin, and drug packaging materials. On March 18, 2021, Izar and a co-conspirator were charged by criminal complaint with possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Later, on August 19, 2021, Izar and his co-conspirator were charged by criminal information with conspiring with one another to possess with intent to distribute and distribute methamphetamine. On November 3, 2022, Izar waived indictment and pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge. This case was prosecuted by DINT and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. It was prosecuted by Jeffrey S. Sweet, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon. Formed in October 1989, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team is a special investigative unit formed to combat illegal narcotics activity in Douglas County. DINT member agencies include Douglas County, including the Douglas County Sheriff and District Attorney’s Offices, the Oregon National Guard, Oregon State Police, and Roseburg Police Department.
kezi.com
Cottage Grove Post Office changing hours due to criminal activity
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- Cottage Grove residents might need to start looking elsewhere to receive their mail, as their local post office has closed its lobby access to PO boxes after hours. The next nearest post office is eight miles away in Creswell. People in Cottage Grove say the situation...
kezi.com
Shelter organizers say they're seeing more homeless women than ever before
EUGENE, Ore. -- Local shelter organizers said they're seeing a tragic trend of more women who are becoming homeless. Terry McDonald, the director of Saint Vincent de Paul, said that right now, 46% of their clientele is women and 25% of them are at least 62 years old. "It's been...
klcc.org
Maughan declares victory in Corvallis mayor’s race
More than three weeks after Election Day, Corvallis residents have finally learned who their next mayor is going to be: Charles Maughan. For the first time, Corvallis used Ranked Choice Voting to choose their next mayor. It's a method of voting that can only be used if there are at least three candidates on the ballot, which there were.
KVAL
Valley snow possible with Oregon's latest winter storm
EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
fishduck.com
Ducks, Beavers in Battle for Holiday Bowl Bid
Between long periods of silent reflection, handwringing, bargaining with the football gods and frequent public outbursts in a nightgown and slippers, Oregon Ducks fans are likely spending the weekend unshaven and waiting for the College Football Playoff to announce its top four teams and (yawn) the rest of the bowl games. All joking aside, the Ducks are likely headed to the Holiday Bowl against a team from the ACC, including a possible matchup with Notre Dame, or the Las Vegas Bowl, facing a team from the SEC or Big Ten.
klcc.org
Willamette Valley gets dusting of snow on first day of December
The right mixture of cooler temperatures and consistent precipitation on Wednesday night allowed for what meteorologists call the “wet bulb” effect. “Basically what that is, is big fat drops of rain. If there’s enough of it, those raindrops can actually lower the ambient temperature and cause that rain to transition into snow.”
Lebanon-Express
Snow a possibility in forecast for mid-Willamette Valley
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement cautioning about snow showers with light accumulation through the morning commute on Thursday, Dec. 1. The statement includes the cities of Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon and surrounding areas. A winter weather advisory was issued for Sweet Home and the Cascade foothills through 5 p.m. Thursday.
hh-today.com
Looking up at signals, and here’s why
There was a reason I parked at Waverly Park and started walking around, craning my neck and pointing my phone at the new signal installations on Pacific Boulevard, at Albany Avenue on one side and Airport Road on the other. The reason? I was looking for cameras, somewhere up there...
kezi.com
Lane County public health officials urge caution on RSV as holidays near
EUGENE, Ore.—It's being called the triple-demic; cases of RSV, the flu, and COVID are climbing across the country, and now the Oregon Health Authority is requiring all hospitals to report RSV deaths in anyone under 18 years old. The new rule is in effect until May 29, 2023. Jason...
kcfmradio.com
Wind Event; Coos Bay Woman Killed; Setting Speed Limits
The high wind event sweeping along the coast caused limited power interruption for the area. Central Lincoln PUD is showing no significant outages in the Florence area and less than 50 outages in the Lincoln County area. Drivers should be alert for debris on the roadways as there have been some branches and tree limbs reported on streets. The National Weather service reported steady winds of 23 mph overnight with higher gusts in some areas. Wind throughout the day today could still be significant with 28 mph gusts forecast and steady 11-16 mph winds. The high wind watch has expired for the coast.
