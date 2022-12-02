Dec. 2 Bless Your Heart

BYH, if a monkey hoarded more bananas than it could eat, scientists would study that monkey to see what was wrong with it. If a human does it, they put him on the cover of Forbes magazine.

BMH, I don’t believe anything, but I have many suspicions.

It saddens me to see how we as a society show dishonor to disabled vets by not making our sidewalks connected or accessible to them. BOHs for having such a broken system that a vet can’t move around in the country of the free after sacrificing so much for it.

BMH, I once wanted to become an atheist, but I gave up. They have no holidays.

BYH, save the business cards of those people you don’t like. That way if you ever hit a parked car, just leave a card on their windshield with the word ‘Sorry’ written on the back. Follow me for more tips.

BYH to the shootings at the Greenville Mall. This should be of no surprise as we have been down police officers for some time. When the police are not patrolling and visibly seen in our public gatherings places, these types of shootings happen. Time for some additional money being spent to get good officers in Greenville.

My suggestion is that the Daily Reflector print two issues per day. One a “woke” issue and one that deals in the real world. It is getting harder and harder to be able to separate the wheat from the “woke.” Or is it chaff? I mean what was up is now down and I ain’t talkin’ about marriage here.

So how many times do you scan an item and realize that the price is higher than what was listed on the shelf? And how many times is it not buy one, get one? Or not 50% off? Grocery shopping is a good way to keep your mind sharp and a good way to increase your blood pressure due to the sloppiness of business today.

The decline in America started when carpenters no longer straightened bent nails for reuse. Craftmanship is hard to find these days and when you do he or she does not speak English.

BYH, a grief shared is half a grief. A joy shared is twice the joy.

Bless our hearts, may we all get what we wish for others.

BYH to the person who refuses to shop in any store that allows open carry. Have you ever seen a report of any shooting involved by a person licensed to carry a firearm openly? You should worry more about all the hoodlums carrying illegally concealed firearms. Get your facts straight before running your mouth.

BYH. The Bible clearly defined marriage as between a woman and a man. Sixty-two Senate atheists voted against the word of God. It’s open season on churches, people and businesses of faith. Enjoy your lame-duck session, Thom. We won’t forget!

