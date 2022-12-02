ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Desert Sun

Rancho La Quinta hosts Adopt-a-Marine-for-Thanksgiving event

By Marge Dodge
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AK72k_0jUs8Yc100

Fifty-five Marines from Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms disembarked buses on Nov. 24 and walked single file to the Rancho La Quinta Racquet Club, where they were greeted by the La Quinta High School Band playing the Marines’ Hymn and more than 100 applauding community members.

The main entrance of Rancho La Quinta was lined with U.S. and Marine flags, creating a festive welcome to the Adopt-A-Marine for Thanksgiving event coordinated by the Marine Committee and funded by members of the Rancho La Quinta community.

President of the committee Tim Black invited Marines, spectators and community officials to join him in the Pledge of Allegiance. Black previewed the day's planned activities consisting of a putting contest, a PGA instructor on the driving range, pickleball and tennis, a longest drive and fastest serve contest, bocce ball, Ping-Pong and relaxing by the pool. Each Marine was assigned a host family for the day’s events, which were followed by a traditional turkey dinner.

Rancho La Quinta General Manager Monica Davis thanked the Marine Committee for coordinating the event and said to the Marines, “You can’t be with your own families this holiday, so welcome to our family.”

Rancho La Quinta board of director member Ava Shephard welcomed the Marines and stated she came from a military family with her grandfather serving as a Tuskegee Airman. Veteran Marine and La Quinta City Council member Steve Sanchez thanked the host families for their patriotism and recalled many a holiday he spent on duty and away from family. La Quinta Mayor pro tem Kathleen Fitzpatrick told the crowd her husband is a veteran Marine, and La Quinta City Council member John Pena joked that he had T-shirts older than some of the Marines.

As each host family was called, one or two Marines stepped forward and introduced themselves and their hometown. The tradition of Rancho La Quinta families hosting Marines was started in 2009 by Dr. Roy Pitkin, a retired Navy physician who treated Marines during his long career.

Committee member and hosting family Meredith Bettencourt said, “We go all out to welcome those who serve us!”

Marge Dodge serves on several local nonprofit boards supporting her passions of education, literacy and the arts.

Comments / 1

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Last day of the 30th International Tamale Festival with music, food, and rides.

The Indio International Tamale Festival is on its fourth day of the festival. You will find many vendors at Miles Avenue Park in Indio from 12:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. The address is 82524 Miles Ave. Indio, CA 92201 This event is FREE to attend and open to everyone. Musical acts and performances are open The post Last day of the 30th International Tamale Festival with music, food, and rides. appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

Variety Children’s Charity of the Desert gives away 300 new bikes to students throughout the Coachella Valley

With the holiday season upon us, many are in the giving season. Here at home, Variety, Children's Charity of the Desert gave away hundreds of new bikes at 'Palm Springs Motors' on Sunday morning. Students from all three school districts in the Coachella Valley were nominated by their teachers to receive the special holiday gift. The post Variety Children’s Charity of the Desert gives away 300 new bikes to students throughout the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
recordgazette.net

Tree lighting ceremony for that small-town feel

The Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Park District (BCVRP) helped open up the Christmas season by hosting the 29th annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the Cherry Valley Grange Monday evening, Nov. 28. Several dozen people gathered in the chilly evening for hot chocolate, cookies and the continuation of a decades-long...
HeySoCal

La Santa Cecilia among headliners at Indio Tamale Festival

La Santa Cecilia, The Egyptian Lover and Together Pangea will headline the 30th annual Indio International Tamale Festival Saturday evening, which will feature traditional dances, a tamale judging contest and more. The festival will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.,...
KESQ News Channel 3

La Quinta/Indian Wells Ironman triathlon kicks off Sunday, Dec 4 at 7 AM

The 2022 Trainual IRONMAN 70.3 Indian Wells-La Quinta Triathlon takes place on Sunday, Dec. 4. Athletes from around the world will be participating in the race, which starts at 7:00 a.m. at the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens. Participants will go through many streets and neighborhoods around the valley. Community Brochures for Specific Neighborhoods in La Quinta In The post La Quinta/Indian Wells Ironman triathlon kicks off Sunday, Dec 4 at 7 AM appeared first on KESQ.
viatravelers.com

15 Best Tours in Palm Springs, California

Palm Springs is a mid-size city in the Coachella Valley of California known for its desert hot springs, golf courses, mid-century modern architecture, vintage boutiques, and the San Jacinto Mountains. Located in Southern California, Palm Springs is only forty miles from the famous Joshua Tree National Park desert landscape, making it a popular travel destination for adventure seekers! In addition, there is so much history and culture in the greater Palm Springs area, as it’s the home of the ancient Native American Cahuilla tribes, so many visitors come to learn the area’s history.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Sausage and schnitzel? California has 6 of the top German restaurants in US, Yelp says

For those who are craving bratwurst, warm pretzels, sauerkraut or schnitzel, six restaurants in California are among the top spots for German food in the country, according to Yelp. Yelp released its “top 30 German eateries worth traveling to this winter,” and restaurants and delis across the state made the...
HeySoCal

30th annual Indio Tamale Festival to begin in new location

The 30th annual Indio International Tamale Festival was scheduled to begin Thursday at a new location with a festive holiday night market featuring live music, carnival rides and food. The night market will be held from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, while the festival will begin Saturday...
z1077fm.com

Christmas Tree lighting and holiday celebration in Joshua Tree tonight 12/3

There will be a Christmas Tree lighting and holiday celebration at the shops at Zanny’s here in Joshua Tree. The shops will be open and live jazzy christmas tunes will be playing as the tree is prepared to be lit up at 5PM sharp. Stay after the tree lighting for shopping at the boutiques. Zanny’s is located right off Hwy 62 in downtown Joshua Tree.
KESQ News Channel 3

Valley cities amp up security at holiday events

It is the holiday season and crowded events across the Coachella Valley are about to be underway. Holiday parades are planned this year in Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs and Coachella – each with dozens of motorized float entries and thousands of spectators expected. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c1etv35hxF0 As organizers prepare to dazzle crowds, officials in Palm Springs The post Valley cities amp up security at holiday events appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

Family of seven loses home to fire in north Palm Springs

On Saturday evening, a house fire broke out in north Palm Springs at Sterling Avenue in the Santiago Sun Canyon Estates neighborhood off Highway 111.  Fire crews said a family, including four kids, three adults, and three dogs, were inside when they smelled smoke. They were all able to get out without injuries. Alfredo Andrade was one of The post Family of seven loses home to fire in north Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
CBS LA

Menifee, Chino among top 10 "boomtowns" in America

Menifee and Chino have found themselves amongst America's fastest-growing cities, named two of the Top 10 "Boomtowns" in America in a new report. According to a study conducted by SmartAsset.com, Menifee (No. 7) and Chino (No. 10), are amongst the "U.S. cities that have managed to grow in recent years" despite recent struggles facing much of the nation.The study took a look at "data for 494 of the largest cities across topics measuring growth of the population, income, GDP, businesses, housing and changes in unemployment."In Menifee, the data showed an average yearly GDP growth of 1.29% and a five-year population growth...
ukenreport.com

Measure K Will be Resurrected in Cathedral City

CATHEDRAL CITY — When all ballots were tallied, 6,980 residents, or 54.58%, supported Measure K, a ballot question that proposed to charge property owners a tax to pay for the city to join the Desert Recreation District. But it was not enough. Some 5,808 voters, or 45.42%, rejected the...
KESQ News Channel 3

Stray dog put down after biting woman in Palm Springs

A stray dog was put down after police said it bit a woman several times in Palm Springs Friday afternoon. The incident happened on the 1200 block of E Palm Canyon Drive at around Noon. A 55-year-old Desert Hot Springs woman who works in the area was attacked by a stray dog on the property, The post Stray dog put down after biting woman in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
coachellavalleyweekly.com

Palm Springs Festival of Lights returns Saturday, December 3

Bring the whole family and come celebrate the magic of the holidays in downtown Palm Springs!. The City of Palm Springs is delighted to announce the 30th annual Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade will return to world famous Palm Canyon Drive at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. The...
nbcpalmsprings.com

Key Local Election Results Following Riverside County Certification

After a hard fought, and long fought battle, data from the Riverside County Registrar shows the narrow margins of two key races. In Palm Springs, Pro Tem Mayor Elect Grace Garner beat challenger Scott Nevins by only 64 votes. Garner will now become the first Latina mayor of Palm Springs...
KTLA.com

Animal rescuers save kitten stuck in column of Coachella home

An animal services officer in Riverside County rescued a kitten who found itself trapped inside a column chamber of a home in Coachella Friday. The homeowner called the Riverside County Department of Animal Services after hearing the faint sound of meowing coming from inside a column of their home on Lorenza Lane.
Greyson F

Award Winning Palm Springs Restaurant Opening in Phoenix

An award winning California restaurant has opened in Phoenix, Arizona.Photo byVinicius "amnx" Amano/UnsplashonUnsplash. When it comes to fine dining experiences, Phoenix has its share of options. When you want a casual or even elevated dinner with all the show and pomp, there are plenty of options to choose from. And yet, if you are someone that enjoys eating out and sampling the latest offerings opening around the Valley, it’s always nice when a new restaurant opens up, especially when it has a demonstrated track record in other areas around the world. The latest addition to the Phoenix restaurant scene does exactly that, as it has arrived with an impressive following out of Palm Springs.
ukenreport.com

Jewish Family Service to Serve Lunch in DHS

PALM SPRINGS — In another program to help bring socialization and education to Coachella Valley seniors, Jewish Family Service of the Desert announced the launch of a new location of the ever-popular Let’s Do Lunch! program at the Desert Hot Springs Senior Center beginning Dec. 13 and ongoing on the second and fourth Tuesdays from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
102.5 The Bone

1 dead, 3 hospitalized in overdose incident in Southern California neighborhood

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. — One person died and three others were hospitalized after an apparent overdose at a California home on Saturday, authorities said. According to a news release by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence in Moreno Valley at about 7:30 p.m. EST. Multiple people at the scene were unresponsive, KTTV reported.
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Palm Springs area news from The Desert Sun newspaper in the California desert. Coachella Valley photos, obituaries and events calendar.

 http://desertsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy