Around Town: Deal pending for Claremont House; other movie/TV homes for sale and our take on the football playoffs: let's get ready to grumble

The Claremont House is back on video — or soon will be. From Facebook: “Coosa High School Dance did a “STRANGE” thing tonight! Great job to our students! Looking forward to official video!” From Coosa High

The real estate profession offers lots of specialties — residential, commercial, industrial, development. So why not pop culture?

There seems to be a demand for properties made famous on the small and big screens, including a certain home on Second Avenue in Rome now under contract.

A Claremont House contract is pending. The home of Vecna from “Stranger Things” has been on the market for $1.5 million. Luke Chaffin of Toles, Temple & Wright says an offer has been made. We’ll have updates when it closes.

And if you missed your shot at the “Creel House,” there’s more. Here are two others to consider:

Feeling creepy? Try the Amityville Horror home: “The local landmark, located in Toms River, NJ, is listed for $1.7 million and has a pending offer already. That’s a big jump from the $350,000 it sold for in 2013.” — Courtesy, Yahoo.

Awash in the season? How about A Christmas Story’s home: This update from NBC News♦ : “The neighborhood’s late 19th century homes, skinny, tall and often in the Victorian style, fetch a median selling price of about $136,000. Then there’s 3159 W. 11th St., which is quickly recognizable as the home of Ralphie Parker and his tale of material desire, 1983’s “A Christmas Story,” which was officially put on the market Friday with no minimum price revealed.”

Business, Inc.

Why ‘Dip’ Burkhalter is earning extra interest this month: One of the most familiar faces in Rome banking is calling it a career. Deborah Burkhalter, a fixture at Greater Community Bank since it opened 26-plus years ago, is retiring this month. She is the teller’s teller who has greeted thousands of customers over the years.

Popcorn & Politics

A different take on “hot” air: So this quote from Marjorie Taylor Greene’s recently restored personal Twitter account isn’t exactly passing the smell test. She posts:

“So many people still wearing masks. I just want to ask you. If a pair of underwear, really thick ones, high quality cotton, can’t protect you from a fart, then how will a mask protect you from covid?”

Maybe it was her audition for appointment to the House Science, Space and Technology Committee? Natural Resources?

Calendar:

Advance voting♦ wraps up at 5 this evening. We expect a final count of 10,000 early votes (the general election in November saw 15,492).

Election day is Tuesday.♦ Precincts open 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. or until last person in line at 7 p.m. votes. Look for around 20,000 total votes (election day, advance and absentee) or a third of those registered in Floyd County. Nov. 8 total turnout: 32,149 or 53.5%,

Thursday:♦ Floyd County Democrats meet in the Coosa Room at the Rome-Floyd County Public Library. 6:30 p.m. start.

Peaks and Valleys

Peak to Aragon-born country music star Dalton Dover: What a month for the rising country star. Some key new contracts, turning 25 and, this week, he will write “my name in country music history as I make my Grand Ole Opry debut.” He started his journey in 2014 and it included a stint on NBC’s “The Voice.”

Peak to the Rome Christmas Parade committee’s rain delay: It was the right decision made even better by the early “go/no go” call — especially with more than 130 entrants and perhaps 20,000 people downtown. The heart of the storm held off. Aftermath: 3.25 inches of rain, gusts of 38 mph over 12 hours.

Valley to the site of tonight’s Rome High playoff game: Rome vs. Langston Hughes will be played at Lakewood Stadium, a neutral site, as Langston’s stadium isn’t big enough to hold the expected crowd. So why not move it to Rome and let at least one community benefit from it? Lakewood is 19 miles from Langston Hughes. Credit Georgia High School Association rules for this one.

Valley to the priorities within Rome City Schools: A full day off for Rome Schools to travel to a stadium near Lakewood Amphitheatre off I-85 for a semi-final playoff game? That’s 77 miles from RHS and a 90-mintue drive — two hours max — for an 8 p.m. kickoff. Plus: The game is being broadcast for free on GPB. Cartersville travels to Warner Robins tonight, a 2.5-hour trip covering 144 miles — with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. Students there have a half-day of class today.